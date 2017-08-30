CIBC Remains Undervalued

This article is the second in a series covering the Canadian banks. You can find the first one covering the Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) here. Stay tuned for the next three covering Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), and Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS).

The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) was the first bank I became interested in among the Big 5 Canadian banks. It has traded at the lowest valuation with the highest dividend yield and ROE among its peers for quite some time. However, things are changing quickly with its new acquisition of American-based Private Bancorp. It still remains undervalued and offers the best dividend, but its growth prospects are improving while its return on equity and CET1 ratios have taken a hit. The acquisition added a significant amount of goodwill to the balance sheet, so there is still plenty of risk of a write-down due to overpayment. However, buying a long-time performer like CIBC with a 147-year dividend streak, ~5% yield, and continued growth of its dividend and earnings at a 10X P/E ratio seems like a good long-term bet. Investors should remain vigilant of the potential risks involved with the company's acquisition, but if the purchase pays off, CIBC could reap the greatest returns of its peers from this entry point.

Source: Analyst Presentation

CIBC had another solid quarter. Adjusted EPS were up about 4%, with net income up 8.7% YOY. Residential mortgages grew solidly by 13% and card lending grew 6% on the back of 7% personal deposit growth. Business deposits grew 13% with business lending up a modest 9%. I will show a little more about the mortgage portfolio later in the article, as some may be nervous when seeing large mortgage growth with the overheated Canadian housing market.

Mortgage growth will likely moderate some as Canada is in a rising interest rate environment. The Bank of Canada raised rates for the first time since 2010 to 0.75% after lowering rates twice in 2015. As rates rise, this could adversely impact housing affordability for the average Canadian, which will moderate future price increases and mortgage growth.

The combination of the PrivateBank and CIBC Atlantic Trust has given CIBC ~$40B in AUA in America. Management projects to have a lot of referral activity and cross-selling, which should provide synergies from the acquisition. The bank announced that it will also be acquiring Geneva Advisors, a Chicago-based wealth management company with another $8B in AUM. This marks a rapid growth in America for a bank that didn't have an American Wealth Management division 4 years ago. The bank did absorb $3.5B in goodwill on the balance sheet from the PrivateBank acquisition, and it's very likely that it overpaid on the acquisition. The bank paid 22X Private Bank's earnings and 2.3X book value, partially funded by shares of CIBC, which trades at 10X earnings and 1.57X book. There are a lot of growth expectations baked into that figure, and the coming quarters will show whether the price was justified.

Net interest margin improved somewhat, based mostly on an increase in interest rates with better deposit spreads. Net interest margin is the spread between a bank's interest-earning loans and its interest-paying deposits. As interest rates rise, net interest margins tend to increase, as well. CIBC will likely see outsized gains in its net interest margin with future interest rate increases following the Private Bancorp acquisition. The bank's U.S. assets have a high proportion sensitive to interest rates..

CIBC's efficiency ratio isn't on the same level as a bank like RY, but it has been relatively stable over time. A bank's efficiency ratio is the ratio of its expenses to total revenues. It shows how well a bank is able to maintain a low overhead as it drives revenue gains, which is generally something the larger banks are better at with advantages of scale. Management targets a ratio of 55%, but it has also been investing heavily to drive its deposit growth. I expect that as the bank's digital transformation continues, it will likely tread water in its efficiency ratio, but it is money well spent. Last quarter, the bank cut $12 million in performance-based compensation, but it was offset by increases in strategic initiatives.

Source: Analyst Presentation

It was known going into the Private Bank transaction that it would be dilutive to the bank's CET1 ratio. However, 10.4% is still in a good spot, well above the 6% required by the Basel accords and mostly in-line with peers. Management plans to control the ratio between 10.0% and 10.5%. I like to see that the bank drove 30 bps of internal capital generation growth. Management was not forthcoming on any plans for a buyback soon, so it is likely that the share dilution from drips and employee plans will continue for the forseeable future. I'm not always a big fan of buybacks, due to some abuses with overpriced companies and their debt-fueled share repurchases. However, at CIBC's current valuation, I feel the bank would do well to deploy some cash to at least combat the share dilution.

One of the downsides of the acquisition was that CIBC's return on equity was going to take a hit. American banks, in general, have lower returns on equity, and CIBC's unique position among the Big 5 as the least international bank led to its outsized return on equity in years past. It will likely be more in-line with peers going forward, and for now it's comfortably above 17%.

