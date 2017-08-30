Sears: More Closures, No Profits

Sears’ (SHLD) announced more store closures recently; following second quarter results that continued a trend of losses. I’ve been pessimistic about the company for a while. It resides within an ever changing retail market, where those bringing the best customer experience (i.e. nice stores) get the business. My contention has been, and will remain, that Sears exists now merely so that CEO and indirect owner Eddie Lampert can recoup as much of his losses as possible through asset sales etc; making it a terrible stock to own.

The company’s stock had an insignificant blimp in pricing when the company announced second quarter results that beat estimates. If you waited a few days after the announcement, the market quickly corrected the insignificant jump, keeping Sears well below $9 a share. The quarter may have beaten expectations; but let’s face it, those expectations were not very high.

Second quarter revenue came in at $4.365 billion. That’s well below the $5.663 billion the year prior. I suppose a high point for the sales were a reduced operating loss of $106 million compared to $269 million in Q2’16. If you go off of Sears’ adjusted EBITDA, the company reported a loss of $251 million vs. $395 million the year prior. Cutting through all the bull, Sears’ diluted loss per share (GAAP) was $2.34; an improvement on 2016’s $3.70 loss for the same quarter.

Putting it simply, Sears’ is losing money when they don’t have much money to lose. Shares continue to increase, diluting value and also hiding the actual impact of losses. The streamlining of business through closings at ineffective store locations was supposed to bring Sears back to profitability. Apparently, after closing hundreds of stores, they still haven’t found their magic number yet. Sears recently announced the planned closing of an additional 28 Kmart stores. At some point you have to ask yourself whether store closures are going to do the trick.

Down to 1250 locations, the company has shut down 21% of its stores in a year without producing profits. Same store sales fell 11.5%, with no end in sight. That’s all the more you need in terms of red flags. Restructuring plans require sales improvements to work.

Critics of my Sears skepticism may jump to the first quarters reported “earnings” of $244 million. Let’s clear that one up real quick. That money came from the sale of the Craftsman brand. To me, the sale of the brand made Sears more reliant on apparel. Retail apparel is getting absolutely decimated by eCommerce, and the generally large number of competitors within the industry. The sale proves the desperate state of the situation. You don’t sell a useful asset like that unless you’re in trouble.

Another thing critics of my viewpoint might point out is Sears’ collaboration with Amazon (AMZN) to sell their Kenmore line of appliances online. The stock jumped after that announcement, and quickly returned to its unimpressive self. While I admit that attempts to create a more effective online presence are a wise move, it’s too little too late in my opinion. J.C. Penney (JCP) has brought appliances back into their stores in an attempt to diversify their portfolio. This will bite directly into Sears’ market. Amazon sales of Kenmore appliances also run the risk of cutting into Sears’ in store sales. They’re also directly competing with Home Depot (HD) which has been the absolute juggernaut of appliances lately.

It’s really simple. Within the retail industry, the only stocks that are going to do well right now are those leading the pack. Traditional brick and mortar over-expanded in the early 2000’s, and eCommerce has burst the bubble. The balance has clearly not been re-calibrated yet, and it makes no sense to invest in the losing players.

Sears is already an insignificant piece of a much larger war brewing between retailers. Walmart (WMT) is fighting to maintain its dominance. Macy’s (M) is wisely restructuring itself. J.C. Penney is in a much better situation than Sears and their future still look dicey. A Sears turnaround just doesn’t seem to be coming to fruition. They’re in the wrong industry at the wrong time. It doesn’t make sense to put your investment money in that kind of situation.

The only one seemingly gaining any benefit from Sears’ problems is CEO Eddie Lampert. His hedge fund owns a ton of Sears; and appears to be trying to save losses by funneling its real estate holdings into a real estate holding company that he holds substantial stock in. This is another sign that he doesn’t plan on keeping the company together.

If I could leave you with one final reason not to buy Sears’ stock, it’s the increasing difficulty the company is experiencing in stocking its inventory. Default risk is scaring some vendors into avoiding Sears. The ones that are left are having trouble covering the high costs of vendor insurance. Lampert’s own hedge fund had been investing millions of dollars in vendor insurance put contracts through 2013 and 2014, but has since ceased doing so. This is an incremental sign that his hedge fund ESL Investments inc is not going to keep footing these expenses.

