Oil And Gasoline Prices Diverging From Long-Run Trends

Take a walk around town and listen to people talk about Hurricane Harvey. Eventually, someone will say something like this, "Well, you know gas prices are already going up."

It's true. That area of Texas is home to a lot of oil refineries. These facilities take crude oil and turn it into gasoline. These catastrophic floods have shut down gasoline production for that area.

The hurricane made landfall just about 5 days ago and since that time the United States Gasoline (UGA) ETF has surged. This makes sense given a supply disruption, assuming that demand remains intact.

But what happens when things return to normal? In the long-run, there is a correlation between gasoline prices and oil prices. This can be seen when comparing the gasoline ETF versus the United States Oil (USO) ETF. Consumption of one refined product is directly related to demand for the other unrefined product.

However, since the hurricane made landfall, prices have moved in opposite directions. Oil producers are finding themselves with a glut of oil that they can't off-load. At least that's what wall street traders are betting on.

That seems to be based in fact. The Motiva oil refinery based out of Port Arthur, Texas has cut production rates to 60% capacity. This is the largest refinery in the United States.

The refinery can produce about 15% of total U.S. refining capacity, but says the big problem is logistic. They are having issues getting raw crude oil and refined fuel in and out of the facility due to problems with pipelines and transportation. The key here is that nearly zero damage has been dealt to their infrastructure.

Once the hurricane dissipates, rebuilding efforts will begin. In the meantime, refining margins have expanded, which encourages refiners still operating to increase output. Once the refineries come back on line, the spread could reverse, so this might be a good time to short gasoline and go long crude.

One may want to do this using the ETFs mentioned above. Each ETF has a healthy options market helping to increase leverage or reduce risk, depending on what way you place the trade.

The timing on this trade is key. Investors may want to ease into the position over a number of days or weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.