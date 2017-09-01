Low P/E = Low Volatility: A Retirement Plan That's Easy To Live With

A little introspection can help you define your tolerance for risk and guide you to a less volatile investment experience, if that’s what you’re after.

At an amusement park, do you prefer the thrill of a roller coaster ride or a ride on the lazy river?

While our hearts go out to our fellow Americans in Texas who have suffered immensely from the greatest natural disaster since Hurricane Katrina, it is wise for investors to stay focused on the long term. Though the administrator of FEMA has declared it will be many years till our neighbors rebuild their homes and return to a new normal for them, rebuild they will, with our help and support.

Though the president and his administration, we imagine, will be quite pre-occupied and focused on helping in the search and recovery operation resulting from Hurricane Harvey, they recently made it clear that this coming week would bring an all-out effort on their tax break plans. Time will tell if the administration has the time to pursue this agenda this week.

Of course, most of us would like a personal tax break on our next tax return. But there are even greater reasons, as investors, that we should be hoping for those promised corporate tax breaks:

Lower corporate taxes translate to higher profits. Higher profits eventually bring higher stock prices over the long term. Income investors are interested in yet another closed loop. Higher profits mean more money available to pay out in dividends. This virtuous cycle also brings higher stock prices, over time. Higher profits also mean more money available for stock buybacks. Stock buybacks reduce the float of outstanding shares. With fewer shares outstanding comes the possibility of a higher P/E ratio; the higher the earnings (E), the higher the price (P) can go, meaning higher stock prices in time. With fewer shares outstanding, there’s more money to go around, more money available to share in the form of higher dividends. Higher dividends translate to a higher yield, which in turn attracts new shareholders to a more attractive stock. The more attractive the stock, the higher the stock price.

Anticipation of these outcomes is an important reason why the market was up last week. It is the major reason the market has been trending steadily higher since the election. The higher the probability of these tax plans becoming law, the higher the probability that more stock market records will be achieved.

How High The Moon?

The higher the market goes, the more records that get notched, a substantial and growing contingent of investors are becoming concerned that this trend is not sustainable and that we may be coming closer to the end of this long-running bull market than the beginning of a new leg up.

If this describes you, you might consider transitioning some of your portfolio holdings from growth and momentum names to low P/E equities, which are often characterized by lower stock price volatility. Relatively lower P/E names might include some of the utilities, telecoms and consumer staples.

Lower-Volatility Stocks Supply Succor When Panic Is In The Air

It’s now common knowledge that the average investor, when faced with large drawdowns to portfolio principal value, panics along with the crowd and disgorges his quality stocks at fire sale prices, causing certain capital losses. The volatility attendant upon large price spikes, and reversals of same, leads to a great deal of stress. When the investor sells his good stocks because he just can’t take it anymore, if they are dividend-paying stocks he is also cutting off his income source. Those stocks that are sold no longer pay him a dime in dividend income.

High P/E, High Volatility

First, let’s look at a very successful company that has brought excellent capital gains but only to investors who could stomach the ups and downs of a pronounced roller coaster ride and didn’t fall off the erratic ride.

Netflix Stock Price 2010-2017

Though this period was one of recovery from the 2009 low of the financial crisis, it is clear that Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), the mail-order DVD movie and internet streaming company, experienced many fits and starts over the seven-year time span. And many of those were truly disturbing to the equilibrium of many investors. How many were able to stay buckled in their seats when in 2011, the stock price fell from about $40 to around $18 near the end of that year. Investors who bought near the highs lost more than 50% of their investments if they sold in a panic that affected that stock, but not the overall market.

How many investors were thrown from the roller coaster in 2014 when the stock price fell from $67 to $50, losing more than 25% of their capital?

In 2015, how many white knuckles lost their grip when the share price fell from $70 to $50, causing a 29% loss?

Those brave enough to have held on to their shares saw them climb to $125 later that year, only to tumble back down the hill to $95, taking a 24% loss.

A repeat performance just a few months later saw the share price climb to a higher $126, only to fall much further this time, to around $80 per share, for a much steeper 36.5% loss.

More recently, the price climbed near $200, only to fall from investors' grace once again, this time to a current price near $167, for a 16.5% retracement.

Of course, over the long term, investors who had a stomach for such a bumpy ride and a lot of Pepto Bismol at their disposal made out quite well with Netflix. But here’s the thing: What percentage of investors have consistently steeled themselves for such a bumpy ride?

