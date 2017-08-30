Is General Motors In Trouble?

Automotive sales in the U.S. are meager for the second year straight. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, total auto sales declined by 15% in July 2017 compared to the same month a year ago. Domestic auto sales fell by 13.2% and import auto sales declined by 20%. General Motors (NYSE: GM) is feeling the weakening demand for vehicles in the U.S. and I believe that GM is in trouble going forward.

Why do I believe that GM is in trouble?

Let us take a look at the deliveries for July 2017. Since GM reports auto sales and light truck sales combined, we should delve into the total vehicle sales in the U.S. For July 2017, U.S. total vehicle sales dropped by 9%. Meanwhile, GM's vehicle sales fell by 15.4%. The drop was mainly due to lackluster demand for Buick and Cadillac.

What is more is that there are no signs of trend reversal regarding demand for these brands. I can see two tailwinds for the domestic auto industry, but I believe they are not strong enough to reverse the trend. Let us delve further into each of Chevrolet's brands and models.

General Motors deliveries for July 2017

Buick

On the positive aspect, deliveries for Buick Envision almost doubled from 1,421 to 2,812, for its best July ever. On the negative side is every other model. Deliveries for Buick Verano dropped by 93.4% from 2,068 to 136. Overall, deliveries for Buick dropped a whopping 30.5%. Buick is sailing in rough waters and the management needs to do something urgently.

Cadillac

Sales of Cadillac dropped by 21.7% for July on a YOY basis. Sales of the Cadillac XT5 improved by 11%. However, sales of the ATS and CTS model dropped by 63% and 40%, respectively. One aspect that could improve sales in the interim is the fact that the euro is appreciating substantially against the dollar, making imports more expensive. Therefore, competition against Audi and Mercedes-Benz should decline.

Chevrolet

GM’s primary segment had mixed numbers. On the one hand, the Chevrolet Colorado saw a 21% increase in deliveries, far outpacing the U.S. light truck sales. Moreover, deliveries for Equinox rose 7.5% to 23,524 units.

On the other hand, the demand for small cars such as the Spark and the Sonic dried up, and deliveries declined by 47.3% and 81.9%, respectively. Overall, Chevrolet reports a decline of 15.3% in deliveries,slightly underperforming the market. However, the shrinkage in deliveries is narrower when compared to Ford (NYSE:F).

GMC

The best performance came from GMC last month, largely aided by a 30% boost in Acadia deliveries and a stunning 188% increase in Savana deliveries. The GMC Terrain was the worst performer with deliveries declining by 39%. Overall, the segment reported a 7.3% decline in deliveries.

Possible headwinds?

King dollar

One possible tailwind for the industry is that the dollar is weakening against other currencies. Over the last three months, the euro has appreciated by 13% with respect to the U.S. dollar. Therefore, GM may be a cheaper option for consumers as opposed to European cars. Investors need to keep an open eye on the management's comments regarding currency.

Harvey

First, my prayers and thoughts to everybody in Houston. Long live Texas. Investors suggested in a previous article that Harvey caused severe damage and people will need new vehicles. Therefore, vehicle sales should increase in coming months. I agree with that fact to a certain extent. However, being a believer of the efficient market hypothesis in the semi-weak form, I believe that the small increase in auto sales due to Harvey is already priced in. I feel that the market does not consider that auto sales will increase significantly as the GM's share price has remained relatively unchanged.

My two cents

The automobile sales in the U.S. are under pressure and there are no catalysts in sight that will reverse the trend. Furthermore, GM continues to underperform U.S. sales. Therefore, until GM outperforms the market, the safest option is to avoid investing in General Motors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.