Sprint: Compelling Short With Multiple Ways To Win

Sprint is a compelling short with multiple ways to win. To minimize risk and maximize gain, buying long-dated puts is an optimal strategy given the current implied volatility.

Management's incentives are completely out of sync with sustainable long-term improvements. It is paid to keep stock prices high temporarily and seek an unlikely merger.

Adjusting for the change in its accounting policy, the company now trades above peers at an EV/EBITDA of 11 times, despite poor fundamentals and a weak subscriber outlook.

Sprint's perceived improvements have largely been driven by accounting changes. The reclassification of certain expenses has created a mirage of rapidly improving finances.

Background

To say that Sprint (NYSE:S) stands out from its peers would be an understatement - the company has separated itself from the pack for all the wrong reasons. Weaker subscriber growth, extremely high debt and poor network quality relative to peers have been unfortunate hallmarks of the company's operations.

Two years ago, Sprint added another item to its laundry list of undesirable traits: inconsistent accounting. The company's financial results have been obfuscated through various sale-leasebacks, novelty financing techniques and insurance outsourcing. In fact, much of the "improvement" touted by Sprint bulls and management are a function of these creative techniques, without any corresponding fundamental changes.

Moreover, Sprint speculators have helped bolster its share price as they hope for a merger that is at best a long way from materializing. In the meantime, the company continues to struggle against better-financed, faster-growing peers who have declared all-out war against the indebted carrier.

In this context, the higher share price has been driven by a flawed perspective of the real fundamentals of the company's business. Even if a merger happens, Sprint is likely to get a terrible deal due to its weak negotiating position. As competitive pressures continue to pile on from larger rivals Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and AT&T (NYSE:T), and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), Sprint is headed for a significant revaluation as debt and cash flow concerns resurface again in the next two years.

Accounting Sleight Of Hand

In September 2015, Sprint's management broke new ground on telecoms accounting policy by selling and leasing back $1.3 billion of phones under lease to subscribers in an effort to raise cash. On the surface, it seemed like a smart way to access short-term financing at lower rates, but the actual impact was an increase long-term interest expenses for the company. In my opinion, these accounting changes have led to a misleading interpretation of Sprint's underlying fundamentals, thus creating the illusion of improving financial performance.

Whereas Sprint previously accounted for most of these phones as a subsidized or installment sale and recognized the revenue and expenses from these transactions accordingly, the new sale-leaseback arrangement means the company is effectively "renting" these phones back from financing partners and accounted for it through an operating lease.

Although Sprint would be able to recoup the cash used to purchase these phones upfront, the substance of the transaction was effectively a secured short-term loan at 4.08% interest, with the phones serving as an asset "carve-out" to ensure the financiers took minimal risk. (The company bought back the phones a year after the lease was initiated.)

(Source: SEC Filings)

The company would go on to do more of these sale-leaseback transactions using its spectrum, network equipment and more phones as collateral. In particular, the second tranche of its phone leasebacks was accounted for as a financing instead of operating lease, which means rent payments (previously made under the first tranche) would be entirely reallocated from Cost of Products ("COP") to interest expense and principal payments.

As part of these changes, Sprint also began accounting for phones leased to subscribers through the indirect channel under capital expenditures, attributing them to long-term PP&E assets on the balance sheet.

(Source: SEC Filings)

This allows Sprint to completely bypass the income statement at lease inception. Instead, they would now be recognized as long-term assets and depreciated accordingly, whilst Sprint incurs lease payments that are separated into principal and interest portions.

By moving costs that previously registered under COP to depreciation and interest expenses, the company effectively engineered higher EBITDA, Gross and Operating margins without actual operational improvement. To the un-trained eye, it would appear that Sprint's equipment sales have gone from a big loser to tremendously profitable.

(Source: SEC Filings, Author's work)

Moreover, given that Sprint's phone lease program offers postpaid subscribers a zero-interest lease, the company is absorbing the added interest costs associated with the sale-leaseback arrangements. Overall, this creates a net negative in terms of long-term cash flow and profits. The key of any accounting system is to ensure financials are presented in a fair and understandable manner - from the figure above, one would think Sprint's equipment business was rapidly becoming more profitable, when this is actually a result of accounting changes.

