United Technologies to Acquire Rockwell Collins for $140 (or less)?

Having been a classic predatory conglomerator in the 1970s, it may be time for United Technologies to get back to basics. This acquisition could be the spur.

Well − $22.7 billion is certainly a more reasonable price for Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) than the $30 billion that was being floated in the press when I recently wrote about the possibility that United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) would bid for it. While no details are yet available, the Wall Street Journal reports that an agreement could be reached as soon as this weekend, and suggests that $22.75 billion ($140/Rockwell Collins share) is the upper limit on pricing.

Assuming:

an all-cash deal, which is most likely given Rockwell Collin s' higher valuation relative to United Technologies; pricing of $22.75 billion; that United Technologies will not draw down cash but finance entirely with debt; and that United Technologies is able to obtain rates similar to those at which it borrowed in H1, and will seek a similar ten-year weighted average maturity;

then the annual interest bill on the debt would be $634.5 million before tax. Assuming United Technologies' effective tax rate from its H1 report, then the after-tax cost of Rockwell Collins would be $462.2 million. Since Rockwell Collins' most recent quarterly net income (fiscal Q3, ended June 30), reflecting almost a full three months' consolidation of B/E Aerospace, amounts to $716 million annualized, the acquisition would be incremental to United Technologies' net income from day one, even assuming its lenders extracted somewhat stricter terms from it than they have so far this year. If lenders allowed the entire $716 million to flow through to United Technologies' bottom line, then net of interest costs Rockwell Collins would add almost $0.32 to earnings per share. No wonder United Technologies' shares rose 2.9% on this latest news; Rockwell Collins (+2.1%) did not react badly, either.

And there is further potential in the transaction. Press estimates of the price at which Rockwell Collins might be acquired were quite obviously informed by some investors' optimism about the synergies to be extracted from Rockwell Collins' acquisition of B/E Aerospace, which closed in April and is still just being bedded down. This optimism was doubtless exaggerated, but if a United Technologies/Rockwell Collins transaction goes through, it will be United Technologies' shareholders who will benefit from whatever synergies can be achieved from Rockwell Collins' purchase. These will, of course, be obscured by the synergies that the larger transaction may offer, but they will nevertheless be there in the background, increasing the effective value of this acquisition to United Technologies.

So what are we to think? In my earlier article I dismissed some of the objections to a United Technologies/Rockwell Collins combination, but raised one that I think still stands: given the numerous managerial challenges that United Technologies faces, does it really need another challenge of the magnitude of integrating such a large acquisition? Obviously, an acquisition that contributes a significant increment to EPS compensates for a multitude of operating shortfalls and strategic failures, but these still must be addressed for the long-term health of the company. Acquiring Rockwell Collins at the expense of further deterioration at Otis or failure to address the problems at Pratt & Whitney would be no bargain in the long run.

However, I've thought more about the matter in the last two weeks, and I think that it is at least dimly possible that acquisition of Rockwell Collins might turn out to be the catalyst for change that United Technologies sorely needs. The acquisition would raise United Technologies' business with airlines and air forces from 49.6% to 55.6% of its revenue. At last, the legacy of the former United Aircraft's diversification in all available directions in the 1970s, often through hostile acquisitions that left noticeable scars, and in other cases (Mostek, which quite obviously subtracted value) might be reversed.

United Technologies seems overdue to get back to basics. Given the change of administration in Washington, the company is doubtless pondering the wisdom of its disposal of Sikorsky two years ago. But it is not too late, against a background of extraordinarily strong demand for commercial aircraft, at least three-and-a-half remaining years of a military-friendly administration and a deteriorating global security environment that will affect any likely administration's defense policy, to return the business to focus.

Carrier is an eminently salable commodity. Otis is a rarity – its business is dominated by a small coterie of which it is the largest − and not so far deteriorated that it could not find a market at a good price. United Technologies as a pure-play aerospace company with the proceeds from selling one or both of these valuable divisions in hand, with which to pursue further aerospace acquisitions, does not sound so unattractive to me.

I was “lukewarm” on the potential transaction when I wrote about it previously, based on rumored pricing as well as principle. The current crop of pricing rumors make the deal more appealing, but the strategic issue that bothered me still remains. United Technologies has plenty of internal problems to solve without taking on a major acquisition. Granted, Rockwell Collins' management may be able to provide solutions to some of those problems, at least within UTC Aerospace and maybe even within Pratt & Whitney. I suspect that some of the negotiations between the companies revolve around effectively putting UTC Aerospace under Rockwell Collins' management. If this does nothing other than move a portion of United Technologies out of its Connecticut tax jurisdiction, it would be a distinct benefit to shareholders, but I think it could do much more. If this transaction leads to a reappraisal of the conglomerate model, United Technologies' shareholders will benefit in the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.