Toronto-Dominion Has Been Sluggish, But Expect Growth From Here

I expect that we will see the stock tread significantly higher from here, as price comes to reflect strong fundamentals.

Toronto-Dominion (TD) bank has seen apprehension from investors in 2017 in light of the news on upselling practices.

Toronto-Dominion (TD) is one of the largest and most stable Canadian banking stocks.

However, the bank has seen little growth compared to its peers since the beginning of 2017. For instance, TD is up only just over 3% while competitor Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is up by over 9%:





So, why the sluggish growth and could there be an opportunity for more upside from here?

When we take a look at TD’s financials for Q2, we see that the bank performed quite respectably, reporting growth in EPS of 22% year-over-year, and 12% growth on an adjusted basis.

Moreover, its retail arms (across Canada and U.S. respectively) showed growth in terms of average loans and deposits:

Average Deposits and Loans (Canadian Market)

Average Deposits and Loans (U.S. Market)

Source: TD Bank Q2 2017 Quarterly Results Presentation

However, while net interest margins grew across the Canadian retail sector, that in the U.S. declined significantly:

Net Interest Margin - Canadian Retail

Net Interest Margin - U.S. Retail





Source: TD Bank Q2 2017 Quarterly Results Presentation

In terms of valuation on a price to book among its peers, we see that the bank trades just below that of the Royal Bank of Canada, and is priced at a slight premium to others in the sector:

Interestingly, TD Bank shows the most “efficient” efficiency ratio among its major peers (i.e. shows the lowest ratio of expenses as a proportion of revenue):





In this regard, TD Bank shows quite solid fundamentals relative to its peers. Earlier this year, concerns were raised when it was reported that the bank had come under fire for alleged upselling practices to meet inflated sales targets – a similar scenario to that faced by Wells Fargo (WFC) last year.

Therefore, it would seem that investors have been treading cautiously with this stock, and interest is yet to resurface fully, even with strong Q2 results.

For comparison, Royal Bank of Canada’s EPS growth in a diluted basis was 11% when adjusting for the impact of share buybacks. As mentioned, TD Bank’s performance was on par on an adjusted basis, and as we have seen, net interest margin across the Canadian market remains slightly higher for TD Bank, while RBC actually saw a slight decline from 2016:

Source: Royal Bank of Canada Q2 Results Presentation

In this light, I see TD Bank as having significant upside from here. Investors may still be nervous about initiating a position in light of the recent news regarding upselling, but this bank’s fundamentals are strong. While the Canadian banking system in general (including Royal Bank of Canada) is on solid ground, I would expect TD Bank in particular to grow at a faster pace from this point onward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.