Bank Of Nova Scotia's Fat Dividend Keeps On Growing

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) reported strong quarterly results that underline my view that the company is a strong income pick that combines a high yield, solid earnings growth and an inexpensive valuation.

Bank of Nova Scotia beat the earnings consensus number slightly with its third quarter results that were announced on Tuesday:

Revenues came in slightly higher than in the previous year's quarter, but Bank of Nova Scotia's earnings per share grew by a very compelling 7.8% -- this high earnings growth rate (relative to the revenue growth rate) was based on a couple of factors:

Net interest income grew by more than six percent year over year, which drives the company's gross earnings. At the same time some expenses did not grow (or grew only marginally), such as the company's provisions for credit losses: When revenues are growing and expenses are remaining flat, that lifts the company's margins.

Bank of Nova Scotia also benefited from a lower tax rate, which wasn't based on an unusually low tax rate in this year's third quarter though, but rather on the fact that the company's tax rate in the previous year's quarter had been unusually high.

When looking at a bank earnings are not the only relevant metric, but investors should also take a close look at capitalization levels and the risk inherent in the bank's credit portfolio:

On the capitalization front Bank of Nova Scotia is looking rather strong, the company's CET1 ratio of 11.3% is easily high enough to provide security even if the financial world got into more troubled waters in the future. Bank of Nova Scotia's CET1 ratio is up 80 base points year over year, but the bank hasn't raised it further over the last couple of quarters: Due to a strong capital position the bank's management is likely focused on delivering cash to the bank's owners instead of further piling up cash on the bank's balance sheet.

When we look at Bank of Nova Scotia's provisions for credit losses, we see that they are at a quite low level (as a percentage of total net loans): In the Canadian Banking business the PCL rate has declined to just 0.28%, which shows that worries about the Canadian housing market and its possible impact on major banks seems overblown. In its International Banking business Bank of Nova Scotia has substantially larger credit losses, but those have come down quarter to quarter as well as year over year as well.

Overall Bank of Nova Scotia's credit portfolio looks very solid, with low credit losses that are declining further -- investors can expect that the company's profitability will not come under pressure from that side.

The company is quite positive about the outlook for the next 18 months:

Bank of Nova Scotia expects GDP growth to be above 2% in most of its key markets this year, with Canada's GDP growth rate expected to hit 2.9% (almost twice the level seen last year). For 2018 Bank of Nova Scotia sees further GDP growth acceleration in each country except for its home turf, but Canada's 1.9% growth rate would still be relatively in line with the long term average. Investors can thus expect that Bank of Nova Scotia's credit portfolio will continue to grow, which, coupled with some tightening by the Bank of Canada should lead to solid net interest income growth -- based on the company's operating leverage I believe that investors can expect another strong earnings increase next year.

The analyst community sees this the same way, as the consensus sees the bank earning $5.53 next year, which is a ten percent increase from the trailing twelve months number.

Luckily for investors the company is returning an ample amount of its earnings to the bank's owners via dividends:

With its third quarter earnings announcement Bank of Nova Scotia has also announced that its new quarterly dividend would be C$0.79 per share, up seven percent from the prior year's level. Due to the company's dividend policy of making multiple smaller raises each year the growth compared to the previous quarter was only four percent, but for long term holders the annual dividend growth rate is the relevant metric. When we combine that high single digit annual dividend growth rate with a dividend yield of 3.9%, we have the potential for strong income generation going forward.

At more than twice the broad market's yield Bank of Nova Scotia offers a relatively high dividend yield that is looking rather secure at the same time:

Based on the third quarter's results, Bank of Nova Scotia is paying out just 47% of its earnings in dividends -- compared with other income stocks that is a quite low payout ratio, and yet Bank of Nova Scotia's dividend yield is high relative to what investors can get from other, more traditional income stocks such as Coca-Cola (KO).

At a little less than twelve times this year's earnings, and at just above eleven times next year's earnings Bank of Nova Scotia's shares are looking inexpensive relative to the broad market as well as relative to many other major banks:

The major US banks are all trading at a higher valuation, and offer substantially lower dividend yields at the same time.

Takeaway

Bank of Nova Scotia is growing at a solid pace, is well capitalized and has a low-risk portfolio with very minor credit losses only.

The bank's high dividend yield, coupled with a solid dividend growth rate and a low dividend payout ratio makes Bank of Nova Scotia worthy of a closer look by income investors, I believe, especially since the bank's shares are looking quite inexpensive right now.

