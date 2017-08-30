Why We Passed On General Dynamics Stock

We’ve always been big fans of defense contractors. We currently own Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC), Raytheon (RTN), and Leidos Holdings (LDOS). However, we’ve avoided General Dynamics (GD) because we believe it has the weakest product portfolio out of the major US diversified defense contractors. As you can see in the stock chart below General Dynamics has underperformed the other major defense contracters and we believe that under performance will continue.

Despite growing top line defense spending we think General Dynamics will benefit the least compared to other major contractors.

To understand why let’s look at General Dynamics’ business units and then we’ll look at how they align with the Department of Defense’s (DOD) priorities.

General Dynamics Business Units

We’ll skip discussion of the Aerospace business unit ($8,362M in sales with -3.3% growth over the last two years) since the Gulfstream brand is sold mainly to commercial customers. We will also skip over the Information Systems & Technology unit. Although IST is the largest business unit by revenue ($9,187M, +.3% growth over the past two years) about half of that comes from civilian and non-military federal contracts. Also, the unit is not tied to one particular branch of the military. For instance General Dyanmics work on the navy’s Littoral Combat Ship is accounted for under this unit as well as the Army’s WIN-T communications network and mission computers for the Marine’s AV-8B Harrier aircraft.

Combat Systems

The first pure defense business unit is Combat Systems which accounted for $5,602M in sales during the last fiscal year with -2.3% growth over the past two years. The companies major product lines are the Stryker family of wheeled combat vehicles, the M1 Abrams main battle tank, and the various light armored vehicles (LAVs).



For the coming fiscal year the future looks like a mixed bag. According to the DoD budget request spending on the Stryker program is set to drop substantially.



However, spending on the M-1 Abrams is set to rise considerably.

The other big plus for General Dynamics is that years of combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan has resulted in tremendous amounts of wear and tear on vehicles and substantial repair and remanufacturing work will be needed.

Marine Systems

Marine Systems is General Dynamic’s high growth business unit. It accounted for $8,202M in in sales during the last fiscal year with 12% growth over the past two years. The unit’s major products include the Virginia nuclear class attack submarine and the forthcoming Columbia class ballistic missile submarine, the Arleigh Burke class destroyer, the Zumwalt class destroyer, and some work on the Independence class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS). Almost all of the major contracts save the LCS have the work split with Huntington Ingalls Industries (HHI).



Looking at the DoD budget all major product lines should see year over year growth. Including substantial growth for the Arleigh Burke class destroyer.

Moderate growth for the Virginia class program.

And a slight increase in work for the Columbia class program.

The problem is that General Dynamics business units do not line up with the DoD’s priorities as well as other defense contractors.

Every four years the Department of Defense publishes it’s Quadrennial Defense Review (QDR) that summarizes it’s philosophy and priorities for the next four years. When reviewing the document we can see that General Dynamics may not be the best positioned contractor.

In the slide below (red highlights ours) we can see that there will be a continued emphasis on shifting to asymmetrical types of warfare and that focus on traditional ground combat operations will remain on the back burner.

We can also see that the Army is in line for downsizing. Although continued combat operations in Afghanistan and Iraq have kept the numbers higher than what was predicted in this document it does still show what eventual plans for the DoD will be.

We can also see that the Navy will prioritize acquiring new platforms, which is good news for General Dynamics. However, an emphasis on reducing acquisition costs could make future sales less profitable.

We can see that the Air Force seems to be given the highest priority when it comes to procuring new weapons systems. It especially seems attractive given that the new acquisitions will be paid for by retiring older platforms. There is no mention of driving down acquisition costs (meaning potential lower profit margins for contractors) and no mention of significant force reductions.

Later on in the document we also see more potential trouble for General Dynamics. The DoD plans to reduce its ability to conduct large scale stability operations (i.e. the current missions in Iraq and Afghanistan).

That means there will likely be much less emphasis on acquiring ground combat systems. Instead, money will be spent on aviation, cyber, and naval resources.

Summary

While General Dynamics is a great company and has some growth business lines we think the stock will be held back in the long run by its Ground Systems division. We think other major defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC), and Raytheon (RTN) that have much lower exposure to ground combat systems will continue to outperform General Dynamics.

