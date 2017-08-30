Best Buy Tipped Their Hand

The reduced share buyback from earlier in the year tipped that the stock was getting expensive.

Best Buy is selling off after the market doesn't like comments surrounding guidance.

Best Buy (BBY) scared away investors when providing what the market interpreted as tepid future forecasts. The electronics retailer though tipped their hand through reduced capital return actions.

The company beat FQ2 estimates by $0.06 as revenues grew about 5%. The strong guidance for FQ3 initially sent the stock higher until the management team commented that the mid single-digit comp was "not the new normal."

Investors paying attention though were warned that the rally in Best Buy from the early 2016 lows had probably run too far. The stock initially dipped to $25 in that January and recently hit a high above $63.

Best Buy made some crucial moves back during that period of weakness that the company pulled back on during 2016. The TTM net spending on stock buybacks peaked at nearly $1.1 billion last year.

BBY Stock Buybacks (TTM) data by YCharts

The buybacks were massive when the market cap was near $10 billion. Not so much as the market cap soared above $19 billion prior to the dip today.

Entering the quarterly announcement, the net payout yield had dipped to the lowest levels since back in 2015. The yield that combines the dividend yield and the net stock buyback yield dipped to only 6.2% as the stock soared to highs.

BBY data by YCharts

The ironic part is that Best Buy spent $398 million on buying 7.3 million shares during the quarter. The average price was $54.52 or nearly equal to the current stock price.

The issuance of stock has offset some of the buyback benefits. With the big spending in the last quarter, Best Buy has spent roughly $1.2 billion in share buybacks over the last year. The amount is offset by around $250 million in proceeds from stock options.

With the stock sell off of nearly 12% today, the market value dips to $16.95 billion. Based on the updated numbers, the net payout yield will bounce back to around 7.9% as slightly higher spending is met with a lower market cap.

The key investor takeaway is that the net payout yield is a great indicator of where a company sees value. Best Buy has aggressively bought shares around the current price, but the BOD hasn't signaled the same value proposition exists as when the stock dipped below $30 last year.

The stock is compellingly priced after the dip based on EPS expectations for next year that exceed $4. My recommendation is to wait for a better entry point as these big selloffs usually last weeks and months. If the company keeps buying shares at this rate, investors will want to buy alongside Best Buy, especially as the yield reaches closer to 10%.

The company initially tipped their hands that the stock was getting expensive this year. The equation is now finally tipping back towards value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.