Under consistent accounting, there would be little financial improvement from 2014 to 2016 to warrant its sky-high valuation. Working backwards, we added the amounts used to purchase devices back into the company's COP and matched these amounts to the periods in which they were purchased. This reveals a stark finding - Sprint's accounting-consistent EBITDA margins actually deteriorated from FY2014 to FY2016 before a steep improvement in Q1.

(Source: Author's work)

Note that adjusted EBITDA margins do not accurately represent the company's true financial performance anymore, since sale-leasebacks and Sprint's lease accounting policy shifts the cost burdens from COP to depreciation and interest expenses. Hence, the improvement above is largely due to a higher mix of leased phones - the company isn't actually making more money from its equipment sales as these margins would imply. Although cost cuts registered in SG&A and COS contributed to the gain, the effect of expanding equipment margins grossly outweighed them both.

In fact, due to the shifting of expense burdens from COP to interest and depreciation, net income margins have become a more accurate indicator of the company's current profitability. From FY2014 to FY2017Q1, adjusted net margins improved from -2.6% to 2.5%, which is hardly sufficient to warrant Sprint's accounting-consistent EV/EBITDA at nearly ~11 times. This is particularly true for a company facing continued service revenue decline and periodic cash shortages.

(Source: Author's work)

Although telecom peers use the same methodology with regard to lease accounting (i.e., capitalizing leased phones through PP&E), Sprint stands out because of the outsized impact of this accounting change on its overall financials. In comparison, other peers have a much lower mix of leased devices, which lessens the impact on their bottom lines. Moreover, AT&T and Verizon have significant wireline and cable operations, which minimizes this impact further when it comes to their consolidated financials. By contrast, the majority of Sprint's "improvement" in the past two years was driven by this accounting change and a rapidly increasing leased devices mix.

Impending Cash Flow Shortage

While liquidity injections from sale-leasebacks provided respite from $4.6 billion in debt maturities in the past two years, amortizing payments for the principal amounts on these leasebacks are set to begin this year. In short, Sprint's various sale-leaseback arrangements are poised to squeeze cash out of the company in FY2017 and FY2018, creating a severe cash shortfall.

This year alone, Sprint owes $1.6 billion in principal amortization payments for its Network Equipment Lease and $233 million for its Spectrum Lease. Subsequently, it must continue paying quarterly amortizations on its Spectrum Lease until September 2021. As a result, the company faces a FY2017 cash drain of $1.83 billion from these two leases alone. In total, financing obligations will account for a ~$2.04 billion cash outflow for the remaining three quarters of FY2017, with total debt maturities of $4.54 billion.

(Source: Sprint 10-Q)

Given management's guidance that it will spend $3.5-4.0 billion in CapEx this year, the company needs to generate at least ~$8.75 billion in operating cash flow to break even on its cash flows. This is optimistic assuming it buys handset inventory at the same pace, which is unlikely given the iPhone 8 and Galaxy Note 8 release in September and August respectively. The more likely situation is that the company will also experience a cash drain due to higher inventory levels on account of the iPhone and Galaxy Note 8.

If we project cash flow for FY2017 from Q1 cash flows and subtract accruals that must be paid within the year (deferred taxes, accrued accounts payables and other current liabilities, etc.), we estimate Sprint will only generate between $4 billion and $4.5 billion in operating cash flow this year. To leave margin for error, we assume no further subscriber losses even though the company has bled customers for the past two quarters.

In this scenario, we estimate a $4.1 billion outflow remaining in the last 3 quarters, which would require Sprint to sell most of its short-term investments (totaling $4.3 billion) and use a portion of its $2.5 billion in cash. This would push its cash balance precariously low, and management would have to scale back certain CapEx commitments in this year or the next.

Alternatively, management can opt to refinance leases and expiring notes through more sale-leasebacks or tapping the high yield debt market. However, none of these are feasible long-term options. The sale-leasebacks could have been structured for longer terms with fewer early amortizing payments, but lenders wanted more short-term financing agreements with high amortizations. This indicates the lenders understand Sprint needs to make fundamental improvements for the business to be sustainable, and therefore, want to see progress before they are willing to commit more capital.

Moreover, engaging in more sale-leasebacks would mean mortgaging an ever-larger amount of assets to buy time. Whilst the company could conceivably refinance or defer outflows with this method, it will push its already burdensome debt even higher. Alternatively, tapping the high yield debt market right now would probably increase their interest costs.

