Hilariously Priced Dividend Yields By New York's Preferred Shares

This is a frequent market failure when it comes to the preferred shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT). There is more demand for NYMTP, so it trades at a higher price than NYMTO. In case you’re wondering if there’s a good reason – there isn’t.

The “reasons”

Both NYMT preferred shares are in the sell zone. NYMTP is just $0.80 more into my sell zone than NYMPTO.

There are only three notable differences between the two preferred shares, aside from the share price.

Three “reasons”:

NYMTP carries a lower coupon rate, 7.75% compared to NYMTO at 7.875%. NYMTP has call protection until 6/4/2018, compared to NYMTO having it until 4/22/2020. NYMTP has the ticker NYMTP, compared to… right, the spelling of the ticker is our third difference.

If investors are willing to accept having an O instead of a P in their ticker, they get about $.0078 extra per quarter per share and can spend $.36 less per share.

Better options

CYS Investments (CYS) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investments (CHMI) both have better preferred share options than NYMT.

Despite those advantages, the preferred shares for NYMT are both pretty expensive. The stripped yields are running 7.79% and 8.03%. If I wanted to take on more risk to grab a higher yield, I would take CHMI-A instead. I don’t consider either of these 3 investments a great choice for buy-and-hold due to the volatility of the common, but CHMI offers an 8.2% coupon rate instead and trades only a few cents above NYMTP. The resulting stripped yield is 8.16%.



Alternatively, CYS-A offers a stripped yield of 7.75%. That is 4 basis points under NYMTP. The call risk is a bit higher since CYS-A had a premium of $.31, but the risk during a market panic is dramatically lower for CYS-A compared to either of the NYMT preferred shares.

Investors may want to know about underlying companies.

New York Mortgage Trust uses a complex portfolio. Even among mortgage REITs, their portfolio stands out for higher complexity. This includes positions in the first loss tranche of CMBS. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s is primarily investing in agency RMBS. Recent filings suggest they will move to hold additional MRSs (mortgage servicing rights). CYS has the simplest portfolio consisting of fixed rate agency RMBS and hedges with LIBOR swaps.

Conclusion

The preferred shares for New York Mortgage Trust, NYMTP and NYMTO, are both overpriced and in my sell range. NYMTO is the clear winner among the two while being priced significantly worse than NYMTP. However, CHMI-A offers a 8.16% stripped yield with almost 5 years of call protection. For investors who are really just looking for a higher yield, CHMI offers a much better option in their preferred share. For investors who would like to play it safer, CYS-A offers a stripped yield of 7.75%. CYS-A doesn’t have any material amount of call protection, but has an underlying portfolio which is setup in a way to better sustain a market panic when compared to the NYMT preferred shares.

Stripped yield

Here’s additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

