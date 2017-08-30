Schlumberger Is Close To A Bottom - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/29/17)

|
Includes: AAOI, AMD, CERN, CTSH, DOOR, MA, MGI, SLB, UNH, V
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices is not falling and it's still a buy.

MasterCard and Visa are two good stocks in financial technologies.

UnitedHealth over Cerner.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, August 29.

Bullish Calls

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB): "I think the stock of Schlumberger is trying very hard to put in a bottom."

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH): It's a good company which is up 24%. Cramer still likes it although it can cool off.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD): It's churning and not falling apart.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN): It's a good company but Cramer prefers UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) because of Optum.

Bearish Calls

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR): No. Their last quarter was a big miss.

MoneyGram International (NYSE:MGI): In financial technologies, Cramer prefers MasterCard (NYSE:MA) or Visa (NYSE:V).

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI): It's too volatile a stock for Cramer's liking.