Investors buying in at historically much lower prices, in the early years, had much more capital gain to comfort themselves when things seemed to be falling apart. But what about the investors who got enthusiastic and bought near each of the interim highs along the way? How did they react each time the wheels came off and the stock dropped 16.5%, or 24%, or 25%, 29%, or even more than 50%?

I suspect many bailed in panic and parted ways with this fine category creative destructor. Probably many bought at the highs along the way and sold at the interim lows, causing realized capital losses.

Volatile stock movements like this often cause investors to panic near the lows and relinquish their good stocks. Had Netflix been a dividend payer (it is not), those selling investors would have also cut off their income at the same time, causing double jeopardy associated with such a move.

Netflix currently carries a P/E ratio of 216. In contrast, the S&P 500 has a forward P/E today around 24. It is often the case that a high-P/E stock comes with high volatility, as described above.

Low P/E = Low Volatility

In contrast, those stocks that trade with lower P/E ratios often exhibit much lower levels of volatility. Stocks in the utility, telecom and consumer staples sectors often are characterized by their lower P/E ratios. They are most often viewed as more staid, older-line companies with slower levels of growth. Because of this, investors are loathe to pay up to own them. Thus, the P/E ratios are normally much lower than the growthier momentum stocks.

If an investor is inclined to believe a high-momentum stock will grow 40% a year for the foreseeable future, he’s more willing to pay 40 times earnings, or even more. On the contrary, if the investor believes a certain company will grow earnings at the rate of just 10% to 20%, he’ll only be willing to pay 10 to 20 times annual earnings, or thereabouts. The utilities and telecoms, mostly regulated companies, are presumed to be able to grow earnings at a slower but steadier clip.

Verizon: A Slow But Steady Grower

About The Company

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. Its Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various smart and basic phones, notebook computers, and tablets; and multimedia access, business-focused, location-based, global data, home phone handsets, and high-speed Internet services, as well as network access and value added services to support wireless connections for the Internet of Things (IoT). This segment also provides IoT services that support devices used in fleet management and telematics, energy, agricultural technology, and smart community markets; and wireless devices, such as smartphones and basic phones, tablets, and other Internet access devices. As of December 31, 2016, it had 114.2 million retail connections.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is a good example of a slower but steady grower. Its earnings are fairly predictable and grow in a lower range certainly than a company like Netflix, and so it is accorded a lower P/E ratio, now around 12.5.

Verizon Price, 2010 To The Present

Just in case you haven’t guessed yet, spoiler alert: Verizon’s price in this chart is depicted by the orange line, and Netflix is still in blue.

Notice how Verizon’s price almost seems to have flat-lined over this same 7-year time span since 2010. No big peaks and valleys as we found with Netflix. Yes, the stock price rose from around $27 per share to today’s $48 level, almost doubling along the way. But there are no discernible falling-off-the-cliff moments that we saw with Netflix. There are no going-off-the-rails scenarios that would cause any noticeable consternation amongst the investor class holding these shares.

This is the picture of why some dividend growth investors describe the DGI methodology as boring, like watching paint dry on a newly painted fence on a long summer afternoon. It is precisely this slow, meandering, steady ride that helps make these types of stocks sticky in an income investor’s portfolio.

It is this very lack of thrills and chills that never gives the investor a reason to sell. Panics don’t come into play since price is steadier and more predictable and reliable. Finally, it is the growing stream of dividends that cements the commitment to this method of investing.

Verizon Price And Dividend vs. Netflix Price, 2010 To The Present

In the above chart, in the juxtaposition of these two equities, we see a stark contrast. While Netflix’s investors are going through conniptions every few months and bailing out of their positions in many moments of panic, Verizon investors are coasting along, down the lazy river, enjoying seven years of relative calm. Netflix investors went on a Halloween scary adventure while Verizon investors took a really relaxing, seven-year cruise vacation and ended up on a sunny beach in the Caribbean sipping a Mai Tai.

Take a look at the green line. Though it looks like the trend line for Netflix’s price over the time period, it is actually the depiction of growing dividends that Verizon showered on its shareholders. The interesting thing is that dividends grew in a similar trajectory as Netflix’s price.

Verizon’s dividend increased from $1.87 annually to $2.30 currently. This translates to dividend growth of 23% over this seven-year time period.

Relative P/E Comparisons

Comparing a company’s P/E ratio to others in its industry is a good idea if one is looking to buy value at the cheapest price. In this instance, for example, Verizon’s P/E is lower than its nearest competitor, AT&T (NYSE:T), which currently stands at 17.9. If investor enthusiasm, expressed by the P/E ratio, for Verizon caught up with that of AT&T, its stock price might rise by 43%, all else being equal. That enthusiasm might be based on a higher rate of earnings growth.

