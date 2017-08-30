Altria Group: The Change Is Coming, But Not So Fast

The global electronic cigarette market will grow at a CAGR of just over 22% to reach $50 billion by 2025, with U.S. leading the way.

The U.S. tobacco industry revenues have been growing steadily despite consistently falling smoking rates. However, the industry dynamics are about to change as the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is rolling out a plan to cut nicotine concentration in cigarettes to curb young adult smoking rate. The U.S. anti-tobacco regulations and tax rates are still considered lenient as compared to some other developed economies, but this new proposal could be a big blow to the tobacco industry.



Source: Yardeni



The tobacco stocks have fallen off the cliff with the FDA’s announcement of a multi-year nicotine reduction plan. Altria Group (MO), which controls 44% of the U.S. tobacco industry, has lost approximately 18% value over the past few weeks. There are a lot of uncertainties around the new proposal, and its implementation may drag cigarette sales in the future, but lower nicotine mandate is overdone at this point, and a steep drop in share price is buying opportunity in my opinion.



Change Is Coming

Altria is the leading tobacco company in the U.S. with $121.2 billion annual cigarette sales. The company’s combustible tobacco business is the principal source of earnings - accounting for 87% of total operating companies income. It has delivered a steady 3.3% annual sales growth with a high-single digit increase in operating income over the past three years. While its existing business model is safe for now as nicotine regulation implementation can take 4 to 5 years, the uncertainty over potential impact is likely to weigh on the stock performance.



The increasing awareness, historically high tax rates, and tightening of anti-smoking regulations have pushed the U.S. adult smoking rate to below 15%. And yet, the top-line of Altria has expanded at a 3-year CAGR of over 3% with 432 basis points increase in operating margin despite a modest 1.3% annual drop in total cigarette volume sales. The resilient performance is attributable to dominant market position and robust brand loyalty, but the periodic increase in selling prices have played a pivotal role in sustaining revenue and earnings growth.



Source: Altria



The average price of a package of cigarettes has spiked to approximately $6.7. However, cigarette prices in the U.S. are still significantly lower than other developed economies, including Australia, the U.K., Canada, and Germany, primarily due to lower tax rates in several states. Surprisingly, the Americans are spending more on tobacco as compared to soda and beer, and nicotine addiction will continue to fuel per pack spending growth streak. While the further increase in taxes will negatively impact smoking rates, consumers’ willingness to pay more for premium tobacco brands like Marlboro, Nat Sherman, and Copenhagen, will enable Altria to leverage its pricing power to boost its sales and profit margins in the future. Furthermore, the smoking rates in the U.K. and Australia have also fallen to 15.8% and 14.7%, whereas the average prices of a pack of cigarettes are hovering at approximately $12 and $20, respectively. This significant price gap with almost similar smoking rates indicates that Altria has a lot of room to exercise its pricing power.



Altria cannot depend on just price hikes forever, particularly considering that the prime objective of the FDA’s new regulatory plan is lowering nicotine in combustible cigarettes to non-addictive levels and prevent future generations from cigarette addiction. The FDA is initiating a public dialogue, whereas the implementation of this proposal can take years. However, Altria must come up with an evolved revenue model as reducing nicotine to non-addictive levels may potentially disrupt the addition of new customers. Although existing 36 million cigarette smokers will remain the primary source of income, the narrow scope of this proposal is an opportunity for Altria to evolve its product portfolio to survive the war on nicotine. The FDA is extending newly-regulated e-cigarettes review applications date to August 2022, but more importantly, the regulatory body also is encouraging the development of innovative less harmful tobacco products.



The global scientific community is divided on use of e-cigarette and its impact on smoking rates. The recent study reveals with a strong case that the use of e-cigarettes has accelerated smoking quit rate. On the other hand, some experts are linking an unexpected uptick in smoking rate in Australia with the ban on e-cigarettes, which further asserts the claim that e-cigarettes can increase smoking cessation success rate to some extent. Therefore, it makes sense why the FDA is adopting a slightly lenient approach to regulate e-cigarettes and other less harmful tobacco products.



