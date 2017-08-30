Schlumberger Is Close To A Bottom - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/29/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, August 29.
Bullish Calls
Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB): "I think the stock of Schlumberger is trying very hard to put in a bottom."
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH): It's a good company which is up 24%. Cramer still likes it although it can cool off.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD): It's churning and not falling apart.
Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN): It's a good company but Cramer prefers UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) because of Optum.
Bearish Calls
Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR): No. Their last quarter was a big miss.
MoneyGram International (NYSE:MGI): In financial technologies, Cramer prefers MasterCard (NYSE:MA) or Visa (NYSE:V).
Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI): It's too volatile a stock for Cramer's liking.
