What If Lululemon Misses Q2 Earnings, Like Foot Locker?

Lululemon is a contrarian short idea, but it's only for the brave and speculative; manage risk very carefully.

Yoga pants trend seems to be on its way out; denim might be back in. Neither statement is good for Lululemon.

Thesis

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) could decline after Q2 earnings on August 31 due to an unexpected miss, just like Foot Locker (FL) which dragged down Nike (NKE) and Finish Line (FINL), the latter which lowered its annual financial targets last night and guided that fiscal 2017 would yield its smallest profit since 2009--a clear sign of a potential cyclical top.

I am extrapolating the results and declines in the stock prices of FL, NK, and FINL--athletic footwear companies--to LULU, which although doesn’t specialize in footwear, sells premium-priced athletic wear.

Supporting Points

It all started when Foot Locker--which was previously successful at generating revenue growth in the past few years--surprisingly missed earnings expectations, registering a 4.4% decline in revenue year-over-year, and a sudden 6% decline in comp sales. Margins deteriorated and EPS declined 59%. In response, the stock capitulated from $48 to $34, and notably dragged NKE’s shares down along with it.

Besides selling premium athletic wear, both LULU and NKE have very similar charts (once you adjust for the one-month earnings date spread.) Specifically, both stocks experienced a pronounced gap up in their June-July earnings reports. The daily candlestick charts comp below highlights the similarities in LULU and NKE's price action.

It's important to note that since LULU and NKE report their nearest earnings about a month apart, I staggered the charts accordingly to make a better technical comparison. As a result, LULU's June technicals rests over NKE's July. This is highlighted clearly so as not to cause any confusion.

Although it’s admittedly a stretch for traditional fundamental analysts to entertain this point, the chart similarities are clear as day for technical investors and traders, or hybrid investors who also like to weigh in on the technical.

The real story here fundamentally is that despite favorable past results, athletic-wear companies all across the board are suddenly turning in surprising misses on their earnings reports and logging pronounced stock declines. From the stocks mentioned above to Under Armour (UA) and even Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS), all these recent declines in athletic-wear related stocks are signaling a potential top for athleisure.

For the top-pickers with a stomach for risk-taking, I propose a short on LULU going into Q2 earnings, wagering on a possible earnings miss that catches analysts off-guard and sends the stock into correction mode.

With so much bullish commentary being made about LULU by writers and analysts, including raised estimates by BAML and bullish notes by MKM Partners modeling a 4% comp (contrary to Foot Locker’s 6% comp miss after a positive comp just the previous quarter), being contrarian to analysts here might make the payoff of being correct on a bearish call even more profitable. Overall, there are 35 analyst ratings listed on Reuters: 6 buys, 10 outperforms, 17 holds, 1 underperform, and 1 sell. Even my preferred stock rating firm, Thomson Reuters and Verus, has LULU rated 8 and 9 respectively, out of a maximum score of 10 which further underscores how contrarian my opinion is.

In contrast to the above analysts, Quo Vadis Capital believes that the athleisure trend fueled by NKE, LULU, and UA is “officially over” and that the death of the athleisure trend is the true culprit to the earnings misses of Dick’s Sporting Goods and others--and not Amazon or online shopping, as is commonly blamed.

Athleisure in general (defined as clothing that can be worn in the gym and on the street) is also being pressured by the return of denim. This is evidenced by the fact that American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) had a notable Q2 beat on the 23rd in which GlobalData Retail analyst commented: “We are particularly encouraged by the progress made in categories like jeans where more emphasis on features like style and fit have helped to boost sales and attract more customers.”

Valuation-wise, LULU is rich. Sourcing Morningstar, LULU’s forward PE is 25.9 compared to NKE’s 22.6. LULU’s PE is 28.5 compared to NKE’s 21.4, and LULU’s Price/Sales is 3.5 compared to NKE’s 2.6 and the industry average of 0.9. This all suggests that LULU is a risky holding for bulls if results disappoint.

Conclusion

Based on LULU’s premium valuation and the recent poor results and stock declines of peers, LULU’s stock is a solid candidate for a contrarian short. Moreover, LULU's stock could still languish even if the company manages to meet expectations.

For example, even though UA reported a smaller-than-expected loss in Q1 and the stock appeared to move bullishly at first, UA still ended up declining decisively in the following months to the tune of about 28% from June’s peak-to-current-date.

So the line of thinking that LULU’s Q2 earnings will be a binary result is flawed: just because LULU meets or beats expectations doesn’t mean the stock will rise. However, a miss will definitely cause shares to capitulate as evidenced by peers, which is why I see asymmetrical opportunity on the short side, both in terms of probability and volatility.

Although a short on LULU is very contrarian (based on the number of bullish analysts), upside for LULU appears limited as evidenced by weak price targets such as the $64 price target pegged by Susquehanna Tuesday.

In my view there is simply more profit to be potentially had by being bearish on LULU. However, limiting risk through the use of options or risk-conscious position sizing is absolutely paramount in order to (1) help bears ride out any unfavorable earnings volatility and/or (2) limit potential losses in case this thesis is proven wrong. Therefore, for those keen on shorting LULU, I would suggest a stop no tighter than $66 (do not over-commit, instead consider adding to short after confirmation that earnings did indeed miss) or buying a very conservative number of puts in which one is willing to lose the entire stake.

As usual I am eating my own cooking and currently holding a risk-conscious short position in LULU. Feel free to chime in with rebuttals or constructive commentary in the comments below.

Disclosure: I am/we are short LULU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.