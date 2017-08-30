Since the advent of an ETF that tracks these securities, the fallen angel fund has meaningfully outperformed.

Investors have been grappling for years with trying to find investments that offer attractive yields in a market environment characterized by persistently low rates. This has led a retail flood into high yield corporate bond ETFs. The two largest high yield bond ETFs – iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - have grown to a combined market capitalization of over $30B.

That is a tremendous rate of growth, considering that the current low-to-mid 5% indicated dividend yields on these bond funds is roughly equivalent to where short-term savings rates were in 2007 when the first of these funds launched. It has been a decade since the Fed Funds Rate stood at 5.25%, and yield-starved investors have been forced to go further out the risk curve.

Despite the significant attraction of investors to these high yield bond funds, they have materially lagged a commonly overlooked alternative. The VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) has returned nearly 9% per annum since its August 2012 inception, roughly doubling the total return of the leading high yield corporate bond funds.

What are fallen angels? The term is a bond market colloquialism for bonds that have been downgraded from investment grade to below investment grade. Since some mandates for investment grade corporate bond portfolios limit holdings of below investment grade or junk bonds, this leads to a forced selling pressure that can temporarily move these bonds below their intrinsic value.

In The High Yield Bond Trade for the Long Run, I demonstrated that BB securities, which are the highest rated below investment grade bonds, have historically outperformed their lower rated cohorts. This outperformance is likely a function of the often stark market segmentation between investment grade and speculative grade. While a BB+ rated bond may have only incrementally more default risk than a BBB- bond, the spread differential is relatively wide, given constraints on would-be buyers of the lower rated bond.

Some might question whether the five-year time horizon depicted above is suitably long enough to justify fallen angels as their own separate class of investments. While the ETF has only been in existence for five years, the underlying index it seeks to replicate has data dating to 1996, which covers multiple credit cycles. Over that longer-time period, fallen angels have indeed outperformed HY bonds as depicted below.

Prospective investors should understand, though, the high yield ETFs in general have shown difficulty in replicating their underlying indices. Given the more limited liquidity in the dealer-based, non-exchange traded corporate bond market, these tracking funds may not be able to secure an adequately representative portfolio of stressed securities that drive outperformance in market rebounds.

That constraint notwithstanding, I believe that fallen angels could be an interesting part of the investment mix for Seeking Alpha readers. The BofA Fallen Angel Index depicted above has soundly beat the S&P 500 over a more than 20-yr period. For Seeking Alpha readers, fallen angel bonds and bond funds can offer a combination of yield and the potential for capital appreciation that diversifies their existing portfolios.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore, inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.