Kaanapali Land Is An Undervalued Owner Of Maui Land

Kaanapali Land (OTCPK:KANP) is the successor to an agricultural concern based in West Maui. After the bankruptcy of Amfac and its Pioneer Sugar interests, KANP was created to distribute value to the creditors. The company has been entitling and selling off land ever since, and appears to be trading at a material discount to the intrinsic value of its assets. The production of commodity sugar in Hawaii is no longer economic, which is how the original business ended up in bankruptcy. But sales of entitled land to both tourists and locals are very profitable businesses in Maui, although subject to significant government intervention.

I was made aware of the company by a reader after I wrote an article about another Maui landowner, Maui Land (MLP). MLP has appreciated over 100% since that article, so I think KANP is now a better value. Interestingly, MLP had quadrupled since the article and has declined in the last couple of months. The linked article is now exclusive to Seeking Alpha Pro and Microcap Review subscribers. In that article, I used the Kaanapali Coffee Farms development as an example of an enlightened and profitable way to monetize agriculturally zoned land, not realising that it was owned by a public company. A reader asked me what I thought of KANP's valuation, so I had to look into it, and I liked what I saw.

The company has a few different land assets, and the biggest advantage these assets have is they are in and around the town of Lahaina, as well as the Kaanapali resort area. Much of its land is contiguous to the town, so while it may not be developed into resort properties, housing (even for the working class) on Maui is expensive, making land that can be entitled to urban use very valuable.

The company also has a cash balance, a pension surplus and no debt - which is one of the reasons I like it better than MLP, which has debt and a pension deficit restricting its options. I also think an acquisition of KANP by MLP would make sense, as they are in a similar business, and MLP could merge the pension plans to utilize the surplus, which would benefit it dollar for dollar. Also, KANP has done a better job monetizing its agricultural land, so there is possibly some benefit to having its expertise on board at MLP. I'm not counting on that, but mention it as a possibility.

As for the pension surplus, the company has purchased an annuity to cover 96% of its beneficiaries, and it has a $14 MM surplus after that transaction. While it isn't the same as direct liquidity, I think discounting it to $9.2 MM is sufficient. I came up with that number because the best way to use the pension surplus would be to merge the pension plan with a Hawaiian pension plan that has a deficit, like MLP as mentioned above. This can be done, although it is a bit complicated in the case where one plan is at a deficit as the members of that plan need to be protected. However, the deficit at MLP is only $9.2 MM (see its 10-K). The Society of Actuaries addresses the requirements in this pdf document (page 114), where it notes that if the combination of the merged plans has a surplus, the IRS requirements are automatically met. Thus, the two plans could merge removing a $9.2-MM liability from MLP's balance sheet immediately, and the plan would still be in surplus.

Kaanapali Coffee Farms

The Kaanapali Coffee Farms business is a demonstration of remarkable ingenuity. Agricultural land is generally not subdividable or usable for residential development on Maui, which makes it materially less valuable than other land on the island. The company has received permission to subdivide its land for coffee cultivation. The company then sells the lots to folks looking for a Maui estate overlooking the Kaanapali area. The new owners are required to keep the majority of their lots cultivated with coffee, which the company arranges with local farmers. This is a win-win for the local farmers and the company, as much of the agricultural zoned land on Maui is actually fallow at present. Selling land for high-end homes is the highest and best economic use of Maui land, and the company has found a way to do so on agriculturally zoned land. If the company were able to convert another phase of agricultural land to estate homes, that would materially impact its valuation; but I am leaving that as an upside option and not accounting for it in my assessment of value.

The company has 8 lots in the development left, which it has held at $6.2 MM in value. Given the average price of remaining lots currently listed on its website is $925,000, that valuation seems slightly conservative. Additionally, the company has $1.3 MM of promissory notes related to past lot sales, so I'll value the development at $7.5 MM in total. The biggest potential catalyst here is a phase two of this development. If the company could get a second phase permitted, it would convert lower value agricultural land to high end estate land valued at hundreds of thousands per acre.

Urban Land

Valuing the company's remaining land is a bit trickier. It has sold small parcels for between $150,000 and $220,000 per acre. On the other hand, its most recent financials noted that it has an agreement to sell 235 acres of land south of the old Pioneer Mill in Lahaina for $8 MM, which is only $34,000 per acre. I will include the $8 MM in the valuation, as I think the buyer there is receiving a bit of a bulk discount.

