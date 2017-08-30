Merck's Growth Catalyst

Photo credit

Merck (MRK) shares have been stuck in neutral for some time as the company’s growth rates haven’t been enough to spur buyer interest. Of course, Merck isn’t alone in this as the mega-pharmas all have problems with growth, but it doesn’t make it any less painful. One thing that Merck has been struggling with in addition to its own growth rates is forex translation given that it gets a significant portion of its revenue outside the US. That has caused a struggle for Merck when it comes to growth because its uphill battle was a lot steeper when currency was factored in. But the weak dollar has afforded Merck a rather sizable opportunity to see some additional growth as the greenback reverses course and goes lower.

We’ll begin with a look at the dollar this year as represented by the UUP and suffice it to say that it isn’t pretty.

The dollar has been pounded all year after peaking post-election as the reasons for the rally - legislation that hasn't come to fruition, for instance - have largely fallen apart. However, the dollar is at critical support right here and is as oversold as it has been for the past five years, meaning that perhaps an end is at least temporarily coming to the selling. But with the dollar at support, any further weakness will likely cause much more negative price action and that would be fantastic for multinationals like Merck. We don’t yet know what is going to happen with the dollar, but even if it just bounces along here, that’s just fine by Merck.

Now, in order to see what sort of benefit Merck might accrue from a weaker dollar, we must first know how much it was penalized when the dollar was strong. Below I’ve charted Merck’s forex change for the past five years and the first half of this year; data is from Seeking Alpha.

What’s really interesting here is that Merck has seen some truly enormous losses in the past few years from forex translation. Between 2012 and 2016, Merck suffered at the hands of the dollar to the tune of $2.4B. That is enormously damaging to any company, even one the size of Merck, and it held down not only revenue growth rates but margin rates as well. Forex gains and losses serve to increase and reduce margins, respectively, as it is just a change in revenue with no commensurate costs. That means that when things are good, revenue and margins move higher, but in years like 2012 to 2016 for Merck, it is a nasty double whammy.

If we look at the first half of this year, however, Merck has seen a very strong $359M increase from forex translation as the dollar has weakened substantially. Those dollars are not only very helpful in boosting revenue and margins but also keep in mind that Merck has reversed enormous losses in the process. That means that the swing from 2015 to the first half of this year is something like $1.6B to the upside. This is the power of the weak dollar to Merck and it is a fundamental change in the way the stock should be viewed.

Keep in mind we don’t know what the dollar is going to do for the rest of the year, and to be honest, I don’t see a lot of dollar bulls out there. That doesn’t mean that sentiment cannot change, but for now, it looks like the dollar’s bias is down pending what happens at support here. That means that Merck’s $359M gain thus far in 2017 could end up being quite a bit bigger when all is said and done.

This is all great, but what does it mean for the stock? We know the benefit from currency translation is $359M thus far this year and there’s no reason to think the dollar is going to rally in any meaningful way from here, so I feel comfortable estimating a total gain of $700M for the year from currency translation. This number may move around a bit, but for the purposes of this exercise, I don’t see any reason for a major shift in the dollar’s stance.

Merck has 2.7B shares outstanding so the gain works out to about 26 cents per share, and at the current valuation of 16 times this year’s earnings, that is something like $4.17 per share. On a $63 share price, that is meaningful and it should also have analyst estimates perking up as the year goes along. That hasn’t happened just yet as estimates have remained roughly flat of late, but with the rosy currency outlook for Merck, it looks like it should occur.

If you liked Merck last year and earlier this year, you have to love it now. Having a tailwind of hundreds of millions of dollars where Merck doesn’t have actually to do anything is tremendously positive and is certainly something I’m sure shareholders welcome with open arms given the struggle Merck has endured with respect to forex translation in the past few years. The weak dollar – should it remain as such – is a massive tailwind for Merck and should help keep the stock afloat and eventually move it higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.