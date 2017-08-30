Trinity Industries: ValueAct Is At It Again

Last week, something rather interesting was brought to my attention. You see, in a prior article I had detailed how ValueAct, an activist firm, had taken a rather sizable stake in Trinity Industries (TRN), but I had since let that news sit by the sidelines. After seeing some rather intriguing activity last week, I decided to see if there was any news that might be pushing shares a bit higher for this month and I was happy to discover that the same firm has not only held their position but increased it by a nice chunk. In what follows, I will go over these developments and give my thoughts on why this is bullish for long-term investors moving forward.

A look at Trinity

Before I get to changes in ownership for Trinity, I think it would be best to update a prior thesis I had regarding the firm. In an article published July 16th of this year, I made the case that, while there are still problems facing the business, the major industry it operates in (the manufacture, sale, and lease of railcars), is showing some sign of improvement this year. In the graph below, you can see exactly what I mean (updated for changes since the publication of said piece).

*Taken from the AAR

As you can see, while railcar volume has been weak compared to some prior years, it’s up quite nicely compared to last year. In fact, according to the data provided, total traffic in the US is up 4.2% year-to-date compared to the same time last year, led by a 5% surge in carloads. In Canada, the difference is even greater. A resurgence in activity up north has caused our neighbor’s volume to jump 11.5% year-over-year. Of the three nations that make up North America, only Mexico has posted mediocre results. According to the data, volume there is essentially flat compared to the same time of 2016.

This all, when taken together, is bullish for Trinity because it suggests that the worst is over for the business. This doesn’t mean that its financials can’t or won’t suffer because it’s true, if what I’ve read is right, that we do still have excess railcars and that will continue to prevent business from soaring. However, even finding the industry bottom for demand is a nice step in the right direction and it suggests that, absent something unexpected, downside for the company is probably limited.

ValueAct sees potential

Last year, ValueAct decided that it would be wise to buy up a stake in Trinity Industries. In July of 2016, the firm announced their first chunk of ownership in the business, wherein they acquired 6.8% of outstanding shares. This came out to 10.4 million shares and was done at an average purchase price of $19.36 per share for a total investment of just over $200 million. The thought process I had, and that others had, was that this may lead to either a strategic purchase or sale, a one-time distribution with cash on hand, or some other activity in an attempt to deliver value to shareholders.

Even though nothing has happened along those lines (though management did buy back 1.92 million shares in the second quarter of this year), the decision by ValueAct to jump in has been instrumental in pushing Trinity’s share price higher. As I write this article, shares stand at $28.64 apiece, an increase of 47.9% from ValueAct’s initial purchase price. To put this in perspective, ValueAct has gained nearly $100 million in pre-tax profits from just this initial stake alone.

*Created by Author

Since publication of my article, ValueAct has sought to materially increase their exposure to Trinity. As of the start of August, the company owned just over 15.58 million shares, or about 10.30% of the company. However, August has brought about a resurgence in buying activity. As you can see in the table above, ValueAct has purchased shares, through the 23rd of this month, 15 different days. In all, this has led to a 1.37 million share increase in their holdings, bringing their ownership all the way up to 11.20% of the outstanding stock of the railcar maker.

At first glance, this kind of change may not seem like much (on a percentage basis, it’s not). However, when you do the math, this has resulted in ValueAct buying around $38.58 million worth of shares. Add to this the fact that the share price of Trinity has risen by 3.8% so far this month, and the company’s overall position has increased by $58.86 million. I don’t know about you, but I would say that that’s a nice bit of upside in just one month.

*Created by Author

What’s more, ValueAct seems to be increasing, not decreasing, the size of their purchases throughout the month, which means, perhaps, that they are still ramping up purchases. If you look at the graph above, for instance, you’ll see the number of shares purchased each day of this month compared to the cumulative number of shares purchased during this month (again, ending on August 23rd). Besides the fact that ValueAct has been buying more shares recently, they’ve been doing so when shares have already risen by a nice amount. From the time of their first August purchase to the time of their most recent purchase, the value of Trinity’s share price has risen by $1.03 apiece. If ValueAct had the intention of just this initial burst, I’d imagine that they would have bought more closer to the start of August because of the expectation that, once the market realized they were buying, shares would rise. Otherwise, they would knowingly be leaving money on the table.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I still maintain that Trinity is a very attractive prospect for long-term investors. The company has problems, no doubt, but its financial condition is robust, the market is showing signs of recovery, and ValueAct is trying to increase their exposure to it. If the company thought their plans out, I believe that the trend of their purchases could also be evidence that they aren’t done buying yet. Perhaps they will taper off on a short-term basis, hoping that shares trace lower again, but I believe, for the most part, that they are interested in acquiring as much of Trinity as they possibly can at the moment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.