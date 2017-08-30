Quantifying The Impact Of Harvey On Apartment REITs

Camden and MAA are the apartment REITs most affected by Hurricane Harvey. Higher occupancy and recovering rent growth should be expected if these REITs’ units are relatively undamaged.

Booming multifamily development has lead to weakness in Houston’s apartment markets. There are 50,000 vacant apartment units, most of which were undamaged by the storm.

Comparable past storms have led to significant increases in apartment and hotel demand. We expect to see measurable upticks in national occupancy and rent growth.

For context, only 640,000 new homes have been built so far in 2017. The ramifications of this negative supply-shock will be felt throughout the United States.

Hurricane Harvey will drastically alter the dynamics of the Houston and national housing markets. Half-a-million homes or more could be temporarily damaged or permanently destroyed by the storm.

The Magnitude of Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey, which made landfall on August 25 near Corpus Christi, Texas, as a Category 4 storm, continues to dump record amounts of rainfall in the Houston metropolitan area. According to the National Weather Service, more than 50 inches of rain has already fallen in the Houston area with several more inches expected through Wednesday.

The slow-moving storm continues to bring extreme flooding to the low-lying Houston area, which has become more flood-prone in recent years as high levels of new land development has replaced wetlands with roads, homes, and businesses. Last week, CoreLogic estimated that more than 500,000 homes could be damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Harvey in a worst-case scenario outcome, and early indications suggest that Houston did indeed get that worst-case outcome.

(Bloomberg)

Harvey’s Effects on The National Housing Market

Hurricane Harvey will drastically alter the dynamics of the Houston and national housing markets. If we assume that 500,000 homes are indeed damaged or destroyed by the storm and subsequent flooding, that would represent almost six months worth of national new home completions at the current rate of 1.2 million units per year. This figure would represent almost 100% of all newly built homes across the United States during the entire year of 2011.

The impact of the storm will be felt across all levels of the housing market. We expect higher apartment demand and higher hotel demand as displaced residents seek alternative housing. We wrote about the effects on the hotel market in "Hurricane Aftermath May Revitalize Stumbling Hotels."

Based on an internal study of the hotel and apartment markets, we estimate that out of the 800,000 households that were affected by Hurricane Katrina, roughly 120,000 (15%) temporarily moved into hotels, 200,000 (25%) moved into apartment units, and the remaining 480,000 (60%) moved in with family and friends, stayed in shelters, or moved back into their own home during the rebuild.

Outside of the apartment markets, we expect to see lower housing inventory and higher home prices outside of the immediately-affected areas. Additionally, we expect mortgage delinquencies to increase as homeowners without flood insurance walk away from homes with negative equity values.

Below we performed a sensitivity analysis to look at the effects on the apartment markets, assuming that 500,000 households are displaced by the storm. Assuming 25% of displaced households decide to rent an apartment, we could see 125,000 units of incremental demand for apartment units, which would raise occupancy by roughly 30 bps, based on our estimates.

Using data from the Axiometrics July 2017 Market Trend report, we can see how this may affect the national apartment markets. Rent growth has been cooling since mid-2015 as record-levels of new multifamily supply has been developed and delivered. Before the storm, we estimated that national rent growth will average 2.5% for full-year 2017. After the storm, we estimate that we could see rent growth as high as 3%.

Booming multifamily development has led to specific weakness in Houston’s apartment markets. Houston has been among the worst performing apartment markets over the past two years. Occupancy has declined from 94% to under 90% in this time and year-over-year rent growth has turned negative, and the recent momentum has been to the downside. Per Axiometrics, between February 2016 and February 2017, the change in annual effective rent growth was -3% and occupancy declined 1%.

RealPage estimates that there are nearly 50,000 vacant apartment units in the Houston metro area. While some of those units were surely among those 500,000 units damaged by the storm, based on early reports from Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT), the largest landlord in the Houston area, the high-quality multi-story apartment properties have suffered only minimal flood damage. Per a Tuesday press release from Camden:

"Preliminary reports indicate only minor damage to the Company's apartment communities located in Houston and Corpus Christi, Texas from Hurricane Harvey, and all communities are currently operational.”

The housing supply shock in the Houston area will be extremely significant, temporarily or permanently bringing offline as much as 25% of the roughly two million existing housing units. For that reason, and given the current supply overhang of available apartment units, we believe that a 5%+ rise in occupancy would not be impossible. As a result, we could expect to see rent growth accelerate into the mid-single-digit range over the next several quarters.

Hurricane Harvey’s Impact on Apartment REITs

We identify two apartment REITs as the most directly affected by Hurricane Harvey: Camden Property and Mid-America Apartment (MAA). Camden Property derives 10% of its NOI from the Houston area while MAA derives 4%. In aggregate, however, apartment REITs have relatively little exposure to the Houston area, accounting for just over 1% of total apartment REIT NOI.

Camden owns more than 8,400 units in 24 properties in the Houston area. As mentioned, Camden reported that all 24 properties were still operational and suffered only minor damage. Mid-America Apartment owns nearly 5,000 units in 14 properties. MAA has not provided an update on any potential damage.

If Camden and MAA come out of the storm relatively undamaged, we believe these companies may see improved performance over the next several quarters from their Houston assets. Of course, this is dependent upon an assumption that population growth remains steady. By comparison, between 2005 and 2006, nearly 250,000 people moved away from the New Orleans area in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. We believe, however, that Houston may be economically better-able to sustain population levels. Job growth in the Houston area has consistently been among the highest in the nation over the past decade.

Below we review the performance of these REITs so far this week. Understandably, investors await further news about the status of these REITs’ Houston assets. Camden and MAA have slightly underperformed the REIT average (VNQ).

Before the storm, Houston-area assets were a source of weakness for Camden and MAA. If our thesis proves correct and the fundamentals of the Houston apartment market change in the way we predict, we believe that Camden and MAA are well-positioned to outperform over the coming quarters.

All else equal, a mid-single-digit acceleration in apartment rent growth in the Texas markets over the next two years would lead to a low-single-digit boost to FFO and AFFO, given the sizable 22% exposure to the Texas markets for both Camden and MAA.

Bottom Line: Incremental Boost Projected for Houston-Exposed REITs

Hurricane Harvey will drastically alter the dynamics of the Houston and national housing markets. Half-a-million homes or more could be temporarily damaged or permanently destroyed by the storm. For context, only 640,000 new homes have been built so far in 2017. The ramifications of this negative supply-shock will be felt throughout the United States. Comparable past storms have led to significant increases in apartment and hotel demand. We expect to see measurable upticks in national occupancy and rent growth.

Booming multifamily development has led to weakness in Houston’s apartment markets. There are 50,000 vacant apartment units, most of which were undamaged by the storm. Camden and MAA are the apartment REITs most affected by Hurricane Harvey. Higher occupancy and recovering rent growth should be expected if these REITs’ units are relatively undamaged.

