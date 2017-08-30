Fossil: Oy Vey

Photo credit

Fossil (FOSL) has experienced one of the most epic meltdowns of the current cycle for retail. We all know retail has been weak for some time and Fossil has borne the brunt of it, as it has focused on the watch category in the past and failed to innovate quickly enough. The chart below shows just the last two years of destruction to the stock price; panning out further reveals the stock is down roughly 94% since its 2013 peak. That’s pretty rough, and after yet another terrible quarter, it seems investors have fully given up on Fossil.

There isn’t much to say about the chart except that things just continually get worse if you’re long this thing. I’ll admit that I was once bullish on Fossil a very long time – and at a much, much higher share price – but those days have passed. It has been obvious for some time that Fossil isn’t adapting, but I’ll also admit that I’m surprised at just how far this company has fallen. It has lost roughly two-thirds of its value just this year after a dreadful 2016, which came after a dreadful 2015 and so on. Shareholders seem to think that the beatings should continue until morale improves, but that, uh, ‘strategy’ doesn’t seem to be working.

The quarter didn’t have much better news as Fossil reported a 13% drop in total sales and quoted a stronger dollar as contributing one percent of that decline. I’m not sure what dollar they’re referring to, but the US dollar has been weak all year and continues to get weaker, so I’m honestly not sure where that number came from. It is inconsequential given the magnitude of Fossil’s revenue declines, but I found it a bit odd to call out a stronger dollar in a year where the dollar cannot catch a bid for anything.

Comp sales were down 11% as all of its categories continue to be absolutely horrible, with the watch category coming in slightly less horrible than Leathers and Jewelry. But that category continues to be hammered by traditional watch sales falling off a never ending cliff and anemic traction in the smartwatch space failing to bridge the gap. Management maintains that smartwatches are the future and they’re probably right, just maybe not for Fossil. This company literally has zero bright spots or segments it can point to that can pull it out of the mess it is in. Nothing. The ‘best’ category saw a 9% decline in sales and has no prospects for getting back to zero anytime soon. Honestly, it is extraordinary but not in a good way.

Margins continue to fall as well, as Fossil is experiencing the double whammy of lower sales and declining margins. Gross margins fell moderately on higher promotional activity and lower margin mix. The really amazing thing is that it came through with an -11% comp in a promotional environment; imagine what this quarter would have looked like with some pricing integrity. This is a cycle that is very difficult for any retailer to get out of, but in particular for one that sells niche products nobody wants any longer. I’m not trying to sound overly negative, but Fossil isn’t giving me anything to work with here; it’s all very negative.

Fossil – rather predictably – drastically lowered its guidance for this year to a sales loss of 4.5% to 8.5%. The CEO called the environment Fossil is operating in ‘unprecedented’ and the CFO quit for 'personal reasons'. In other words, we have lots of reasons to be bearish and really nothing to be bullish about. But what about the valuation? Is there some hope there? After all, shouldn’t a stock that has fallen from $120+ to $8 be cheap?

Not necessarily. Earnings estimates, as you’d imagine, continue to get whacked and next year is now down to just 72 cents. That puts the stock at roughly 12 times next year’s earnings, and while that’s certainly not a high multiple in today’s market, that’s probably too high for a company with as bleak of an outlook as Fossil. Until it either stops selling leathers and jewelry or finds a way to stop the bleeding, its beloved smartwatches won’t matter all that much. It seems to me, however, that management is so focused on competing with smartwatches that they have forgotten about the other two categories and the results have been catastrophic. Management says the new round of watches will be better in every way, but you know who else is doing exactly the same thing? Everyone that makes smartwatches. Fossil isn’t unique and it isn’t gaining ground in the category, and given that it doesn’t seem to pay any attention at all to its other categories, that’s very sour news indeed.

In case you haven’t been able to tell, I wouldn’t touch this thing with a 39-and-a-half foot pole. Analysts have been hacking price targets, although some of them are still relatively high at $13. But unless Fossil has some amazing new product that it hasn’t told anyone about, there is no turnaround and it will continue to go lower. Any rally should be sold if you’re long, and if you insist on owning a retailer, pick just about anything else. Or cash. Cash is good.

