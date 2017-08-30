Eurozone Inflation Data In Spotlight

While Draghi refrained from comments on the euro at Jackson Hole, there is high chance that he will deliver verbal intervention at the press conference on 7th September.

Both Yellen and Draghi refrained from comments on the monetary policy outlook at this year’s Jackson Hole symposium. That said, investors interpret Yellen’s silence as a sign that the FOMC is still not fully convinced regarding one more rate hike this year due to recent inflation underperformance and worries that Congress might not be able to raise the debt ceiling. As for Draghi, the market interprets the silence as a lack of worries regarding the recent euro appreciation, thus leading to further increase of the EUR/USD.

As I argued in Ain't no sunshine for the dollar yet, Draghi’s silence should be taken with caution. After all, he was at the central bank's symposium and his colleagues would probably not be very fond of using this opportunity for a verbal intervention. Meanwhile, the next ECB meeting is scheduled for 7th September and Draghi will have an opportunity to comment on the euro in the press conference after the meeting. As I already pointed out, while the move from 1.18 to 1.20 or even 1.21 matters to traders, from the ECB’s point of view, it is quite irrelevant as long as they know they can bring it down when necessary.

The latest ECB minutes from July already showed that some members of the Council are quite worried about the euro appreciation and the EUR/USD traded around 1.14 at the moment. I am sure that the Council will not be fond of the current EUR/USD levels. As the ECB struggles with the low inflation, the last thing they want is further euro appreciation that would press inflation even lower. In 2012-14 period, the nominal trade weighted euro appreciated by roughly 10%. At the same time, the HICP inflation has fallen from 2.5% in 2012 to just 0.4% in 2014.

The nominal trade weighted euro has appreciated by roughly 6% through the course of the year. At some point this will weigh on inflation, and the ECB will most likely use the press conference after the meeting in September to bring the euro down. They have already learned the lesson that silence boosts the euro further.

Be that as it may, we have August CPI release scheduled for this Thursday. The market currently expects CPI headline acceleration of 0.1pp to 1.4% mainly due to higher prices of energy. However, the ‘core’ inflation is set to stay unchanged at 1.2%. All in all, if the consensus is right and the headline inflation accelerates, the euro will most likely appreciate further versus the dollar. The market will interpret it as additional tailwind for the ECB’s hawks. I would therefore wait until the CPI release, only to short the euro afterwards as I expect that the ECB will deliver a verbal intervention on 7th December.

