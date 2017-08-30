Slow Wage Growth? There's No Mystery To Explain

Here's The Economist:

WHEN America's unemployment was last as low as it has been recently, in early 2007, wages were growing by about 3.5% a year. Today wage growth seems stuck at about 2.5%. This puzzles economists. Some say the labour market is less healthy than the jobless rate suggests; others point to weak productivity growth or low inflation expectations. The latest idea is to blame retiring baby-boomers.

There's really no mystery here to explain. Slow wage growth is caused by slow NGDP growth. Period. End of story.

Now perhaps there's an NGDP mystery - how can unemployment be so low with NGDP growing at a rate of barely over 3%/year over the past two years? But on closer inspection, even that is not a mystery. Here's Miles Kimball:

More and more central banks are facing a situation in which the output gap they are looking at looks close to zero, but inflation is below their target. This is arguably the case for Japan, Sweden and the US, for example. Even the eurozone is getting close to this situation. Sometimes journalists discuss a zero output gap combined with too-low inflation as if such a situation were strange, but a range of different macroeconomic theories all have the property that a zero output gap is consistent with any constant inflation rate. (This is an aspect of "monetary superneutrality.")

The media seems to really struggle with the concept of monetary superneutrality. Since the 1970s, economists have understood that there is no long run trade-off between inflation and unemployment, but people persist in believing that if we could just raise inflation from 1.5% to 2%, then lots more people would enter the labor force. That's unlikely.