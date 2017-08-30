CHFJPY - A Barometer Of The Safe-Haven Trade

Any further escalation of the North Korean conflict can cause a rise in CHFJPY exchange rate since Japan is too close to a potential conflict zone;

Both the Swiss franc and Japanese yen are often used as funding currencies. Also, their safe-haven status makes them a favorite destination for traders amid the rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea's nuclear weapon. With the recent missile tests (the latest took place on August 29, 2017), it will be interesting to track the dynamics of CHFJPY pair to predict the behavior of traders in case of further escalation of the North Korean conflict.

At the first sight, taking into account a geographical proximity of Japan to North Korea, for the Japanese currency it will be difficult to demonstrate a sustainable growth. A rising exchange rate of CHFJPY on August 29, 2017, after a new North Korea's missile launch, proves this thought. Still, we should examine the comparative economic performance of both currencies to prove the case for a rising swissie.

The Swiss Manufacturing PMI printed another solid gain in July 2017, standing now at 60.9. Among all world economies, this is the second best result after Denmark, where the same index equaled to 63.7 in July 2017. Another positive factor, which contributes to the improving prospects of the Swiss economy, is the quality of this growth. In Switzerland, the Manufacturing PMI ascends already for three consecutive years, whereas in Denmark it shows a wobbly dynamics, moving up and down with an extremely high magnitude of fluctuations. Business optimism in Switzerland is also on the rise (106.8 in July 2017, up from 105.8 in June 2017), but the Swiss KOF index is still lagging behind the German IFO (115.9 in August 2017). Consumers in Switzerland in Q3 2017 actually felt rather good, demonstrating increasingly improving economic expectations starting from 2015.

The Nikkei Japan Flash Manufacturing PMI rose in August 2017 to 52.8, staying actually flat for the whole year. The Services PMI fell to 52.0 in July 2017, down from the June's highs at 53.3. Softer PMI data are partially offset by business and consumer confidence, which is improving in Japan with the pace, which outperforms the similar indicators in Switzerland.

The Swiss CPI rose marginally by 0.3% y/y in July 2017, core CPI increased by 0.34% y/y over the same time period, PPI decelerated to -0.1% y/y in July 2017. The Swiss July unemployment rate equaled to 3.0%, GDP growth in Q1 2017 amounted to 0.3%. Japanese inflation figures have similar values, with CPI standing at 0.4% y/y, core CPI at 0.5% y/y, and PPI at 2.6% in July 2017. The unemployment rate in Japan is almost the same as in Switzerland, amounting to 2.8% in July 2017. The Japanese GDP growth in Q2 2017 advanced by 1%. So, based on the coincident indicators' values, we can conclude that the current economic conditions in both countries are very similar to each other.

The SNB always favored a more export-competitive currency, i.e. lower exchange rate of the Swiss franc as compared to the currencies of its main trading partners. Recently, the swissie started to show some signs of a renewed strength, with USDCHF stepping back from a long-term 1.0350 resistance level, trading now around 0.9450. However, with the European currency, the situation is different since EURCHF is still on the rise.

In pair with the Japanese yen, the Swiss franc is also rising within an ascending trend channel on a weekly timeframe. A weaker franc was often cited by many experts as a strong tailwind for the economy of Switzerland. Now, this benefit is probably being negated, and we expect that the effect from the franc appreciation will soften the data of leading macroeconomic indicators already in Q4 2017.

Leading macroeconomic indicators play a significant role in predicting a future CHFJPY exchange rate movement. On the one hand, should we see any softer PMI and confidence data coming out of Switzerland, franc will start experiencing problems with a further rise in pair with JPY. On the other hand, traders should closely watch a development of situation with the North Korean missile program, since any further tensions could spark a rise in CHF value, reflecting a common for such situations flight to safety.

Technically, CHFJPY is now in an uptrend on a weekly timeframe, but the price is currently trending in the middle of an ascending trend channel, therefore, we should wait for a confirmation of a bias toward rising franc.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.