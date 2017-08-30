Wheeler REIT And The Fail To Redeem Clause - A Further Study

As far as I'm concerned, the answer is certainly not unexpected.

As usual, the one with it (WHLRD) is priced more expensively than the one without it (WHLRP).

Having discussed and debated Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) in a recent article concerning its preferreds to determine whether or not the higher prices paid for its B and C series preferreds containing the Fail To Redeem clause had been worth it, I decided to run a companion study utilizing Safe Bulkers (SB) preferreds to determine if I would find results similar to those found with TNP preferreds. Apparently, SB-B contains the FTR clause while SB-C and SB-D do not.

The fail-to-redeem clause, in my opinion, is the issuing company's attempt to make the preferred it has added to appear more attractive as an investment. The clause effectively, yet not with any certainty, sets a date of maturity similar to that of a note. The reason why is because if the company fails to redeem the preferred when required, it will be penalized according to the terms set out in the preferred IPO prospectus.

Usually, this means an interest rate hike the company will have to pay the preferred shareholder. While draconian, this might signal the company's eventual failure. In any event, it does not bode well for the company that fails to redeem in a timely fashion.

Conversely, those preferreds not encumbered by the FTR clause have no real need to call it even when callable. In fact, it could call its preferreds whenever it is most beneficial for the company. This is A-OK with me as long as the company continues to pay those sweet fixed dividend payments.

This is another such study of Wheeler REIT (WHLR) preferreds, whereby WHLRD contains the FTR clause while the older WHLRP does not. As usual, the preferred containing the FTR clause is priced higher. Currently, WHLRD is priced at $22.04 while WHLRP demands $20.80. More strikingly, the D pays a 2.1875 yearly dividend while the P pays 2.25. Guess which one I own.

Furthermore, WHLR will be an excellent choice for this study because, in my opinion, it might not be the safest of enterprises concerning its long-term viability prospect.

The following are screenshots of views taken from Quantum Online showing WHLR and each of its preferreds.

Notice the recent disturbing 8:1 reverse common share split, which in my opinion does not bode well for this company, which is the primary reason I decided the long-term viability of this company might be suspect. However, the reason for this study primarily concerns the value of the FTR clause and its relative worth. I will allow sharper minds to debate Wheeler's health going forward.

In 2023, when the FTR clause becomes active, the failure to redeem will pose dire consequences for Wheeler because of a series of dividend rate hikes up to a maximum of 14% per annum. But that's 6 years in the future and, as far as I'm concerned, not relevant enough to warrant the price and dividend yield discrepancies at present. Who knows, Wheeler might not even still be viable until then.

Furthermore, WHLRP, at the holder's option converts at an initial conversion price per common share of $5.00 while WHLRD only converts initially at $2.12 per common share.

Let's do the math:

Symbol Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield % Best WHLRD 2.1875 22.04 2.1875/22.04 9.93 WHLRP 2.25 20.80 2.25/20.80 10.82 Best

Is the FTR clause worth the difference? Not even close in my opinion. Allow me to count the ways:

The buyer of the D is risking substantially more money per share. The D's effective yield is substantially lower. The potential capital gain, if and when called is higher for the P. The P converts at a higher price per share. By the time the FTR kicks in, Wheeler might have been long gone. In the event WHLR meets the requirements and redeems the D, more likely than not, as I explained at length and proven in a sister article of the series, the P will most likely benefit from a bump in price because of the perceived increased strength of this company. And, according to the choice of the holder at that time, he has the option to sell or hold and continue receiving those very attractive dividends.

It's now time for you to weigh in in the following comment section.