There is also an outstanding option that a third party has to buy 18.5 acres from the company for $4 MM. That land is next to the new West Maui hospital, and the buyer plans to build a skilled nursing facility or retirement home there. Even if the option isn't exercised, entitled land next to the only hospital in West Maui has significant scarcity value; so I'll include that value. The company will have some urban land left in Lahaina after those two sales, but I'll ascribe its value to my margin of safety bucket.

Agricultural Land

The company has 4000 acres total, but 1500 of it is zoned conservation, which I will ascribe to zero value. Removing the 300 urban acres leaves approximately 2200 agricultural zoned acres. The best comparable for the value of large scale agricultural land is Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX), which also owns large blocks of agricultural land on Maui. It has sold agricultural land for between $13,750 and $151,600 per acre, with smaller lots selling for dramatically more per acre as noted in the Coffee Farms example above. Using the weighted average value from a long-term disposition program suggests the agricultural land would be worth $63.1 MM.

Source: Alexander & Baldwin Investor Day Presentation

I strongly believe the KANP land is better than A&B's land, as it is close to the main tourist town (Lahaina). Its track record of monetizing agricultural land into the Coffee Farm at huge valuations also augurs well, and is a potentially significant catalyst if it could get entitlements for a second phase of that development. I'm not counting on that in my valuation, as Maui doesn't have a great record on developer-friendliness measures.

Industrial Land

Finally, the company owns 19.5 acres of industrial land in Lahaina, that was formerly the sugar mill. This is a tough one to value, as industrial land in Maui is extremely rare, but also not in high demand. Also, the century of sugar operations probably has left an environmental legacy that would need to be dealt with prior to switching usage. The company had a deal to sell this land in 2015 for $20 MM that fell through, although it did not disclose a reason. I'll value this parcel at $10 MM, hair-cutting the previous deal by half.

Liabilities

For the liabilities, I'm marking everything at par, which seems simple and conservative. Some of the liabilities are deferred tax liabilities, which will only get realized if the company actually sells its land. That is a significantly superior form of liability to debt because it only comes due if the land actually sells.

It is also possible that the company could sell properties and do a 10-31 exchange to income properties, although it has not suggested that; so I'll discount it as a possibility. My final valuation appears below. Given the current share price is $36.00 and I was conservative throughout, it seems undervalued.

Source: Author's analysis and SEC Filings

There is one more reason for optimism here, and that is that the company had agreed to sell its land for materially more than I've suggested it is worth, even though the deal did fall through. The following excerpt from its SEC filings (see footnote 10) says it best:

On January 7, 2016, KLC Holding Corp. ("KLC") and various of its subsidiaries ("KLC Subsidiaries") entered into a sales agreement ("KLC Sales Agreement") with an unrelated third party for the sale of substantially all of the remaining real property and related assets of the Registrant on the island of Maui, along with the stock and membership interests of certain KLC Subsidiaries (the "KLC Sales Property"). The KLC Sales Agreement called for a scheduled sales price for the KLC Sales Property of approximately $95 million, before costs of sale, as adjusted for certain revenues and expenditures of the KLC Subsidiaries.

Given that I've marked the land at $93.6 MM, $95 MM would have been a good result on a bulk sale. Even though the deal did fall through, it suggests the valuation is conservative. Additionally, one would expect a discount for a bulk purchase. On the other hand, winding the company up would save the G&A. I haven't included a discount for G&A costs going forward, as it seems to me that the company is adding value to the land sufficiently to offset the G&A. It is doing this by adding entitlements to the land and by selling in smaller parcels.

The company has a few legal issues outstanding that are potential risks, relating to environmental and asbestos claims against former subsidiaries that have subsequently declared bankruptcy. It is insured against these risks and the plaintiffs would have to pierce the corporate veil; so I think it being affected is unlikely. The company has, nonetheless, reserved for some of these claims, and those reserves are included in the liabilities line in the table.

Conclusion

The company holds a great set of irreplaceable assets in a spectacular setting. There is huge potential upside to even the current value of the land, and there is the potential for an acquisition of the company, or for land redesignation to occur as potential catalysts. My price target of $50.11 doesn't require land redesignation, but will require continued success in land sales.

I first wrote about KANP for my subscription service a year ago in August of 2016, when it traded at $28.72. Microcap Review subscribers have had the chance to take advantage of the 25% appreciation and build positions, but there is still time to take advantage of this idea. Based on the success of the service, the price will be going up September 8th, but there is still time to subscribe now and be grandfathered at the current price. To make it a no-risk proposition to try it now, I'm offering a two week free trial for a limited time only.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KANP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.