The FDA is more open towards seemingly low-risk products like smokeless tobacco, e-cigarettes, and nicotine patches that can help youngsters stay away from cigarettes. Altria already has a stronghold in smokeless tobacco with approximately 50% retail market share. The company’s smokeless tobacco sales have surged at a 3-year CAGR of approximately 6.5%, driven by 2.7% average annual increase in volumes and periodic price hikes. Altria has recovered from first quarter 2017 recalls and posted 8.6% sales growth during the second quarter 2017. The company’s smokeless tobacco business is on track to end the fiscal year on a high note. The U.S. smokeless tobacco industry is likely to reflect mid-single digit growth rates in the coming years, which means a loyal customer base for its premium brands and focused innovation efforts will help Altria continue its robust growth momentum in the highly profitable category. The competition is also heating up, but Altria is responding with the nationwide expansion of Dark Mint Copenhagen and new fruit blended flavors of Skoal.



Source: SEC Filings



The smokeless tobacco will remain a small category in the U.S. tobacco industry despite its robust growth potential, which means Altria should increase its efforts on exploring long-term growth opportunities in the e-cigarettes, vapors, and heated tobacco categories.



Altria’s retail market share in the e-cigarette space has climbed to 13% during the second quarter 2017 due to the continued expansion of MarkTen XL. But the fact of the matter is that Altria hasn't fully embraced e-cigarettes and reduced risk products. In comparison, the peer group is increasingly investing in developing innovative tobacco products. The modern tobacco products are getting a lot of traction in the U.S., particularly among young adult smokers and it is evident from $1.9 billion growth in vapor and e-cigarette sales between 2014 and 2017.



According to BIS Research, the global electronic cigarette market will grow at a CAGR of just over 22% to reach $50 billion by 2025, with U.S. leading the way. Besides robust long-term growth potential, e-cigarettes and vapors can generate considerably higher profit margin as compared to cigarettes. Therefore, Altria must accelerate its research spending on developing a portfolio of e-cigarettes and vapors that can generate recurring revenues in the midst of a war on nicotine.



Source: Convenience stores News



The fact of the matter is that too many choices are already available on the market, but many of those e-cigarette and vapor brands fail to meet consumers’ expectations. However, some players are putting a lot of efforts to step up the innovation game and help tobacco industry evolve. For instance, the E-Alternative Solutions, a sister concern of Swisher International, is expanding its Cue vapor brand with three nicotine levels (0mg, 3mg, and 6mg), and five flavors, which is smart move to attract a wider target market while hedging its future against nicotine regulation.



The FDA’s nicotine mandate could prove to be a long-term opportunity for reduced-risk products, which means Altria's strategic agreement with Philip Morris International (PM) to market iQOS in the U.S. will provide it a unique competitive edge over peer group. However, Altria’s over-dependence on Philip Morris International to win the reduced risk tobacco market is a flawed strategy. The exclusive rights to sell iQOS in the U.S. can shield Altria against strict combustible cigarette regulations, but the potential cannibalization of Marlboro sales and uncertainties over the potential impact of nicotine regulations pose threats to its bottom-line. Besides, the strategic relationship will leave Altria in a tricky position if Philip Morris International gets a sizeable portion of iQOS profits.



Buy The Dip

The big bet on iQOS will pay off, but it will be interesting to see what strategy Altria adopts to deal with nicotine regulations and seemingly over-dependence on iQOS. Altria has both time and resources, and the investors should expect a boost in research and development spending. The nicotine regulations can take several years to enact, and in the meanwhile, Altria’s existing product portfolio is well-position to fuel shareholders value. The stock performance could remain under pressure due to some uncertainties, but Altria is still an attractive option for growing dividends.



The management is fully committed to returning cash to shareholders, which is evident from a recent 8.2% increase in quarterly dividend. Another price hike in the next couple of months, increasing contribution from premium smokeless tobacco business, and the addition of a new stream of cash flows from iQOS will allow the management to continue increasing future dividends in line with the historical growth rates while maintaining a payout ratio at 80%. Altria’s cash flow position has strengthened significantly over the past five years albeit a dip in last year. The continued growth in sales and earnings will trickle down to operating and free cash flows, which will ultimately support sustainable dividend growth.

Altria is worth buying for a 3.8% dividend yield after a steep 18% drop in stock price in the past few weeks. Moreover, Altria is trading at a forward price to earnings multiple of 17.4x, which is a deep discount as compared to the tobacco industry PE multiple of approximately 21x, which further strengthens the bullish case for Altria.

