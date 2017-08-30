Procter & Gamble: A Good Stock, But Wait For A Pullback

I am optimistic on this company, but envisage that the $80-85 range provides better value for this stock.

Procter & Gamble (PG) has had quite a good run since mid-2015, up roughly 41% to a price of $92.51 at the time of writing:

The company’s earnings results in the most recent quarter were quite impressive. Procter & Gamble managed to grow diluted Net EPS by 19% to $0.82 in Q4, and Core EPS by 8% to $0.85 compared to the prior year period. Moreover, the company recorded $3.7 billion in operating cash flow for Q4, which represents a free cash flow productivity of 125%, which remained well in line with the company’s long-term 90% target.

However, after the run-up in price, what is the outlook for Procter & Gamble on a valuation basis? Interestingly, looking at earnings versus free cash flow in isolation paints two different pictures. For instance, we see that EPS has increased while the company’s P/E ratio has dropped (i.e. the company is cheaper on a P/E basis). However, we can also see that free cash flow per share has actually decreased while the company has become more expensive on a price to free cash flow basis:

P/E Ratio

Price To Free Cash Flow Ratio

In this regard, if current performance and price growth are anything to go by, investors have been getting in on Procter & Gamble more so due to earnings growth rather than for free cash flow in the form of dividends – i.e. it wouldn’t make sense to pay more per share for concurrently decreasing levels of free cash flow per share. However, this alone does not take into account the company’s measure of free cash flow productivity as outlined earlier.

More interestingly, Procter & Gamble’s Fiscal Year 2018 Guidance anticipates a 26% to 28% decrease in all-in GAAP earnings per share compared to the fiscal 2017 GAAP EPS of $5.59. Moreover, Q1 2018 is expected to yield the lowest organic sales and core EPS growth for the year, with the recent reduction in Gillette prices in the United States contributing to such a decline.

Ultimately, Procter & Gamble’s growth appears to have been fuelled by strong earnings results – but it is possible that the company could be overvalued on a free cash flow basis. In this regard, a slowdown in sales in 2018 could place short-term pressure on the company and a pullback in price is possible.

In conclusion, Procter & Gamble has shown impressive growth in sales and earnings to date, but investors should be ready for a slowdown in 2018. I think Procter & Gamble continues to be a strong company, but would be inclined to wait until the $80-85 range to initiate a position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.