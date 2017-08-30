Delicious Dividend Hike Coming Up At McDonald's

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is on a roll and is set to continue offering nice total shareholder returns of more than 12% annually over the next five years. Moreover, investors buying into the name now, will soon experience a nice 6.4-8.5% bump to their dividend.

The world's largest restaurant chain by revenue has been hiking its dividend for 40 years in a row and is set to lengthen its streak this September. Some of these years the growth rate was truly staggering -- increasing by 70% in 2003 and 50% in both 2006 and 2007. Naturally, this kind of growth rate was not sustainable and in recent years it has slowed down to a more modest 5-7% level.

In addition to receiving a quarterly dividend, investors want capital appreciation. Certainly, there have been some lean years in that regard historically but the last year, this stock has been on a tear. You will have to look a while before finding a global low beta brand name that has appreciated by close to 40% in a year.

Over the last five years investors have gotten an average annual capital appreciation of 12%. Adding in an annual yield of around 3%, its shareholders have enjoyed a very competitive total return of 15% annually.

Historical Dividend Growth

1976 was the year McDonald's started paying dividends. Ever since, it has not only paid dividends, but increased them every year. This unbroken dividend growth record has earned it a place among the dividend aristocrats.

As we have seen, it sported magnificent growth in the early years of the millennium, but the rate has since slowed down. This development should have been expected due to the unsustainable nature of 50% hikes over time.

The payout ratio is on the right track again after having increased steadily until the middle of 2015. The decrease seems to be a little too steep to be trustworthy. Looking at the Q2 earnings statement we can see that results have indeed been very good but that there are some one-time effects. All the same, EPS growth year over year on the most conservative measure is still 19%. No doubt things are going quite well over at the Golden Arches.

The dividend, as we know, has been steadily increasing year by year. Considering that the payout ratio is now below 50%, there is no reason the dividend shouldn't continue increasing like clockwork.

September Dividend Hike

September is the month for the announcement of the new and higher dividend level for the next year. Judging from the payout ratio there is considerable room to grow the dividend. On the other hand, the Board will probably feel more comfortable hiking the dividend in a more muted manner so as to have some leeway in subsequent years.

The company's new growth initiative will likely aid in ridding the company of the low-growth perception it has had in recent years. Among other things, the initiative focuses on enhancing digital capabilities to elevate the customer experience. Apparently, this strategy has been very successful in test markets. Rolling this out to the rest of the world will underpin McDonald's EPS growth for years to come.

Looking at the last years the quarterly dividend was hiked by 4 cents annually in the period 2013-2015 before being hiked by 5 cents in 2016. With the solid fundamentals as a backdrop, I am comfortable setting a 5 cent raise as the floor for my prediction.

On the high end, the company's last large dividend hike was back in 2012 when it was raised by 10%. It is unlikely that the Board will venture beyond that number as investors are not expecting such a high increase. Moreover, with the massive rally in the stock lately, the Board hardly needs to beef up the stock price with a massive hike. I therefore believe a 10% hike would be the maximum.

Analysts expect EPS growth this year of 14.7% and 6.4% next year. These numbers suggest we should be able to move above a 5 cent hike, which would equate to 5.4%. A hike of 6 cents would equate the expected EPS growth rate for next year of 6.4%, a level the Board should be quite comfortable with. It could be so bold as to go for an 8 cent hike, or 8.5% given the solid backdrop. Anything above that is unlikely in my mind, as it would spend a lot of the headroom for future dividend hikes.

My prediction is therefore for a hike of between $0.06 and $0.08 for a new quarterly dividend of $1.00 - $1.02. This would constitute a higher growth rate than in previous years. In my opinion it should, as the business is now doing much better.

Risk Factors

Being a large international company with sales all over the world certainly has its advantages. However, it does also entail some drawbacks. One of those is currencies. The U.S. dollar rallied sharply after the election of Donald Trump, putting a drag on earnings when foreign currencies are converted back to U.S. dollars. Though the dollar has since fallen back, we don't know when it will turn again. Moreover, the volatility itself makes it more difficult for the company to plan its cash flows. Another risk is the focus on healthy eating around the world. Though McDonald's has been adapting to consumer tastes, for instance by focusing more on coffee, this is clearly still a risk for the company. Further, the restaurant business is one of the most competitive businesses you can be in, putting constant pressure on margins.

Current Valuation

The valuation metrics of any investment at the time of purchase is obviously very important in determining future returns. Also, one could easily fall into the trap of evaluating only one company in an industry when there might be other good choices out there. Hence, I'll look at some metrics of McDonald's and a few of its competitors. As a peer group I've chosen Restaurant Brands (NYSE:QSR) which is the parent of Burger King and Tim Hortons, and Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) as a peer group.

McDonald's Restaurant Brands Yum! Brands Price/Sales 5.5x 6.7x 4.5x Price/Earnings 26.2x 42.9x 28.9x Yield 2.3% 1.1% 1.9%

The Price/Sales category is won by Yum! Brands with McDonald's in second place, though I would contend that none look cheap on that metric. The Price/Earnings category is won by McDonald's with Yum! Brands coming in second and with Restaurant Brands far behind in third place.

As for the dividend yield, this category too is won by McDonald's, giving it two out of three. The S&P 500 is trading at a Price/Earnings ratio of 21.9x, comfortably below all of the above. When it comes to the dividend yield, however, the S&P offers 2.0% which is slightly below what you would get from McDonald's. In all, I would say that McDonald's is certainly the best deal of the three and is also reasonably priced as compared to the S&P 500.

The analyst community on Wall Street expects the company to put in an annual EPS growth over the next five years of 10.2%. Together with a dividend yield of 2.3%, this gives us an expected total annual shareholder return of 12.5%. Rather decent considering you can expect such returns from a solid, global brand such as McDonald's. The yield might be a bit low for income seeking investors but for dividend growth investors this stock is a clear buy.

Conclusion

McDonald's has been hiking its dividend for 40 years and will lengthen its streak to 41 in September. Its dividend growth rate used to be spectacular but has been markedly slower over the last decade. Renewed growth initiatives mean shareholders can expect a nice dividend increase this September of between 6.4% and 8.5%. As well, with higher expected long term growth rates, total shareholder returns are expected to be above 12% over the next five years. All of this makes the stock near perfect for dividend growth investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.