This brings us to the crux of the lease financing debate - these "hollowing out" measures only defer cash outflows to a later period, with the crucial requirement being that Sprint improves operations sufficiently in the "respite" period to pay it all back later. If Sprint does not gain more subscribers in the interim, the sale-leasebacks would only be a life support measure meant to defer death to a later period. This is a key argument that has been ignored by most Sprint bulls, even though there is hardly any ambiguity on the temporary and unsustainable nature of these sale-leasebacks.

Even if we assume all of Sprint's leases are refinanced, the company is still likely to experience a large cash outflow due to debt maturities and CapEx commitments. Assuming it generates $4.25 billion in OCF, refinance $2.04 billion for various lease payments, and spend $3.75 billion in CapEx, it brings Sprint's total estimated cash outflow to ~$2 billion. Given that management has plans to maintain the pace of CapEx spending for until FY2019, the company will be faced with the choice of either cutting back on necessary network investments or seeking ever more desperate financing measures that increase its debt and interest expense burden.

"Unlimited" Wars

With the understanding that Sprint needs to generate rapid improvement in its business to sustain scheduled cash outflows, the relaunch of Unlimited plans by Verizon and AT&T early this year is a fatal blow. Sprint has lost a net 158,000 postpaid customers in the first half of the year, whilst ARPU continues to trend lower. (The company's press release claims an 88,000 increase in postpaid subscribers, but its 10-Q filing displays a 39,000 loss for 2017Q1).

(Source: Sprint SEC Filings)

Management has outwardly expressed optimism because of the smaller 39,000 loss in Q1 compared to 118,000 in 2016Q4, but this "smaller loss" argument is flawed because Sprint actually needs to gain customers to survive. Anything short of robust subscriber gains would mean the company cannot boost its operating cash flow enough to pay back these leases.

Sprint bulls would counter with the argument that the company has been adding postpaid and prepaid subscribers since 2014. Whilst that is true, the positive impact of more subscribers has been completely offset by lower ARPU, leading to a sustained net decrease in service revenue.

(Source: SEC Filings)

Moreover, the environment has become much tougher compared to two years ago, with Verizon and AT&T indicating their willingness for a protracted price war to maintain their market dominance, and in the process, push Sprint to the breaking point. T-Mobile continues its rapid subscriber gains, which have mostly been to the detriment of Sprint.

Even if we assume Sprint does not lose any customers going forward, the company will run out of cash in roughly 2 years without additional financing measures. If the company chooses to refinance through more sale-leaseback arrangements, it will create a larger interest expense burden that wipes out the temporary GAAP profit achieved last quarter. Moreover, it puts Sprint in the unenviable position of having to gain even more subscribers to compensate for the permanently higher interest costs, and this certainly does not bode well in a rising rate environment.

Some would point to the aggressive cost-cutting under CEO Marcelo Claure as the path to increased profitability. Although management should be commended on these rigorous efforts, it simply isn't sufficient when one considers the high-fixed cost nature of wireless telcos. As wireless service revenue continues to decline, it will be increasingly difficult to cut costs to keep up with the effect of negative operating leverage.

Moreover, most analysts do not appreciate that continued layoffs and scale-backs have real negative impacts on operational and service standards. Sprint has been "restructuring" since 2013, which implies that the low-hanging fruits are long gone. Any substantial cuts herein likely involves scaling back important functions such as customer service, network maintenance, and other support functions that are key to maintaining service and network quality. Given that the wireless industry remains in an extremely competitive environment, any cost cuts that the company can implement will likely be replicated by its closest competitors. Since any efficiency gains will be matched by competitors, there is no competitive benefit when it comes to profitability.

In this context, it is interesting to note that Sprint share price has remained elevated since January, with little reaction to the relaunch of Unlimited plans in February. This is strange, particularly since it has a negative fundamental impact on subscriber figures. One explanation could be that the stock is being held up by merger hopes that have dominated news cycles in the past few months.

Merger Talk A Sign Of Desperation

Softbank's (OTCPK:SFTBY) moves around engineering a deal have been quite amusing and convey more than a whiff of desperation. The latest round of speculation began after Masayoshi Son approached Buffett and Malone for an investment at the annual Sun Conference, which has thus far produced no concrete action. (Anyone familiar with Berkshire and Malone's modus operandi should realize they do not plan to invest (both tend to act quickly and publicly).

