Banco Sabadell: A Bet On SMEs And Real Estate With A Couple Of Risks

Sabadell is an opportunity and a risk: an opportunity due to its holdings of recovering NPLs and property; a risk because future profits may be invested mostly in non-organic growth.

In 2017, Sabadell has an important amount of damaged assets, mainly in the real estate and SME areas, which may be very profitable in the context of a strong recovery.

Banco Sabadell has emerged from the 2008 Spanish crisis as a winner. During the 2009-2017 period, the bank multiplied its balance sheet by 2.7 with no public help.

Banco Sabadell (OTCPK:BNDSY) has emerged from the 2008 Spanish real estate crisis as a winner. During the 2009-2017 period, the lender absorbed local banks and savings banks in Spain - Urquijo, Banco Gallego, CAM - and lenders overseas - TSB - multiplied its balance sheet by 2.7 times and grew its loan book more than twofold.

On top of this, Sabadell did not require public injections of capital during the crisis, like those received by Bankia in 2012, even if it was deeply exposed to SMEs and property developers in Spain.

But Banco Sabadell is also said to have a long story of promoting growth over shareholder returns. Even after extraordinary growth between 2009 and 2017, it does not seem that the expansion ambitions of the bank have faded; after increasing its balance sheet by 23% with the purchase of TSB in the UK, the lender has focused its expansion in the US (Miami) and Latin America.

But is that good or bad for shareholders? Arguably, it has been bad in the past; looking to the future, the discount of SAB when compared with competitors opens both an opportunity and a challenge.

Strategic Update and Business Plan for 2020

In February 2017, Banco Sabadell presented its Strategic Update for 2012-2016 and Horizon Business Plan for 2020.

Most of its strategic quantitative goals established in 2013 have been reached, particularly those relating to Net Interest Margin (NIM) improvement - 1.86% against the 1.76% target - and NPL reduction - 7.2 billion NPA reduction, compared with the 4.4 billion target. Its NPLs ratio as of Q2 2017 was 6.95% ex TSB, a reasonable number though still high.

In 2017, Banco Sabadell has still an important amount of damaged assets, mainly in the real estate and SME areas, but not big enough to threaten the viability of the bank; on the contrary, these assets - mainly NPLs and real estate property - are a leveraged option on the recovery of the Spanish economy.

Looking to the future, Sabadell is implementing the first steps to build an international bank with three legs: Spain - 68% of loan book, the UK - 24% of loan book, and the Americas - 8% of loan book.

Given the lack of critical mass of TSB in the UK and the very early stage of Sabadell’s expansion in the US and Latin America, it seems obvious that the way forward for SAB is more growth in the United Kingdom - with the consolidation and expansion of the Sabadell-TSB brand - and the Americas.

In the US, Sabadell is already growing at a fast rate: business volume increased 1.6 times during 2013-2016, fuelled by the consolidation of the Sabadell branch in Miami and the local banking brand Sabadell United.

In Mexico, from very low volumes, turnover increased 4 times during the period, powered by the lender’s corporate banking franchise; in Colombia and Peru, representative offices have been opened, still operating with very low volumes.

Strong potential and a couple of risks

Banco Sabadell has a strong potential in Spain. Traditionally, an SME bank with a good loan book in the Catalonia area, the assets fruit of the acquisition of minor lenders and damaged savings banks across the country - i.e., CAM, Banco Gallego - are a leveraged bet on the recovery of the local economy.

At the end of Q2 2017, Sabadell ex TSB had 25% of its loan book invested in SME loans, i.e., 19% in corporates and 6% in real estate developers; both of them historically depressed sectors that are leaving the crisis behind quickly.

On top of this, 25% of NPLs are in the real estate and construction sector. As the economy recovers, some of the loans - or their underlying assets - will be recovered and will become very profitable for the bank.

This seems to be happening. The Spanish economy, after the internal devaluation of 2012, is recovering quickly. Currently growing at around 3.6% inter annual in the second quarter of 2017, the lack of mid-term bottlenecks in terms of fixed capital investment and labour means this rate of growth could be kept structurally over the next 3-5 years.

This will imply a strong pickup in private lending and, even more importantly, a major revaluation of Spanish real estate assets, of which Banco Sabadell is one of the main owners.

As a consequence, Banco Sabadell is very well positioned in Spain but the risk is that, as has happened in the past, future profits from this strategic position are invested in non-organic growth, this time in the Americas and the UK, instead of going into the pockets of Sabadell’s shareholders.

Stock prices and the future

Long-term stock prices tell a cheerless story about the Spanish bank: from a maximum of around €8 in 2007, just before the crisis, Banco Sabadell stock price fell to €1.26 in July 2012, but following a different evolution when compared with some of its local peers, its stock price has not recovered, being quoted at €1.85 today.

At 0.8 times price-to-book value, Sabadell stock is at a significant discount when compared with local competitors Caixabank (OTCPK:CAIXY) - 1.09 times price-to-book value - and Bankinter (OTCPK:BKNIY) -1.69 times price-to-book value. The discount is probably related to the historic negative evolution of the stock, mainly due to rights issues used to finance acquisitions in Spain and overseas, and in minor measure the uncertainty of Brexit.

Overall, at current prices, Banco Sabadell is an opportunity and a risk. Investors in the Spanish bank are betting on a strategic shift from hyper-aggressive growth to better shareholder treatment. Given the ambitions of Sabadell in the UK and the Americas, the odds seem to be tilted towards the first scenario.

