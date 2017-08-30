Advance Auto Parts: Buy This Turnaround Story While Shares Are Cheap

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) is on sale by nearly 50% off of recent highs, creating a great opportunity for patient Value investors to buy in to this business before its margins, ROIC, and market share grow from supply chain optimization, industry consolidation trends, and increasing average vehicle age and mileage.

AAP data by YCharts

Margins and ROIC are bound to improve due to positive long-term industry trends and AAP's work to optimize its supply chain. Current operating margins (~9%) are currently roughly half of those of its main competitors. This lack of profitability was in part caused by the greater-than-expected expenses involved in integrating General Parts International's ~1,000 stores and full distribution network. However, AAP aims to see its performance greatly enhanced, now that the General Parts integration is nearing completion and the company is investing heavily in improving its supply chain, including potentially consolidating some of its 50 distribution centers, which would save a lot of money.

Furthermore, the average age of the U.S. light-vehicle fleet has been steadily rising, hitting 11.6 years in 2016, up over 17% over the past decade. When combined with the spike in new vehicle sales over the past several years (a seasonally adjusted annual rate of about 16 million this year from 10 million in 2009) that is now beginning to decline, there will likely be a large number of ageing cars that will require parts and service repairs. This increased demand will likely boost margins for auto parts and service companies like AAP.

Another reason AAP is an enticing buy is that its economies of scale and parts availability strengths position it to benefit from industry consolidation trends. As the automotive production industry gets increasingly competitive as it heads into the downward phase of its cycle, car manufacturers and dealers will need increasingly reliable and economical parts and repair shops for sourcing supplies. Large companies like AAP not only offer wide availability of parts, but also name brand recognition and a vast, easily accessible network of parts and services stores, making it an ideal supply and services partner for dealerships and manufacturers. As smaller parts and services suppliers get squeezed out of business as they are unable to keep up with the economies of scale and network advantages of larger competitors, AAP stands to benefit by picking up market share.

In addition to its bullish prospects, AAP's valuation metrics also imply this is a good purchase point. Down nearly 50% off of highs, AAP looks cheap both historically and comparatively to its industry and the broader market:

AAP Industry S&P 500 AAP 5-Yr. Avg P/E 18.9 44.6 21.9 20.4 P/B 2.2 9.5 3.0 5.2 P/S 0.7 2.5 2.1 1.1 P/CF 12.5 8.5 13.5 17.4

In addition to its cheap valuation, the company's finances are also strong: with a 0.33 Debt to Equity ratio, leaving it plenty of financial firepower to further grow through acquisitions and investments in its business. Analysts are growing increasingly bullish on AAP as well, with Barclays and Jefferies recently upgrading their views and consensus estimates forecasting nearly 10% annual growth over the next five years. Morningstar also considers the company to be one of the market's top bargains, giving it a top five-star rating.

Investor Takeaway:

Bold investors looking for deep value can choose to adopt Buffett's mantra of being "greedy when others are fearful" by establishing a position in AAP while its price is beaten down to a steep discount and before likely business improvement becomes evident to the broader market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.