The rationale for seeking an investment seems strange, particularly because Softbank is loaded with cash that it can easily inject into Sprint through increasing its equity. However, when one takes a broader view of events happening in the past few years, this seems consistent with the fact that Softbank has been extremely reluctant to double down on its equity investment in Sprint by a meaningful amount.

The leaseback programs are a prime example - if Mr. Son and Softbank believed that Sprint had tremendous potential, why not convert their public optimism into real dollars and cents? Instead, Softbank arranged for more onerous secured debt financing, placing a larger burden on Sprint's balance sheet. In the multiple times that Sprint has faced a cash crunch in the past few years, Softbank has had every opportunity to alleviate these concerns with an equity injection, yet it has consistently chosen not to do so.

In fact, most Sprint bulls tend to forget that Softbank's founder bought Sprint with the hopes of merging with TMUS, before a potential deal was scuttled by regulators. Since that thesis fell through, Sprint has become a permanent headache for Softbank, as a turnaround remains elusive after three years, with an accumulated deficit of $6.7 billion since the acquisition closed.

In that context, Softbank's plan becomes to merge Sprint with a larger, more profitable entity in hopes of minimizing its fundamental problems reeks of desperation. Despite its efforts, I believe it does not make sense from a rational standpoint for any of those targets to engage in a transaction.

No Good Outcome In A Sprint/T-Mobile Merger

From T-Mobile's perspective, there is little reason to merge with a weaker competitor, particularly when it continues to gain new subscribers at a frenetic pace. T-Mobile's equity has grown in value over time, whereas Sprint's has either declined or remained stagnant, depending on which metric one uses. Any merger involves both sides swapping a portion of their equity for the other party's business. As such, no rational counterparty would swap a piece of fast-growing equity for a piece that produces lower growth and return, particularly when the less attractive equity belongs to a company with slower growth.

The argument that both sides stand to gain sizeable synergies is valid, but this only means both parties should merge eventually, not now. The longer T-Mobile waits, the less it will cost the company in equity when a merger finally happens. Simply put, T-Mobile does not need Sprint to be successful, nor would it be in its best interests to merge today. Hence, it will take major concessions from Sprint to get T-Mobile to the table.

The counterargument I hear most is that Softbank might just buy T-Mobile outright. That notion falls on its face when one considers that Softbank would effectively be doubling down on its Sprint bet, and goes against its consistent policy of not committing any additional equity capital from the parent company to support Sprint.

Hence, even if a merger were to occur, the terms of such a transaction are likely to be extremely unfavorable to Sprint shareholders given T-Mobile's dominant negotiating position (gaining subscribers, no liquidity issues, higher brand equity). As such, a merger could actually create a bearish catalyst due to the potential for bad deal terms and financial concessions. If there is no deal, the M&A premium will dissipate and Sprint's shares should be revalued at lower levels. From this analysis, both scenarios are likely to be positives for the bear case.

Other M&A Targets Are Not Interested

The remaining possibilities are either Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) or DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) - the former is not interested in a merger, while a transaction with the latter makes little strategic sense.

Beyond the fact that Charter has publicly stated its disinterest in merging with Sprint, it is doubtful that Softbank could make an offer high enough to gain the assent of Liberty Ventures (NASDAQ:LVNTA), given that a number of interesting parties have approached Charter for a buyout without being able to offer a sufficient premium (most recently Verizon early this year).

DISH is another possibility, but it is a poor strategic fit - Sprint essentially has too much spectrum and too little money to effectively utilize the spectrum. Hence, the company's true needs are cash and subscribers, not more spectrum. Although a merger might allow the combined entity to redirect free cash flows from DISH's cable business to reinvest in the wireless segment, the leverage of a combined entity would be dangerous given the pro forma leverage and the pressure from cord-cutting on combined cash flows.

More importantly, the combination of a "good" company and "bad" one does not magically result in a profitable entity. Even if we assume that a Sprint/Charter or Sprint/DISH merger is consummated, there are few strategic improvements to the operating model of Sprint's business, and it would preclude the most attractive long-term opportunity of merging with T-Mobile.

