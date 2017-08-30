Best Buy Is A Bargain

Best Buy (BBY) has continued to buck the retail slump and reported another terrific earnings result yesterday. Despite a highly promotional backdrop due to the 30 hour prime day sale of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and the firm’s increased selling expenses, Best Buy managed to achieve a 20 basis point expansion in operating margins. The stock though, fell nearly 12% after management tempered expectations of a similar outperformance becoming a “new normal”.

The company currently trades at a forward price/earnings ratio of 14.5x (Source: Morningstar) which appears compelling if we factor in the company’s free cash flow potential. Additionally, Best Buy is probably the best example of a retailer with the right strategies to fend off competition from Amazon. Until Amazon has its own physical footprint in this industry, Best Buy’s omnichannel strength is a fantastic long term bet that is likely to yield increased returns once current investments start paying off. For readers with an investing rather than a trading bent, a few corrections in the short term should count as decent opportunities to gradually accumulate on the stock.

Q2 Commentary

Net sales in the quarter increased 4.8% to $8.9 billion. Gross margins contracted 10 basis points due to increased sales in the lower margin wearables category products. Diluted EPS increased 21% to 69 cents with roughly 40% of the growth coming from a lower share count and a lower tax rate. The remaining 60% of the growth was derived from higher sales earned in the quarter.

Best Buy has continued to exhibit a spectacular growth in its online channel with domestic comparable sales surging 31% in the quarter. The firm has consequently increased its strategic investments in e-commerce and supply chain from the previously stated figure of $650 million to $700 million. I don’t think investors should fret over a $50 million increase. The firm’s capital expenditures as a percent of sales have averaged below 2% in the last five years. With e-commerce pulling in roughly half the growth in overall company sales, increased investments are being followed by increased returns. Rather than making them obsolete, I think e-commerce sales have strengthened the company’s physical footprint. For nearly 70% of the US population, a Best Buy store is within a 15 minute perimeter of their physical residence. Over 50% of the online orders are either getting picked or shipped from its stores. The stores have therefore doubled down as warehouses for customers comfortable with an end to end online purchase. And for individuals who like to see and feel the product before the purchase, the company does offer the price point which keeps them within its ecosystem.

I will be updating my projections post the company’s investor conference next month. At present I have assumed a 2%-3% increase in comparable sales and 10 basis point expansion in operating margins for the next eight quarters. I also assumed a slightly lower depreciation expense on expectations of a few store closures. These assumptions saw the firm generating between $2.9 billion - $3.1 billion in free cash flows over the next couple of years.

Conclusion

Since overreaction is so commonplace in the market I am not really surprised by the market reaction to the company’s earnings. However, at the current P/E multiple I think the stock offers both value and growth for investors willing to stick with it for the long term. Best Buy’s strategies are probably the best template for any retailer looking to effectively compete against Amazon. Barring a meltdown in consumer confidence, I therefore, see Best Buy outperforming the market over the long run.