When we compare Verizon’s P/E to that of the S&P 500 forward P/E, currently around 24, it’s plain that we would not be over-paying for stock at this point. In comparison to the broad market gauge, it is undervalued and would afford a nice margin of error to the downside.

Verizon Dividends Paid And Dividend Yield, 2010 To Present

Above, we see the developing relationship between a steadily rising dividend and a falling dividend yield as the price of Verizon stock increased over the time period.

When the price of the stock was around $27 in 2010, its dividend yield was as high as 7.17%. As the stock price rose, the yield came down, even though the dividend was rising and investors were receiving a higher payout each year.

The average yield during the period was closer to the 5% to 6% range. Today, the dividend yield stands at 4.76%. This indicates the probability that either the stock price will contract somewhat from here, or the dividend payout will increase in order to get back to the mean dividend yield. In either case, we may conclude that a price contraction from here would represent greater value from an income perspective.

Compare P/E To Long-Term Treasury Bond Yield

It is also a good exercise to compare the P/E of a company to the inverse of the long-term Treasury bond. With that bond (^TYX) currently yielding 2.77%, the inverse would be:

100/2.77 = 36.1

With the S&P currently selling at a forward P/E of 24, we can say the market in general is still relatively cheap in relation to the long Treasury and is not overvalued at this point. With Verizon’s P/E of just 12.5, it is cheaper still.

The ultra low inflation, unemployment rate and interest rates in the current market environment make this stock market P/E acceptable. It is an expression of the relative value of stocks, compared to bonds that are paying such low interest rates.

Portfolio Construction With Low P/E And Low Volatility

Building a wall against the temptation to panic with the crowd brings many benefits. If we construct our portfolios purposely, to have the overall characteristic of lower P/E and thus lower volatility, we reduce the chances of falling victim to panic. Lower volatility means prices in our portfolio names are not jumping around severely, causing us to doubt our original thesis for buying in the first place. It keeps our emotions on an even keel, keeping the panic at bay.

Sailing calmly through all types of market environments convinces us to stay the course, and maintain our stock positions. In addition, it allows us to keep on cashing those dividend checks, uninterrupted.

So if we construct our portfolios with utilities and telecoms and consumer staples that carry low P/E ratios, much lower than the S&P 500 index average, we are essentially guaranteeing much lower volatility, smoother sailing and less reason to panic-sell any of our high-quality stocks.

We can choose to leave the higher-P/E, higher-volatility stocks to the young folks. Their younger hearts can withstand the excitement better than us. Better that we relax, sit back and calmly collect our dividends. We've already had our share of excitement. It’s time to hand over the reins of the wild horse to the youngins and enjoy our retirements.

Built To Guard Against Panic: The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio

The FTG Portfolio contains a good helping of these types of low-P/E, low-volatility stocks and was built with the express purpose of guarding against panic selling.

Two and a half years ago, on December 24, 2014, I began writing a series of articles to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 21 companies, including AT&T Inc., Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications, CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties, Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Southern Company (NYSE:SO), Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT), DineEquity (NYSE:DIN), and Iron Mountain, Inc. (NYSE:IRM).

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 7.69% since launch on December 24, 2014. Current portfolio income now totals $30,170, which is $1,600.00 more annual income than just last month. This represents a 5.33% annual income increase for the portfolio.

Taken all together, this is how the FTG Portfolio generates its annual income.

FTG Annual Dividend Income

Your Takeaway

It’s pretty common to find risk takers concentrated in the younger cohort of investors. Their outlook on life outside of investing tracks fairly well with their approach to capital gain seeking. Young folks normally consider themselves invulnerable to the vicissitudes of life. They’ll climb the highest mountains, race the fastest cars, and jump off the highest diving boards without blinking an eye.

If, as you age and mature, you still find yourself in this category, you probably have a pretty high tolerance for risk in your capital investments.

If, on the other hand, you find that you’ve evolved into a more conservative type in all the things you do, and you believe that stock market records cannot go on forever, your portfolio might benefit from a bit of fine tuning. Trimming some of the high-growth momentum names and replacing them with more staid but solid slow growers might impart a sense of calm for you. Taking care to add high-quality names with long histories of steadily growing their dividends will provide the final glue you need to stick with your plan in order to ride calmly into the sunset of your retirement.

Are you looking for a way to de-stress your investments? Have you rebalanced lately to accomplish your goals? Are you a roller coaster rider or a lazy river rider? Please let me know how you approach these situations in your own portfolio and how you arrive at your decisions.