Management's Incentives Are All Wrong

Initially, I had a difficult time reconciling why management would risk detracting attention from its turnaround efforts and instead focus on M&A. Even after taking into account Softbank's eagerness to exit its investment in Sprint, it seems strange that Sprint management would be shopping the company out so eagerly, given that the longer it goes without a suitor, the more its perceived value declines.

The key to this puzzle is the incentive plan first awarded to Sprint's executive team in 2015. The incentive plan focused on a single goal: getting Sprint shares to trade above certain price levels for 150 days. Given that management's incentive compensation is entirely tied to this single metric, it makes perfect sense for it to enthusiastically put Sprint on the market and add fuel to M&A rumors, which the market has a tendency to jump on.

Stock-price linked incentives are not always bad, but it is poor corporate governance to have it be the only benchmark for proposed incentive payments. The pitfalls of this design are obvious - management is more likely to focus on short-term goals designed to get over the 150-day threshold rather than focusing on long-term economic value-add.

The 150-day mark passed recently, which means Sprint's senior management is eligible to collect on a 16.2 million share bonus (totaling $130 million at $8 per share). The situation becomes clearer when one examines the potential windfall for management in a Change-In-Control ("CIC") scenario involving a merger.

(Source: SEC Filings)

Seen above, senior management's compensation increases dramatically in a CIC scenario where management resigns or is let go of as the result of a merger. The amounts are staggering when one considers that none of them make more than $3.4 million in their base salaries and short-term incentives combined (there have been no additional bonuses or incentives aside from the 150-day incentive discussed earlier).

In essence, it becomes clear from this structure that Softbank's plan continues to be twofold: keeping the stock price high and merging with a healthier competitor. These goals explicitly exclude long-term fundamental improvement, which has so far eluded the company given the lower levels of investment in wireless infrastructure relative to peers, continued customer and ARPU declines, and crushing debt load.

Risk Factors and Catalysts

Sprint's M&A hype can go on much longer than I expect, so I do not preclude the possibility of even higher share prices temporarily. Hence, the optimal strategy may be to accumulate a short position via 2018/2019 puts.

A merger would be a good catalyst for the short case, given the draconian terms that Sprint would have to agree to, both in terms of a massive break-up fee and the lower equity in a MergeCo. The regulatory risk cannot be understated, even though many bulls are automatically assuming that the Trump administration would look upon a merger more favorably.

In a no-merger scenario, the M&A premium currently priced into the stock will quickly dissipate, and the Street should quickly refocus its attention on Sprint's dire fundamentals and upcoming cash outflows. Moreover, the company's equity in the eyes of potential merger partners declines for every day that it goes without a deal. Although there is no fixed timeline, the premium should decrease gradually, resulting in sustained downward pressure on Sprint share price.

Moreover, the important issue missed by most market participants is the unsustainable nature of the company's sale-leaseback financing programs and the impending amortization payments that will hit the balance sheet. This should provide a concrete catalyst for a share price decline.

In the unlikely event that management somehow engineers a turnaround and restructures the balance sheet, it remains to be seen whether the company's true fundamentals can catch up to the current share price. Given these possible scenarios and their respective probabilities, we believe Sprint has asymmetric downside from its current levels.

Conclusion

It is rare that one finds the weakest of the telecom industry trading above much healthier peers, and even rarer when the only conceivable argument holding up the stock is hopes for a merger tie-up that may leave shareholders with very bad terms.

(Source: Author's work)

At a consistent-accounting EV/EBITDA of 11, Sprint is trading above all its close peers, none of which have engaged in sale-leasebacks, nor have such a high mix of leased phones that allow them to push operating expenses below the line. I estimate fair value at $4 per share, with an implied EBITDA-consistent multiple slightly lower than better-performing peers.

As merger talk dies down over the next few months, I expect the Street's attention to refocus on the company's actual business, which is struggling not to lose ground against more competitive rivals. For once, the sell side agrees that Sprint is overvalued, with most analysts placing estimates at between $3 and $8. Given that most of these analysts are justifying their targets by pricing in a merger premium, I expect a wave of sell-side revisions if M&A discussions fall through.

Given this disparity between its fundamentals and the excessive price, we believe a short position on Sprint has a positive expected value. Since volatility hovers below historical levels, a short position through put options maximizes gains and minimizes associated risks.

Disclosure: I am/we are short S.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

