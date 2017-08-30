Lloyds: A Challenging Future

An important negotiation about the so-called passporting rights seems crucial but there are contradictory views about the possibility of the UK becoming a member of the EEA.

Returning to private ownership last May, Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) has been disposing gradually of its non-core assets. Now, the bank will have the opportunity to sell its London headquarters building in a sale-and-leaseback deal which allows to continue using it in the same way as before. It's an example of China's growing interest in pounds-denominated real estate investment. That kind of demand has raised the market by removing fears about the negative effects of Brexit on this sector.

Lloyds is currently the second largest bank by market cap operating in the UK only being overtaken by HSBC which has a worldwide strategy. Its results have been increasingly favorable in recent quarters and LYG is prepared to accommodate any negative effects that Brexit may have on the banking sector in the UK.

The psychological aspects and the real changes related to Brexit will be felt through the probable slowdown in the growth of economic activity. However, for LYG the large decrease in employees and the closure of branches reflects in particular a policy of better organization of the business and an increasingly adequate allocation of physical and human resources. This policy has been followed since 2009 and is decisive for putting the bank in a sustainable position in the short and long term.

Going back to the negative consequences of Brexit, the issue of loss of the single market passporting rights is without any doubt most relevant. Nevertheless, it must be understood that Lloyds is a domestically focused bank that works almost exclusively in the UK.

LYG's fundamentals are sound and it is possible to say that the bank is one of the most reliable in Europe. Having returned to profits on a sustained basis, dividends have again been paid since 2014 financial year and currently show a yield close to 5%.

Having said all that it is very interesting to analyze the price movement of its shares. Looking at the six-year weekly chart below it is quite clear the exaggerated drop of LYG ADRs after the Brexit vote took place.



In fact, after the strong and continued recovery since 2012, its share prices began to weaken in 2016 and fell sharply after the Brexit vote. Shares were backed by the $2.50 support and rose until now to EMA (50) at ~$3.35. However, this level is far from the highs of about $5 achieved in 2014/2015.

Conclusion

The future situation of the United Kingdom after Brexit is still unknown. At the stage before the beginning of the negotiations, one could think that the situation would begin to deteriorate. This did not happen. We can take Lloyds as a benchmark and we can see that it has improved steadily and is well strengthened. Furthermore, I believe that British negotiators will have the ability to avoid unacceptable negative outcome. In my opinion, a transitional phase will take place and the time required for an adjustment will be a fact. I also believe that several alternatives will be possible.

Whilst removing the possibility of reversing the decision to leave the European Union, I think it is possible that the UK will eventually reach a favorable agreement, and adequate solutions may be found at the negotiating table. Although debatable, it remains possible that the UK may become a member of the European Economic Area thus keeping the so-called passporting rights.

From what has been said, I think Lloyds has the ability to adapt and continue on its way to improvement and sustainability. Even with some negative spin off from Brexit, LYG has the potential to grow and be profitable at difficult times.

