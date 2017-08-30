Can Plains All American Post A Turnaround?

A few weeks ago, Plains All American (PAA) warned that it might reduce its distribution to $1.80 per unit in order to preserve its financial health. But last week, the crude oil pipeline operator announced an even bigger cut by slashing distributions to $1.20 per unit, which I thought was a smart move from the management. The reduced distribution looks sustainable and should allow the company to concentrate its efforts on debt reduction. The MLP might turnaround by 2019.

Plains All American has been struggling to improve its earnings, distributable cash flows and coverage ratio. In 2016, the company’s adjusted EBITDA and implied DCF fell by 2% and 4.1% respectively while it ended the year with a weak (less than 100%) coverage ratio of 90%. Last year, the MLP was forced to slash distributions by 21.4% from $2.80 to $2.20 per unit. It promised a turnaround for 2017, which did not materialize as it failed to improve any key financial metric.

So far, in the first six months of 2017, the MLP’s adjusted EBITDA and implied DCF have fallen by 13% and 21.5% to $963 million and $592 million respectively. Its coverage ratio weakened further by dropping to 74%. Its financial health, measured in terms of measured in terms of long-term-debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio, also weakened as the leverage ratio climbed from 4.7x at the end of last year to 5.0x at the end of June. Consequently, the management warned in the second quarter results, which were released earlier this month, that it may slash distributions again to $1.80 per unit in order to improve its coverage to more than 100%.

That triggered a massive sell off in Plains All American stock, which got exacerbated by some analysts’ reports that projected an even larger distribution cut to $1.40. By the middle of this month (week ending Aug 18), the Plains All American units were down almost 28%, which made it the one of worst performing MLPs of not only this month but also the entire year. The units briefly dropped to $18.82, which is one of the lowest levels in years. It looked like Wall Street was pricing the worst. I think the management realized that the stock market reaction can’t get any worse. The MLP took an advantage of this situation by ripping the band-aid off and cutting distributions to $1.20 per unit, on an annualized basis, for 3Q17.

The cut will be painful for Plains All American’s unit-holders who will see their distributions fall 57% in less than a year from $2.80 to $1.20 per unit. However, I believe the reduction will put the MLP’s distributions on a firmer footing while significantly reducing the chances of another cut due to two reasons.

Firstly, the move will significantly reduce Plains All American’s cash outflows as distributions - by $725 million on an annualized basis. The cash distributions will likely decline substantially from the third quarter from $399 million in the each of the first two quarters of this year and $433 million in corresponding quarters last year. This will finally push Plains All American’s coverage ratio to comfortable levels of well over 100%.

Secondly, the new distributions will be aligned with only those distributable cash flows that come from the fee-based business, as opposed to total cash flows that come from fee-based as well as the supply and logistics (S&L) segments. I believe this will make distributions considerably more sustainable, considering that the fee-based segment generates reliable levels of earnings and cash flows while the S&L business has been highly volatile. In fact, the drop in earning seen in the first half of the year was driven entirely by the poor performance of the S&L segment where adjusted EBITDA plunged to just $23 million from $223 million a year earlier. Earnings from the two fee-based segments, on the other hand, actually improved 6.3% on a year-over-year basis to $939 million.

I believe the sustainability of distributions will be a welcome change for Plains All American which has been trying, unsuccessfully, to maintain distributions since at least early-2016. Moreover, with distributions looking secure, the MLP will be able to focus more on finding ways to improve its financial health.

Plains All American carries a weak balance sheet, marked by a high debt to EBITDA ratio which has climbed to 5.0x, which is significantly greater than its target range of 3.5x to 4.0x. The management has also clarified that the company’s priority is to strengthen the balance sheet and improve the credit metrics. Once that is done, the MLP will start thinking about distribution growth, which I believe, is the right way to move forward.

Plains All American has reiterated that it aims to complete the $700 million asset sales program and is also looking at other monetization options. That should bolster the balance sheet and help fund its growth projects. The company will also likely report strong levels of excess DCF in the coming quarters, which can be channeled towards debt reduction.

Plains All American plans to bring its total debt down to around $9.7 billion by March-2019 from $11.5 billion at the end of 2Q17, aided by retained cash and asset sales. Its long-term debt could fall to $9 billion by mid-2019. Remember, Plains All American expects to significantly grow its adjusted EBITDA to the range of $2.45 billion to $2.65 billion by 2018 from $2.17 billion in 2016, as per the company’s preliminary guidance. This means that even if it hits the bottom-end of its guidance in 2018 and keeps earnings flat in 2019, with roughly $9 billion of long-term debt, its leverage metric will drop down to its target range of 3.5x to 4.0x, which will mark the MLP’s turnaround. I believe once the MLP hits this key milestone, it will likely begin to grow distributions.

Plains All American has been the worst performing midstream Oil and Gas MLP this year, with units dropping by more than 30% on a year-to-date basis. The company’s units are hovering at $20, offering a distribution yield of 6%. That’s lower than the MLP sector’s average yield of 7.9%, as measured by ALPS Alerian MLP Index. I don’t think Plains All American is a buy at this price with a below-average yield. Although Plains All American has improved its coverage and could turnaround in around six to eight quarters, it still has a long way to go in terms of improving its financial health. The management also has to rebuild its reputation by delivering on its promises regarding earnings growth and debt reduction. I think, for now, investors should adopt a wait-and-see approach and watch the MLP’s story unfold from the sidelines.