Source: Analyst Presentation

Expenses grew by 5% for CIBC in the past quarter as the bank continues to invest heavily in its digital presence and customer convenience. The bank earned the highest overall score for the fourth consecutive year from Forrester Research Inc.'s Online Banking Benchmark when compared to the other Big 5 banks. That being said, some other banks like RY have been more concerned at the moment with their mobile platforms. CIBC also launched the Simply Financial bank. This brand offers no fee daily banking with higher rates but no branches through only online, mobile, and telephone. The bank also reduced management fees and investment minimums across the board to drive growth in its assets under management. A final note, although it doesn't fall directly into the company's investments for customer satisfaction, is that CIBC was actively involved in providing relief to its clients affected by the BC forest fires. They gave special considerations to late payments and reversed any fees incurred due to non-CIBC ATM withdrawals. The bank also set up mobile banking centers at evacuation centers. I saw this as a classy move that builds a lot of goodwill among its customer base.

Source: Analyst Presentation

Looking at mortgage balances, they have steadily grown over the past several quarters, and Toronto has grown the fastest. This past quarter of 8% growth saw 41% from Toronto. Many investors have feared the Canadian housing market due to its huge pricing gains and speculative buying. It's good to see, then, that CIBC's delinquency rates have actually declined this quarter. Additionally, the delinquency rates in Toronto and Vancouver are much lower than elsewhere in Canada, along with higher credit ratings and lower loan to value ratios. Some of this has to do with these houses having gone up in price significantly, but the statistics are still telling. Overall, CIBC's mortgage portfolio has a conservative 52% loan to value ratio, with 46% in Vancouver and Toronto. This means that housing prices would have to be cut in half on average before reaching negative equity for most homeowners.

Source: Analyst Presentation

The Toronto housing market actually saw new originations down month-over-month in July, and future regulation changes are expected to keep the growth in check. An article in the Huffington Post Canada wrote that:

Nationally, sales are down 11.9 per cent from a year ago, dragged down by an 8.8-per-cent sales decline in Vancouver and a 40.7-per-cent decline in Greater Toronto. In Toronto, the average price of $746,218 is still 5 per cent higher than a year ago. But it has fallen by about 19 per cent since April, when Ontario's government announced a slate of new measures to cool the housing market. "The overall Canadian housing market is now in its fourth month of what we expect to be a soft landing, with rising mortgage rates and more stringent mortgage regulation holding demand back broadly across Canada," wrote TD Bank economist Diana Petramala.

With that, rising interest rates will also decrease affordability in the market, as well. Looking below, the Canadian government has been very proactive in regulating to corral the housing market. The Government of Ontario (where Toronto is located) instituted a 15% non-resident speculator tax in April which has likely aided in the declines seen in that market. Additionally, Vancouver introduced a 1% tax on non-principal residences. The Canadian housing market has already been much more conservative than the American market, which I detailed in past articles. Source: RY Analyst Presentation

CIBC recently announced a dividend increase, the third in a year for total growth YOY of 7.4%. This is solid from a company already yielding close to 5% before the hikes. The bank's payout ratio currently sits around 45% with a target of 50%, so investors should expect dividend growth slightly higher than earnings growth and higher than the bank's 10-year average of ~6% for the next several years. CIBC isn't a free cash flow machine on the level of RY or TD, but dividends continue to be well-covered, and the bank's long-term debt is very manageable.

Looking at the recent past, CIBC is trading a hair below its average P/E ratio around 10X. However, this valuation was based on a bank that operated only in Canada with meager growth prospects. Future valuation will likely be very affected by the bank's American operations.

Looking longer-term, CIBC has been trading below its long-term trend line for quite awhile. If the bank is successful in its growth plans, it could easily see multiple expansion closer to its peers around 12X earnings (20% higher than its current).

Based on analyst earnings estimates and an average valuation of 10.3X earnings, an investment in CIBC today could yield an annualized ~11% total return. That's the highest estimated return from any of the Big 5, but in my view it's also the riskiest. It will be important to watch the progress of the acquisition as its integrated and to see if management can hit its targets. Regardless, the bank's Canadian operations continue to perform well, and I see the stock as having a very favorable risk/reward ratio from this entry point.

Financial statistics were sourced from Morningstar, with the charts and tables created by the author, unless otherwise stated. This article is for informational purposes only and represents the author's own opinions. It is not a formal recommendation to buy or sell any stock, as the author is not a registered investment advisor. Please do your own due diligence and/or consult a financial professional prior to making investment decisions. All investments carry risk, including loss of principal.