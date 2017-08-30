Surprises In The Permian? Still The Best Oil Patch Around

By Noah Barrett

The energy sector's recently completed earnings season reaffirmed that production, revenues and earnings among North American exploration and production (E&P) companies continue to head in a positive direction. Yet, what most caught investors' attention were comments by producers operating within the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. Several wells reported higher-than-expected gas-oil ratios (GOR) or unexpected changes in pressure levels, which would require additional engineering, adding both time and expense to drilling activity. Elevated GORs could hint at higher oil depletion rates, while engineering complexities would represent a step back from recently achieved efficiencies. We do not believe that a rising GOR scenario is an indicator of tougher days for E&Ps operating in the Permian. However, we are mindful that operational issues leading to higher breakeven prices could be of more serious concern.

These developments merit our attention given the role the Permian has played - and is expected to continue to play - in surging U.S. crude production. Based on conversations with E&P management teams, we believe that, should these companies have incremental funds to invest, they'd likely direct them toward the Permian. This confidence in the basin contrasts with many companies' desire to tap the brakes on production for fear of flooding the market with crude and sinking prices to levels where even best-in-class operators generate losses. We expect any reduction of capital expenditure to occur in higher-cost fields, primarily offshore. Continued bullishness toward North American onshore production is echoed by oilfield service companies, which foresee greater demand for their equipment and crews.

In the Driver's Seat

The rising importance of the Permian in meeting marginal oil demand corresponds with what the industry views as an implicit call on North American oil production. For prices to stay in their current range, the market expects steady output from U.S. shale. Yet, any increase in capital-intensive shale production requires additional services. If services companies refuse to add capacity without higher pricing for their products and services, the trajectory of North American production growth could be limited. At the same time, should capex be curtailed or depletion rates underestimated, the subsequent rise in oil prices and E&P cash flow should incentivize increased activity, thus limiting the upward move in prices. In this regard, we believe the domestic industry will meaningfully influence future prices.

A Step Back from Efficiencies Gained?

These reasons are why the market reacted to the Permian's GORs and operational difficulties. Company engineers quickly emphasized that the wells in question were producing oil as expected. The surprise came from more natural gas than anticipated. While a rising GOR can signal that a well has reached its "bubble point," a level where crude output becomes less tenable, it does not necessarily indicate a faster-than-expected decline in oil volumes. Given the steady crude output, we view the additional gas as a potential positive. Rather than lose this resource, operators can capture and market this byproduct. For that to occur, however, they need to have gas pipelines and other infrastructure in place.

With respect to unexpected well pressure, solutions put forth by operators have the potential to add time and costs. Higher expenses may also come from oilfield services companies, should they push for higher pricing. Another risk to profitability is anecdotal evidence that inexperienced services crews are leeching into efficiencies.

Domestic Production Rising on Higher Efficiency

Despite the Slowing Increase in U.S. Rig Activity, Crude Production is Still Rising at a Strong Clip

Source: Bloomberg

Clamoring for High-Quality Exposure

Efficiencies and costs matter, as many Permian operators command rich valuations. Yet, many investors remain eager for exposure to best-in-class E&P names. The market's attraction to these operators is also evidenced by the growing acceptance of the slowing pace of drilling activity. This runs contrary to the conventional wisdom that operators with the highest production growth rates tend to gain the most favor with investors. Now, with an eye toward supporting oil prices and funding drilling programs through cash flows rather than accessing capital markets, operators are stating, if not yet practicing, their desire to exercise a greater level of capital discipline.

In closing:

We believe higher gas-oil ratios do not present a near-term threat to producers active in the Permian Basin.

We will continue to monitor service capacity and pricing in the Permian, and how industry tightness may weigh on profitability as less-efficient crews and machinery are reactivated.

We see value in high-quality E&Ps that are well positioned on the global cost curve.

Should North American production growth continue to be strong, we see opportunity in midstream names with infrastructure accessing the Permian and other attractive oil fields.

Disclaimer: Please consider the charges, risks, expenses and investment objectives carefully before investing. Please see a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this and other information. Read it carefully before you invest or send money.

The views presented are as of the date published. They are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation for any security or market sector. No forecasts can be guaranteed. The opinions and examples are meant as an illustration of broader themes, are not an indication of trading intent, and are subject to change at any time due to changes in market or economic conditions. There is no guarantee that the information supplied is accurate, complete, or timely, nor are there any warranties with regards to the results obtained from its use. It is not intended to indicate or imply in any manner that any illustration/example mentioned is now or was ever held in any Janus Henderson portfolio, or that current or past results are indicative of future profitability or expectations. As with all investments, there are inherent risks to be considered.

Terms of Use

Janus Henderson Investors © 2001-2017. All rights reserved.