Apple's Platform Advantages In Augmented Reality

Apple will deploy its ARKit to far more phones than Google will ARCore

Today, Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) announced ARCore for Android. ARCore allows virtual objects and animated characters to be superimposed on a background and viewed on an Android device. Although Google doesn't show much of the capabilities of ARCore on its site, what it does show is even more impressive than what Apple (AAPL) had to show of its ARKit at WWDC in June.

At this point, I can't really speak to the relative technical merits of the competing APIs, and I'm not sure that it's really germane from an investor standpoint. I fully expect that ARKit and ARCore will have roughly equivalent capabilities. Developers for both Android and iOS will be able to create amazing things in this new medium of “mixed reality.”

What struck me most about ARCore is this quote from Bloomberg of Clay Bavor, head of Google's AR efforts:

We have a path to getting this on north of 100 million phones very quickly.

A 100 million is a large number, but in the context of the Android device ecosystem, it isn't really. The problem is that ARCore will only work on Android 7 and the forthcoming Android 8 (OREO). As it stands right now, Android 7.x only runs on 13.5% of all Android phones, as shown below:

If we assume the total number of active Android devices is 2 billion, as Google recently announced, then ARCore can only be installed on about 270 million phones. This number will gradually increase as more Android O phones are shipped.

In contrast, Apple is able to deploy its latest iOS version to about 85% of the current fleet of iPhones in the world. This was the percentage of iOS devices running iOS 10 as of WWDC in June. During its fiscal first-quarter conference call, Apple announced that it had 1 billion active devices of all types. Probably 80% of those are iOS devices. So Apple has a much larger target platform of roughly 688 million iOS devices when ARKit is made available with iOS 11 this September.

It's not an idle boast to say, as Tim Cook has said, that iOS will become the world's largest Augmented Reality platform. It will. This illustrates the powerful advantage that Apple has by virtue of controlling its hardware/software platforms.

Apple is part of the Rethink Technology Portfolio and is a recommended buy.

The fate of Tango illustrates another Apple platform advantage

Google was the first to explore the potential of augmented reality on a mobile device with its Project Tango. Tango endows the Android smartphone with an array of sensors that allow it to sense depth and construct a 3D map of its surroundings. Just the thing for mixed reality.

You can buy Tango phones today. There are two to choose from, the Lenovo Phab 2 Pro and the Asus ZenFone AR. Tango has not exactly been a hit.

Tango is an example of innovative technology that hasn't succeeded in the marketplace. It likely never achieved critical mass, and Google had no means of compelling its Android OEMs to use it.

Apple is widely rumored to be incorporating similar technology in iPhone 8. Apple bought the Israeli company PrimeSense in 2013. PrimeSense developed the 3D sensors for Microsoft's (MSFT) Kinect system.

Apple doesn't have to worry about persuading its OEMs to adopt its 3D sensing technology. It will simply build them into iPhone 8, and at the same time make sure that all the necessary APIs are in place to support it. The 3D sensing tech in iPhone 8 could be the most revolutionary aspect of the phone.

That technology has a number of useful applications. It provides better hardware support than the existing iPhone sensors and cameras to support AR. It provides a means of recognizing gestures without actual physical contact with the screen. And it may provide the much rumored facial recognition feature that is rumored to be accurate enough to unlock the phone. I remain skeptical on that point, but it would certainly be a cool feature.

While skeptical about facial recognition (for security purposes), I'm convinced based on the available evidence that iPhone 8 will feature two depth sensing systems for the front and back of the phone.

And whither Hololens?

When I first wrote about Hololens in 2015 I was very impressed with the technology, but questioned the market potential of the device. I don't think there's any question about it now, the market potential for Hololens is very small and restricted to professional applications.

I'm sure it will get bigger as the device gets smaller and less conspicuous, but for the time being, Microsoft just doesn't have the reach of the mobile device players. In retrospect, the approach of introducing AR on the smartphone appears to have been the right direction to take. Once again, Microsoft's Nokia debacle comes back to haunt it.

But I hope and encourage Microsoft to keep working on the technology. I'm certain that smartglasses with AR capability are not too far away and will become an important class of wearable device. We may well look back in a few years and see AR on smartphones as a merely transitional technology.

