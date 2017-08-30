TransUnion Acquires Datalink Services For Driving Records

TransUnion will need to combine the data with a robust analytics system to compete with existing industry players like LexisNexis.

Datalink searches driver and vehicle registration records to provide updated risk data to insurers and non-insurer clients.

Quick Take

Personal information tracking firm TransUnion (TRU) has acquired Datalink Services for an undisclosed amount.

Datalink, which operates as Compass Driving Records, collects data on vehicle and individual driving records.

TransUnion acquired Datalink to provide data to insurers and non-insurer clients to help them better assess risk. It will need to combine that data with strong machine learning-based real-time analytics to fully realize the value from the acquisition.

Target Company

Sacramento, California-based Datalink was founded in 2001 to provide auto insurers and non-insurance providers with driver pre-screening data and DMV records.

Management is headed by President Mark Haddy, who has been with the firm since October 2008 and was previously VP Technology at First Advantage, a human resources screening firm.

Compass’ primary offerings include two products with nationwide coverage:

SmartMVR - DMV-sourced Motor Vehicle Records for individual driving activity records.

SmartVR - DMV-sourced Vehicle Registration data for vehicles, owners, lienholders and title transfer information.

Additionally, Compass provides the following capabilities for California only:

ANI - Search vehicles registered to a particular person.

Photo History - Photo copies of vehicle registration documents.

Registration History - Registered owner history for a vehicle.

RegCalc - Calculates registration fees per vehicle.

SR Filings - Accident reporting.

(Source: Datalink)

Acquisition Terms And Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms. TransUnion didn’t file an 8-K and didn’t issue any change in forward financial guidance, so the deal appears to have been for a non-material amount.

TRU is adding Datalink to its DriverRisk solution, which is aimed primarily at the insurance industry by providing market participants with a range of driver and vehicle data. Notably, the Datalink system also will be marketed to ‘other industries that meet Drivers Privacy Protection Act requirements.’

As Mark McElroy, EVP and head of TransUnion’s insurance business unit stated in the deal announcement:

Together, TransUnion and Datalink Services, Inc. create a powerful combination of data intelligence. Through the acquisition, we will help insurance carriers affordably review drivers and help them accurately price and underwrite policies.

The insurance industry has been pushing for, and getting, greater visibility into driver offenses, and increasing risk premia accordingly.

LexisNexis’s Risk Solutions unit is a competitive provider of similar data and analytics services to insurers, so with the Datalink buy TransUnion wants to go head-to-head in what appears to be a lucrative market.

However, just providing data won’t be enough to compete well. TransUnion will need to marry that data with powerful analytics, ideally using current machine learning technologies to not only provide insight into past behavior, but also adapt to conditions in real-time, and in an automated manner.

By combining data with higher-level services and selling those capabilities to insurers and non-insurer institutions, TransUnion will be able to fully realize the value of the Datalink acquisition.

So, the deal has much promise, but TransUnion will likely need to invest in a full solution set to compete effectively against the likes of LexisNexis and others.

I write about M&A deals, public company investments in technology startups, and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.