Why Wells Fargo Is A Short

Wells Fargo (WFC) remains embroiled in scandal, but there are a number of reasons why the company is currently a short. Issues with corporate decision making are followed by a narrowing yield curve, which is weighing on Wells Fargo's, as well as broader banking sector profitability. Moreover, a cloudy outlook for the company could push valuation multiples lower, meaning a lower share price as revenue remains flat.

The major narrative surrounding WFC over the last year has been management's mishandling of the company. Whether it was aggressive sales tactics, or mortgage fraud, Wells Fargo has seen its share price lag the broader financial sector as idiosyncratic risks plague the company.

Currently, mortgage fraud is being blamed on the company. More specifically, the bank is being accused of improperly charging thousands of customers nationwide to lock in interest rates when their mortgage applications were delayed. The lawsuit states that Wells Fargo managers pressured employees to fault homeowners for the delays, in some cases by falsely stating that paperwork was missing, so homeowners would be hit with extra fees.

It is not one specific event, but rather the perceived culture of Wells Fargo that is troubling. It was not long ago that Wells Fargo was seen as a good guy on Wall Street, and one of Warren Buffet's favorite holdings. Whether this kind of behavior is pervasive across the industry, or not, Wells Fargo is in the crossfire, leading investors to question management, and sell the stock.

If Wells Fargo isn't making it difficult enough for shareholders, the underlying economic environment for banking is not doing it any favors. Although regulations are being lightened under President Trump, broad repeal of Dodd Frank has been largely absent, and may never garner full support.

Moreover, interest rates continue to decline, weighing on bank profitability. Bank's profit margins are largely determined by their net interest margins, borrowing at short-term rates, and lending out at longer maturity rates.

The chart below is of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF(IEF). With longer dated interest rates falling, as is the case with the 10-year US Treasury yield, and short-dated rates rising gradually, such as the overnight Fed rate, the yield curve is narrowing. This leads to declining profit margins, which is weighing on Wells Fargo's share price.

With a difficult operating environment, on top of company specific issues, WFC's valuation multiple could contract in coming years. Two components feed into a company's share price. The first is fundamental growth, and the second is valuation multiples that assign a value to the underlying fundamentals.

What is seen in the chart below is that Wells Fargo's revenue has been largely stagnant the last few years amid a gradual economic recovery and low interest rates. Valuation multiples however, have skyrocketed, carrying the company's share price higher with it. Multiple expansions were pricing in a better economic future for the U.S., and thus higher growth for Wells Fargo.

Now however, with a weaker than expected operating environment, and issues with management, current valuation multiples look unjustified, and are thus adjusting lower to investor perception. As multiples continue to fall, alongside flat revenue growth. WFC's share price should follow lower.

Due to both fundamental and technical premises, Wells Fargo's stock can be shorted at current levels. With the share price running up as much as it has the last few years, current shareholders should have no shame in taking profits. If you are an opportunistic investor, outright shorting the stock through short-sale or put options also makes sense.

Disclosure: I am/we are short WFC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.