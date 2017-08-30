Platinum - The Explosive Rally Is Coming

In this brief article, I will first present my technicals for platinum. Then, I will analyse the white metal from a global macro perspective. Finally, I will propose a potential long trade idea on PPLT.

Technical view

Platinum surged today to its highest since March 2017 at $1,002 per oz, thereby breaking the key psychological resistance of $1,000 per oz.

Source: Net Dania.

As can be seen clearly on the chart, the 20 DMA has proven to be a solid support since the start of the breaking-out process that started late in July when prices broke above their downtrend line from the 2016 high. This is therefore reflective of a very positive sentiment.

The momentum-based indicators – momentum and ADX – suggest a strong uptrend in motion.

I have therefore a positive view on the white metal, a view that I opened on July 28 at $934 per oz (following the daily close above the downtrend line), with a stop-loss level at $900 per oz.

Macro view

Platinum has strengthened noticeably since the start of the month, posting a month-to-date performance of nearly 7%, the best performance across the board. Indeed, gold and silver are up by 4% and 5% respectively since the start of August.

This strong performance of platinum so far this month is principally because speculators became excessively bearish from April to July this year.

Source: MikzEconomics.

As can be seen on the chart above, net long speculative positions in Nymex platinum tumbled a massive 1.06 million ounces between April 18 and July 11. Speculators reached an excessively net short positioning of 0.66 million ounces as of July 11, which was in essence unsustainable.

The spec positioning in Nymex platinum is presently in a process of being normalised. While it is true that current net long spec positions in platinum are closer to sustainable levels (the historical average of the net long spec length is 0.93 million ounces vs. 0.87 million ounces as of August 22), it is important to note that speculators tend to move from one extreme to another.

In this context, I am inclined to think that the potential for speculative buying in platinum remains substantial.

As a precious metal, platinum will remain sensitive to its underlying macro forces, namely the dollar and US real rates.

As I noted in my previous Gold Weekly report, I expect the macro backdrop for the precious metals to become increasingly friendlier in the remainder of the year for three main reasons: US political uncertainty, global geopolitical tensions, and Fed’s patience.

The recent developments in the Korean peninsula prompt me to focus more on the geopolitical front although the ongoing political uncertainty in the USA and the Fed’s more dovish attitude may contribute significantly to the macro backdrop for platinum.

Last night, the North Korean government fired a missile over Japan for the first time since 1998, thereby escalating tensions to another level.

Source: Twitter.

While the Japanese government denounced the missile launch as an “unprecedented and grave threat” to the east Asian archipelago, President Trump indicated that “the world has received a “loud and clear” message from North Korea” and as such “all options were on the table." Meanwhile, the Chinese government said that the situation was "now at a tipping point approaching a crisis."

This has triggered a renewed wave of risk-off across all the financial markets, with broad-based equities selling off and safe-haven assets like platinum and (paradoxically) the yen exploding higher. This macro backdrop is supportive of platinum because the dollar and US real rates are moving sharply lower in the process, which in turn underpins speculative demand for the white metal.

Trading positioning

As regular SA readers are aware, I am not positioned in PPLT because my trading activity has been mainly concentrated in GLD since June.

But for the SA community interesting in playing the rally in platinum, let me show you my technical view on PPLT and a trade idea that I could enter in if I was not positioned on GLD.

Source: Trading View.

As you can see above, PPLT has enjoyed an explosive rally since its 2017 low established early in July. More importantly, the technical picture in PPLT improved noticeably in August due to the materialisation of a bullish crossover pattern whereby the 20 DMA crossed above the 200 DMA. This bullish technical configuration occurred in March 2016, which triggered a powerful rally in the months ahead. And I think that this time will not be different.

In this context, a potential trade would be to go long PPLT at current price levels ($95.79 as I type) and set a stop loss below the 200 DMA (at $90) and a target profit slightly above the 2016 high (at 115). This trade would offer a reward to risk ratio of 3.32, which would be therefore skewed in our favour.

As always, for the sake of transparency, I will publish my open and closed trades on my Twitter account and at the end of each of my Gold Weekly reports.

Good trading to my dear friends from the Seeking Alpha community.