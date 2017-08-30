Why The Market Is Right And The Fed Is Wrong

Either the Fed is bluffing and will not raise rates, org the market is wrong.

Both equity markets and the bond market are disregarding what the Fed is saying, and are not afraid of higher interest rates.

Many market commentators and pundits have been baffled by the trajectory of U.S. 10 bond yields.

There are several reasons why this market has not corrected by much for a long time. My number one reason has to do with interest rates. If you have noticed, most commentators and market pundits expect the fed to raise rates.

Should that happen, it will change the dynamics of the market, and at the very least will put equity markets on red alert. Or at least that has been the case over the past 50 years or so.

However, the market (SPY) (DIA) (QQQ) (myself included) does not believe the fed will raise rates to the extent it says. And its not just stocks that don't believe the Fed, the bond market does not believe the fed either. And neither does the EUR for the same reason.

Effective Federal Funds Rate data by YCharts

Yes, this time it's different

The main difference between today's investment environment and that of the past, are the levels of debt. Not just at the government level, but also at the individual level.

US Public Debt data by YCharts

U.S. public debt has doubled from the last financial crisis. And while the cost to service this debt is very low, this is due to very low interest rates. If by any chance the market will require a higher coupon to hold to U.S. paper (not likely I think), this means the cost to service this debt will skyrocket. That will shatter consumer confidence all over the world and eat into growth, which is already trending at anemic levels.

The low interest rate theme is one that has been on my mind for many years. It's one of the reasons why I am not worried much about the above average valuations of the stock market (please consider: Why A 25 P/E For The S&P 500 Might Be The New Norm).

So while the Fed insists it wants to raise rates, the market knows that it cannot raise rates by much. In any case, it cannot raise rates to the extent it did in the past. In fact the Fed admits that the neutral rate should be much lower than it was in the past, but even the Fed does not know where that should be.

I don't think the Fed wants to fight the market this time

As for the Fed unwinding the balance sheet, I for one do not believe it will ever happen. In fact, there is no reason for it to happen.

If you look closely at the above chart, the Fed actually did shrink its balance sheet by just $300B starting in 2008, and eventually caused the S&P Index to crash by about 50%.

So imagine what might happen if the Fed decides to shrink its balance sheet by $1 trillion. I do not have an answer as to what might happen, but I do think the Fed knows either. Does the Fed actually want to experiment to find out? I don't think so, and that why you hear Janet Yellen cautious all the time.

The Fed will not repeat Alan Greenspan's mistake

And as much as I respect Alan Greenspan, raising the Fed funds rate to over 5% starting in 2004, was one of the biggest policy mistakes of his career.

Alan Greenspan knew about the speculative frenzy in the housing market, and he also knew the quality of bank balance sheets was not great. Nevertheless he increased interest rates and crashed the system. He did so because that was what the Fed had been doing for the past 50 years or so.

While things are much different this time -- for example, bank balance sheets were never better -- nevertheless unwinding the balance sheet might have unintended consequences. And while I agree with many commentators, that say, an additional hike of 50 basis points might not cause much harm, in reality we do not know what might happen. Nor to we know what might happen if the balance sheet shrinks.

Do central banks need to unwind their balance sheets?

The simple answer is no. The Fed as well as the ECB can leave the balance sheet as is forever. In fact I think they should keep buying government securities forever.

I think the next big think in economics, will be how to reduce sovereign debt levels via monetization of debt. The Fed holds $2.5 trillion of U.S. federal debt. What would happen if it simply cancels this debt?

Imagine for example what happens when a company repurchases shares. When it holds them, they are treasury shares. They do not receive dividends and do no not have a vote.

U.S. debt held by the Fed is like treasury shares in corporate balance sheets. It could be sold to the market at some point, or it could be canceled. But what would happen if the Fed simply canceled this debt?

Nothing would happen. At the margin, the Fed has already conducted these open market operations, and the effects ended when the Fed credited the brokerage accounts of the sellers, with value of the bonds it purchases. The liquidity is already out there, canceling the debt will simply make the Fed's actions permanent.

And wile I think we are a long way from something like this happening in the U.S. (although I imagine it could happen in Japan at anytime), nevertheless it's something that the market has in the back of its head.

And what will happen at some point in the future, if the Fed and other central banks would to do something like this? My guess it negative rates across the board forever. Which in my book is a good thing (sorry fixed income).

Bottom line

Interest rates will be the focal point markets for some time. On the one hand the Fed wants to raise them, but on the other the market is betting it won't, because it knows the Fed can't.

As such, the higher valuation of the market that I have talked about in the past is warranted, and I think will be with us forever (yes forever). Interest rates will never again raise to levels of the past, and higher P/E valuations will be with us for a very very ling time.

Yes a correction is possible, even as mush as 20%, but that does not mean a crash.

