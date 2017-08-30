Williams Dominates West American Gas Transportation

A great asset that for many states, due to political hurdles, is the only game in town.

The bedrock of Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) and Williams Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ), which is 72% owned by Williams Companies Inc., is its natural gas pipeline division. Pipelines create volume-based opportunities all across the energy space that income investors can get excited about. After undergoing major corporate shifts over the past year, let's see how Williams Companies Inc. (general partner of WPZ) and Williams Partners LP (master limited partnership which owns the midstream assets) are growing.

Northwest Pipeline

Like the Transco system, the Northwest Pipeline is an interstate natural gas transmission company that services (whether directly or through pipelines connected to the system) almost every state in Western America (including WA, OR, ID, CA, AZ, WY, CO, NV). Williams Partners has the capacity to ship 3.8 Bcf/d of natural gas along the system, with most of that locked in under long-term contracts (average length of those contracts is around a decade) to utility companies.

41 stations with a combined 472,000 horsepower of compression capacity help ensure a very high reliability rate. 14.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity supports the system, including storage facilities in Washington and Utah.

Source: Williams Companies Inc.

The 3,900-mile Northwest Pipeline isn't at risk of becoming irrelevant anytime soon. In many states there aren't any major competing gas transportation networks, the Northwest Pipeline system is all there is. Due to the political leanings of the regions the system is servicing (thinking of the West Coast), it is highly unlikely a major new gas pipeline would ever be laid down. Expansions or bolt-on projects, sure, but a new system? Unlikely. The probable political uproar deters most from even considering it.

Investors should note that the Northwest Pipeline's access to major metropolitan markets, especially its dominance in the Pacific Northwest (Portland, Spokane, the Puget Sound corridor which includes Seattle, Everett, Bellevue, Tacoma, Olympia). 89% of the natural gas consumed in Washington State in 2015 came through the Northwest Pipeline. Growth is key, especially in the Puget Sound corridor (a high growth, high income, growing metropolitan area home to a combination of industrial, commercial and residential consumers).

Source: Williams Companies Inc.

Capitalizing on Puget Sound boom

Williams Partners LP is moving forward with the North Seattle Lateral Upgrade. The firm is removing an existing 6.9-mile 8-inch diameter pipeline and replacing that with a 20-inch line, along with an upgrade to the meter station servicing this part of the pipeline network. Once completed, Williams will be able to ship an additional 196 million cubic feet per day of gas to the Seattle area. During cold winters is when this part of the system is heavily utilized, and a nearby compressor station in Snohomish County helps ensure a stable flow of gas.

Here is where things stand now. Williams has filed its application with FERC, the Federal Energy Regulation Commission, with plans to get construction underway in Q2 2019. By Q4 2019, the expansion project should be operational. Williams has entered into long-term commitments with Puget Sound Energy, a major regional utility company that is currently receiving gas supplies through the existing North Seattle Lateral, to support the expansion. Those gas supplies will go to customers in King and Snohomish counties.

The last expansion was in 2013 when the system's North Seattle & Everett meter capacity grew from 173 MMcf/d to 257 MMcf/d. Something to keep in mind is that the meter station's utilization rates have been fairly low over the past several years, so this appears to be a bet on long-term population and gas heating growth in the area (more people and more homes connected to gas, and long project lead times means Williams wants to be proactive). There has been a copious amount of construction in this part of the Greater Seattle Area with a heavy focus on large housing developments and new residential neighborhoods.

Second growth development

Another Northwest Pipeline expansion in the works is the Kalama Lateral along the Washington-Oregon border. The FERC filling was sent in last year, but the project isn't expected to start-up until late-2020. Construction on the Horizontal Direction Drill is expected to begin this year, with construction on the new lateral beginning two years later in 2019.

Williams Partners plans on supplying 320 MMcf/d of gas to the proposed methanol plant being built in southern Washington State. That plant is being constructed by Northwest Innovation Works in Cowlitz County, WA, in the Port of Kalama. Methanol production will be shipped to Chinese markets to produce olefins. Utilization rates should be high and continuous as this is an industrial buyer whose demand isn't dependent on the weather generally speaking.

Two growth avenues with minimal political headaches

Having several projects in the works means Williams isn't leveraged to that one big growth endeavor that makes or breaks the company's future. The Northwest Pipeline system is a major part of Williams Partners LP, and while not as big or exciting as the Transco system, this is an asset that investors need to know about.

The two expansions mentioned above aren't likely to run into the same regulatory and political hurdles other pipeline projects have been hit with for a few reasons (caveat, these are very subjective but in my opinion reasonable assumptions).

One, the North Seattle Lateral Upgrade is replacing an existing line with a better, larger pipeline. Hard to see a political uproar erupting over an improvement to existing energy infrastructure that leaves a minimal footprint.

Two, the greater Seattle area's economy is booming and more gas supplies are needed to ensure residential heating prices don't skyrocket. No expansion means upward pressure on household utility bills.

Three, the Kalama Lateral is a three-mile, 24-inch diameter pipeline in a region with different political leanings than those predominantly found along the Puget Sound Corridor. Generally speaking, southern, eastern, and northern Washington State tends to be more pro-business/pro-energy (if you will) than the western portion of the state.

Four, opposing a very small pipeline lateral that is absolutely, one hundred percent needed to bring the methanol plant online is a political minefield for any party. Without the Kalama Lateral, the methanol plant would have no where to turn for natural gas supplies and wouldn't get built (gas is a main feedstock for methanol production).

Final thoughts

Pipeline fees are regulated by FERC with three key components taken in consideration. The cost of providing that service, which includes capital expenditures via deprecation expenses, the current acceptable rate of return which also factors in income taxes, and volume assumptions.

As the Northwest Pipeline is basically the only game in town for several high growth, high income states, the volume side of the equation tends to be favorable. Expanding the Northwest Pipeline's capacity future will help keep natural gas and its related industries relevant (such as encouraging gas heating versus electric, or encouraging industrial uses with gas as a feedstock).

Williams Companies Inc. and Williams Partners LP are making the right call by continuously expanding the scope and capacity of the system. I would speculate that given the choice, the midstream family would love to build the pipelines connecting domestic natural gas supplies to the world via liquefied natural gas complexes located on the West Coast. Projects that could leverage the Northwest Pipeline network. However, that can't happen until additional progress is made on the LNG construction front, but an interesting space to watch.

Interested investors looking to read about the major corporate restructuring undergone by Williams Companies Inc. and Williams Partners LP should click here. To read about the Transco system on the Atlantic Coast and how that enormous asset keeps getting larger, click here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.