Seeking Alpha's Investor Marketplace Skips Summer Vacation

That's more than $4M that goes toward supporting independent investment research.

Summer break is almost over, but the Investor Marketplace took no break - clearing $4M in annual revenue in early August.

During the summer, many investors move from Wall Street to the beach and markets tend to slow down. Notwithstanding, August has been a stellar month for the SA Investor Marketplace.

I last checked in in April when ARR (annual recurring revenue) hit $3M. Today the Investor Marketplace is generating $4.25M in ARR. This growth is a huge victory for independent investment research; 75% of all sales go directly to contributors, who are bit by bit disrupting the investment research industry.

Some other milestones that I'm proud of:

143 authors have launched Marketplace services.

have launched Marketplace services. 9 authors are generating more than $10K in ongoing monthly revenue.

Another 14 authors are generating more than $3K in ongoing monthly revenue.

7,200 users are subscribed to at least one Marketplace service.

As the Marketplace grows, we are building the infrastructure to support independent research and the communities that sprout around specific investing approaches.

To wit, we recently rolled out a huge upgrade to Marketplace real-time group chat, which received strong praise from authors and subscribers. Real-time chat is a key element of many Marketplace services; it transforms them from newsletters to investing communities.

Here's a screencap from a recent chat session:

There are more features to come. And in the next couple of months, Marketplace live chat will go mobile, our most requested improvement. We are committed to strengthening the community elements that make the Investor Marketplace so unique.

The Marketplace works because passionate investors come together to invest smarter. It starts with an author who leads the community, planting a flag around his/her investment style. The variety of successful authors and businesses has been impressive.

Here's what one author told us:

Seeking Alpha's Marketplace service has allowed me to reach new audiences. My newsletter is simply an extension of what I already do anyway as part of my day-to-day investment activity. I not only gain customers who purchase the newsletter, but it also has led to new clients for my investment advisory practice.

It's still early days for the Marketplace. Investment research is a deep and multi-faceted industry, and we believe there are existing research analysts and up-and-coming authors who will join the Marketplace and build a home for their research and communities. This will accelerate as securities regulators step in to decouple investment research from trading commissions, which will force their customers - used to viewing research as a freebie - to ask how much they're willing to pay for cookie-cutter research.

On the other hand, it bodes well for people who produce differentiated research that creates real value. People will pay for that.

If you're an SA author or a research provider who would like to learn more about launching a Marketplace service, send us a brief pitch and we'll get back to you.

And if you're an SA user looking for unique investment research augmented by great communities, here's where to start.

I'm excited about the Investor Marketplace, and look forward to sharing future milestones. I'll be watching the comments on this article, so feel free to chime in with questions and comments.