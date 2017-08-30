A New Risk Factor For Banks, And JP Morgan Chase Comes Out Strong

JP Morgan Chase appears to be the bank best positioned for this new dynamic, with advantages of scale and diversification.

One of the quieter business stories over the last decade-plus has been the transformation of the air travel industry into almost an offshoot of the financial industry. Airlines now make more profit off of selling miles and points in their rewards programs to banks - their partners on various credit card products - than they do off of selling actual tickets to flyers. Most major banks have these arrangements, including JP Morgan Chase (JPM) and Citigroup (C) as well as Bank of America (BAC) and others.

This doesn't get talked about too much, beyond the odd reference at earnings season when their importance comes briefly into focus. But the implications go far beyond one line on the balance sheet. What is developing is nothing less than a slow marriage of the banking and airline industries. That obviously has substantial implications for the airlines. But it has implications for banks as well.

A Small But Growing Interdependency

Obviously, a literal marriage is not in the cards. American banking laws make an explicit merger between airlines and banks impossible.

Nor should the degree of the dependency be overstated. Travel rewards are only one perk of credit cards, which in turn are only one of several business lines for major banks. JP Morgan Chase's TTM net income alone comes to over $24 billion. The entire North American airline industry, passenger and freight combined, only made $18 billion last year, of which perhaps $10 billion is attributable to banks.

But the increasing appeal of travel rewards means that banks dependency, if still rather small, is also still growing. So unless customers lose their taste for travel rewards this dependency isn't going away anytime soon.

A New Risk Factor

The risk factor for banks is also amplified by the bilateral, rather than multilateral, nature of the partnerships. Every bank doesn't work with every airline. Rather, different airlines are forming close partnerships with specific banks, increasingly giving specific banks stakes in the performance of specific airlines.

American Express (AXP) markets the credit card for Delta Airlines (DAL) while American Airlines (AAL) has forged a close alliance with Citigroup. Bank of America has adopted a somewhat different strategy, shunning the major carriers in favor of a series of agreements with smaller airlines including Spirit (SAVE), Alaska (ALK), Allegiant (ALGT) and others.

This means that a specific bank suffers when specific airlines perform poorly. Anything which diminishes the appeal of the airline to customers - poor service, excess cancellations, delays, a bloody nose from a security guard, etc. - also diminishes the appeal of the credit card the bank is marketing.

They could always end the partnership, of course, but forging another with a different airline might be difficult since most of the other airlines are already taken by competitors. That would run the risk of leaving them with no airline partner at all, at a time when consumers seem to prefer travel rewards cards.

The Early Lead?

One of several questions investors should ask when evaluating financial investments, therefore, is who has best positioned themselves in this new phase of the credit card/travel rewards wars. While no bank has been left behind, exactly, one does seem to have done better than the others in minimizing risk and maximizing potential reward.

I would, for the moment at least, give the airline crown in credit card finance to JP Morgan Chase. There are a few reasons for this.

Diversification

The first is diversification. In this as in all things, diversification helps to reduce risk. JP Morgan Chase is the only major bank to have two alliances with major airlines, forging partnerships with Southwest (LUV) and United Airlines (UAL) as well. While Bank of America also has multiple partners, none of its partners have anywhere near the size and scope of these two airlines, both members of air travel's Big Four.

In fact, all of Bank of America's partners combined don't even match the size of United, the smaller of JP Morgan Chase's two partners. Citigroup's operation is substantially larger, but they have put all their eggs in the American Airlines basket. So Chase is at least partially insulated from a deceleration in one partner's operations, in a way many of its competitors are not.

Scale And Millennials

The second, related reason is scale. JP Morgan Chase's other partner, Southwest Airlines, is the largest airline by market share in the US. Adding United on top of that easily makes Chase the largest bank partner for the airline industry as a whole, at a time when travel rewards are becoming increasingly prominent in the credit card wars.

This scale does more than just increase Chase's airline footprint. It increases its Millennial footprint as well. Travel rewards have proven especially popular with this demographic, which generally hates credit card debt but loves to buy "experiences," like travel, with its money rather than things.

High Costs, But Worthwhile

I would add marketing to the list, except that Chase increasingly doesn't even have to do any of that. It's prestigious Sapphire Reserve credit card, it's most rewarding card for travelers, exploded almost overnight before Chase could run any sort of ad campaign.

Some of that doubtless owes to the $1,500 signup bonus it carried for travelers who redeemed their signup bonus for air travel. An alternative $1,000 cash bonus was also offered. Not surprisingly, these bonuses cost JP Morgan Chase some $300 million in 4Q2016.

However, some of this cost must be considered to be offset by the lack of marketing expenses. As for the rest, Chase considers this money well spent. Jamie Dimon, Chase's CEO, told analysts he wished the card had cost the company even more.

Long-Term Payoff

The reason is that Chase is in this for the long haul. Millennials have proven thus far rather resistant to the charms of the banking industry, unlike their parents and grandparents. Travel rewards have proven to be one of the few things that can get them into the door of a bank - witness Sapphire's success - and just like most industries getting customers in the door is half the battle. What Chase is buying with these bonuses and travel rewards is not a credit card business, but a customer relationship.

Chase's willingness to spend money to acquire customers this way, in an almost Amazon-like fashion, will generate substantial revenues for years to come. Recently JP Morgan Chase began a new mortgage loan push with Millennial customers. It can also cross-market auto loans, investment accounts, and various other products. But only if it finds a way to get them through the door. Hence, Sapphire Reserve and outsized travel rewards.

Conclusion

I reiterate that this will remain just one of many factors impacting the performance of major US banks.

However, the increasing importance of travel rewards means that banks need to be both active in the airline mileage game and also protected from shortfalls in it. This is proving to be increasingly important in attracting Millennial business and, to a lesser extent, other demographics as well.

JP Morgan's scale, diversification, and willingness to spend up front to win that battle make it the winner of this particular race, in my view.

Going forward, investors should incorporate the performance of airline partners into their assessments of bank stocks as just one of several important factors in their investment decisions.

