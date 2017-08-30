Value Opportunity In Discovery Communications, Inc.

This article represents a valuation analysis of Discovery Communications, Inc. based on the DCF model using free cash flow to firm valuation method.

This article represents my valuation analysis of Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Nowadays, the company is faced with strong competitors such as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) because of technological progress and changes in customers’ preferences.

In this article, the author provided an exhaustive description of the company and current industry conditions. Moreover, he described his optimistic expectations about the company’s future earnings. I suppose it is hard to predict accurately the company’s ability to adapt to the mentioned changes. At the same time, the stock gives investors a value opportunity. Discovery Communications, Inc. has strong current positions on the market, and its financial results have been stable for the past 6 years.

(Source: Data collected from Rocket Financial)

As shown on the graph above, the company shown stable growth of revenue, EBIT, and FCF (EBIT and FCF values are linked to the secondary axis). Thus, I would like to use conservative assumptions in modeling and focus on the previous period of stable growth rather than predicting the company's future prospects.

Basics for Modelling

Value investing strategy assumes focusing on cheap companies. I prefer to invest in good ones. Such metrics as Return on Invested Capital (RoIC) and Earnings Yield (EY) are useful indicators of company’s ability to generate money. RoIC equals to EBIT divided by the sum of Net Working Capital and Net Fixed Assets. EY equals to EBIT divided by Enterprise Value (EV). According to my calculations, the company’s TTM RoIC equals to 39.74% and EY equals to 9.03%.

(Source: Author's calculations; data collected from Rocket Financial)

Discovery Communications has very high RoIC and relatively high EY. Thus, the company is good and relatively cheap, but it is necessary to define its intrinsic value.

Free Cash Flow Estimation

The first step is to estimate company’s free cash flow (FCF). FCF equals to Cash from Operations minus Capital Expenditures. Discovery Communications, Inc. has stable FCF with small growth from 2011. The average growth rate was 4.28% for the period from 2011 to 2016. I will use this rate further to compute expected FCF.

(Source: Data collected from Rocket Financial)

Thus, it is reasonable to use FCF to estimate intrinsic value with the DCF model. The calculations of FCF are presented below:

(Source: Author's calculations; data collected from Rocket Financial)

WACC Calculations

The second step is to estimate a discount rate for expected FCF values. The WACC approach is suitable to obtain a discount rate. To proceed with calculations, I used the data from Prof. Aswath Damodaran’s latest available table of cost of equity and capital.

(Source: Damodaran Online)

I used the CAPM model to find cost of equity. According to Prof. Damodaran’s table, the risk-free rate approximately equals to 2.45% and risk premium equals to 5.69%. I estimated the beta coefficient for the last trading year. It equals to 0.9334. Thus, the cost of equity equals to 7.76%. According to Mr. Damodaran, it is necessary to adjust risk-free rate by the annual volatility of the stock prices and by the tax rate to estimate the cost of capital. Thus, the cost of capital equals to 3.5% multiplied by 1 minus 25.82% (tax rate). According to the capital structure of DISCA, the weight of the equity equals to 61.87% and the weight of the debt equals to 38.13%. Thus, the WACC equals to 5.79%.

My calculations can be seen below:

(Source: Author's calculations)

Tax rate calculations presented in the following table:

(Source: Author's calculations)

Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

As mentioned earlier, this article is focused on the company’s previous financial results rather than expected future earnings. I used scenario analysis to estimate the price of DISCA. For the first scenario, I supposed the average growth of the company’s FCF equals to its historical rate of 4.28%. For the second scenario, I used a conservative assumption that FCF will be the same. The second scenario is necessary to avoid optimistic assumptions.

My calculations are presented in the following table:

(Source: Author's calculations)

As shown, the expected price equals to $32.84, which is higher than current price $22.66 by approximately 45%.

Sensitivity to Assumptions

In this article, I have made two key assumptions: expected FCF growth and value of WACC. If an investor is more conservative, he or she may increase the probability of scenario 2 and the expected price will decrease to $29.57. If an investor is sure about the growth prospects of the company’s total FCF, then the expected price will increase at least to $33.66.

Current estimation of WACC value equals to 5.79%. However, it could be very volatile. For instance, interest rate risk exists: the US government is increasing the key rate. Thus, I think it is useful to provide an estimation of the expected price with respect to different levels of WACC:

(Source: Author's calculations)

According to the table, if WACC increases by 0.5%, then the expected price decreases by $1.065 (the higher the rate, the less the change).

Conclusion

In this article, I presented my valuation analysis of Discovery Communications, Inc. According to the analysis, expected value of the stock price equals to $32.84. Thus, it is a good opportunity for value investors.

