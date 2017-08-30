J.M. Smucker: Time To Digest The Disastrous Q1 Numbers

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) trades at two-year lows after the company widely missed estimates in a quarter that revealed some serious operational problems. Due to strong cash flows and a solid growth outlook, coupled with a 3.0% dividend yield and massive share repurchases, the company's shares are not unattractive though - especially since they are now trading at quite an inexpensive valuation.

J.M. Smucker reported first-quarter results that missed the analyst consensus widely on the top line as well as on the bottom line:

The company's revenue decline by mid-single digits was unbecoming, and the earnings decline (down 19%) was even worse. The share price decline was thus not surprising, although it seems a bit overdone to me; J.M. Smucker's problems in the second quarter are unlikely to hurt the company in the long run, and some things actually improved compared to the prior year's quarter:

J.M. Smucker's problems originated in its coffee and pet foods businesses primarily, which saw steep margin cuts that took down profits by double digits. In the coffee market, it has to battle out-of-house coffee places such as Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) with its ever-expanding restaurant count and growing comps, as well as competition in the market for coffee consumed at home - instant coffee and single-cup brewers are taking away market share from ground coffee producers such as J.M. Smucker. Since the market share for ground coffee will surely not drop to zero, and due to the fact that total retail sales for coffee are continuing to grow, I believe that the decline rates we have seen in Q1 will persist for a long time - at one point coffee sales will have bottomed out, which will allow J.M. Smucker to report better results going forward.

The company's guidance for the current year points towards things getting better in the near future as well:

J.M. Smucker believes it will earn $7.85 this year, which is just one percent less than what the company's previous guidance had pointed to. The $0.12 miss in the most recent quarter alone is bigger than the difference between the current and previous guidance.

If it earns $7.85 this year, shares would be valued at just 13.4 times this year's earnings, which is a low valuation relative to the market and also a low valuation relative to how the company was valued in the past:

If shares do not move up or down from here over the next couple of months, J.M. Smucker's trailing P/E ratio will have dropped to below 14 by the end of the year (even if the company's EPS come in at the low end of the current guidance). Over the past five years, it hasn't traded for less than 17 times trailing earnings.

The company's free cash flow estimate of $775 million for the current year means shares are currently trading at 15.7 times this year's cash flows, which is equal to a free cash flow yield of 6.4%. With those free cash flows, J.M. Smucker can finance its very solid shareholder returns easily:

The company's dividend, which has recently been raised by four percent, currently yields 3.0% - more than one and a half times what investors can get from the broad market (the S&P 500 yields 1.9%), and also vastly more than what investors can get from Treasuries right now. Due to J.M. Smucker's strong dividend growth history, it seems reasonable to assume that the dividend payout will continue to rise over the coming years:

The dividend growth rate has its ups and downs (the last four raises were by 10%, 5%, 12% and 4%), but the dividend growth rate is significantly higher than the rate of inflation in every year, and with some double-digit increases in some years, J.M. Smucker's overall dividend growth rate easily matches up with that of other dividend stocks such as Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO).

At the same time, it has a quite low dividend payout ratio, which means two things: the current dividend payout looks pretty safe, and the dividend can be increased for a while even if earnings are not growing. Based on the current payout of $0.78 per quarter and the guidance for this year's earnings, the company has a dividend payout ratio of slightly less than 40%; even if earnings dropped by 20% over the next years, the payout ratio would still remain below 50%.

Due to its low payout ratio, J.M. Smucker has a lot of cash available for share repurchases, which made the share count drop by 3 million (or 2.5%) over the last year. The timing of those share repurchases was not great, as shares were significantly more expensive over the last year compared to where shares are trading right now, but still such a share count reduction helps increase the company's EPS and lowers the total dividend costs at the same time (due to dividends being paid out to less shareholders). I believe the company will try to use the currently rather low share price to accelerate its share repurchases - buying back shares at an earnings multiple of well below 15 seems like a very opportune strategy.

Analysts are quite positive about the future, as they expect J.M. Smucker will earn $8.15 next year - that would mean shares are trading at 12.9 times next year's earnings, which underlines my belief that J.M. Smucker is rather inexpensive than expensive at the current level. After all, the company's shares have lost 27% from the 52-week high:

The technical picture isn't very telling right here, thus I believe investors should focus on the company's fundamentals to evaluate whether right now is the time to buy, hold or sell.

Takeaway

J.M. Smucker shares have dropped significantly over the past couple of weeks and are now looking quite inexpensive. Based on estimates for the current year as well as for the next year, shares are cheaper than they have been over the past five years.

Investors also get a quite high dividend yield right now, with the dividend growing at a solid pace. On top of that, the company's dividend looks pretty secure today, as the payout ratio is very low compared to that of many other income stocks. It seems hard to imagine what would have to happen for J.M. Smucker to cut its dividend.

