Automatic Data Processing Is A Typical Wonderful Business

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) looks like a quintessential fantastic business with wide moat and lucrative margins. If I already didn't have SAP in my portfolio, I would instantly purchase shares of ADP.

The reason why I like Automatic Data Processing is because the company has passed a long list of my personal strict screening criteria. I quite often divide this screening process into two simple steps. In the first step I evaluate various quantitative metrics. This is simply because the best companies out there with strong and wide moats usually have the best financial metrics. If a company can charge 10% more than its competitors, it clearly needs to do something better than the rest. These type of companies are usually the ones who are able to survive even the most difficult business environments and still continue rewarding their shareholders. In the second step, I continue applying a few qualitative factors on the companies which have passed my first step.

In this article, I will be showing what type of quantitative metrics I applied to Automatic Data Processing. I will not be considering the current or historical valuation of the shares. That will be left for the reader. Automatic Data Processing is a company founded in 1949 which provides for instance HR, payroll and tax management software. I have for some time had my eye on the company's shares but I have not done my due diligence until now.

Let's start the analysis by looking at historical debt loads. Especially during the current zero interest rate environment where money is almost free, many corporations are relying on it for wrong purposes, such as share buybacks or excessive acquisitions. Therefore I find it important to look at how free cash flow has historically covered existing debt. In the case of Automatic Data Processing, free cash flow has covered debt very well.

Source: author generated from SEC filings

When it comes to return on equity using free cash flow, it has been around 27.2% and 24.9% for the last 10 and 20 years. Those values are really good.

Return on assets is probably one of the best metrics when calculating profitability. This is simply because it takes into consideration all physical and intangible assets. Intangibles are especially generated through major acquisitions so it is advisable to assess how profitable they have been. After all, it is rather simple to pay too much. In the case of Automatic Data Processing, return on assets using free cash flow has been on average 4.9% and 6.4% for the last 10 and 20 years. Those values are rather weak and have been trending down for the last two decades.

How has free cash flow relative to sales developed through the years with Automatic Data Processing? For the last 10 years it has been on average 15.1% and for the last 20 years 15.5%. Those values sound exceptional.

The long-term dividend history seems to be exceptional with an annual growth of 11.0% and 12.5% for the last 10 and 20 years. The dividend growth has been supported in the long term by the increasing free cash flow as can be seen further below from the free cash flow graph.

Irrespective of good historical dividend growth, more important is the fact how much there is still growth potential left. Historically, the free cash flow has been able to cover dividend payments rather well while the current ratio is around 62.4%.

The most common ways to distribute profits to shareholders are via dividends and share buybacks. Lets next look at how has the company managed its share capital in recent years. In the case of Automatic Data Processing, per share figures are even better as share buybacks have decreased the amount of shares annually by around -2.0% and -1.1% for the last 10 and 20 years.

From historical point of view, free cash flow has been growing at an annual rate of 0.0% and 5.8% during the last decade and two decades. These figures can be considered dismal. In addition, in the case of Automatic Data Processing, it is quite easy to assess near term cash flows. However, free cash flow has been stagnating since the start of the millennium. Unless the management can turn around this direction soon, dividend growth can be expected to slow down quite dramatically.

Personally I prefer investing in companies that have low capital expenditure requirements and that require little capital for growth. Automatic Data Processing has been using on average 2.3% from sales to capital expenditures during the last 10 years. For the last 20 years the same figure stands at 2.6%. These figures sound very promising which is not actually that uncommon in the software business. This is because software development expenses are usually deducted from the operating cash flow.

Sales are probably one of the most important metrics in a financial statement. This is simply because without an increasing revenue, there is no possibility for a company to grow its dividends in the future. As you can see below, top line has been growing at an annual rate of 2.7% and 6.1% for the last 10 and 20 years, which is rather weak.

Summary

Even though Automatic Data Processing's ability to increase cash flow has been a bit problematic during the last 15 years, I would still consider the company as a core holding in any portfolio. The margins from the RoS, RoE and RoA point of view clearly indicate that Automatic Data Processing is doing something right. In addition, capital expenditure requirements are very low and debt load seems to be under control. However, as I am already very satisfied with my position in SAP, I unfortunately have to pass this wonderful dividend aristocrat.

