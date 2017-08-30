Momentum Indicated Avoids/Sells In Blue-Chip Health Care

Investors may want to use the stocks as short position hedges against better situated longs in the health care industry or others in your portfolio.

There are 20 large capitalization equities in my basic weekly Victory Formation sorting system of the U.S. stock market. I will discuss the five avoid or sell ideas highlighted by my research and momentum/fundamental comparison formulas. For this article, I am heavily weighting a shorter-term, 3-month price change alongside additional technical momentum readings, Wall Street analyst growth expectations, balance sheet liquidity and leverage analysis, plus valuations on trailing, current and future operating results. I wrote a companion article this week on the "top" blue-chip, momentum derived, health care buy ideas you can find here.

The large cap health care related names I like the least and would consider avoiding, selling or even shorting are Eli Lilly (LLY), Allergan (AGN), Medtronic (MDT), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and CVS Health (CVS). While the defensive health care sector may be a good place to park your capital the remainder of 2017, these five are witnessing growing pains and are under attack by investors.

Below is a chart of the five equities underperforming the health care sector gains as represented by the Health Care Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) and the S&P 500 overall since late May 2017. I would expect the list, as a whole, to perform in-line or worse in coming months than both the S&P 500 index and the six stocks mentioned in my first article on the top momentum buy ideas in health care.

Eli Lilly

I have talked about my bearishness on Lilly in numerous articles the last year. It was a part of my August article on Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), recommended as the pair trade short position against Celgene's long holding. Lilly is richly valued by Wall Street, but growth estimates to justify the price are lacking. Sales are projected to rise in the low single digits yearly for some time, while income is optimistically forecasted to increase in the mid single digits annually. The company's drug pipeline has had two setbacks in the past year, as the FDA has denied approval for selling each product. Lilly's balance sheet is actually more leveraged than its drug company peers, when you review its low level of current cash flow vs. net liabilities, subtracting current assets. Lilly's net adjusted liability number is closer to 5x the size of annual cash flow generation. The large cap drug industry norm is 3-4x.

When you compare Lilly to the blue-chip health care standard-bearer of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) for example, it fails to meet the same balance sheet strength, business growth expectation, net profit margin criteria, but somehow the stock valuation on current results is actually HIGHER! Lilly retains a sector low 12% net profit margin on sales, with a 20x multiple on trailing operating earnings. Johnson and Johnson generates a 20%+ profit margin year after year, and is priced at 19x trailing earnings.

You can see the steady trend of Lilly price erosion and On-Balance Volume [OBV] selling on the chart below the last two years. If the company is hit by any more bad news on the drug development front, a 10-20% price decline will take place rapidly, as investors reevaluate Lilly's higher than industry typical valuation metrics.

Allergan

Allergan is a compilation of several mergers and acquisitions the last decade. While this strategy proved great at propelling growth in the short-term, the company's now huge debt and leverage to be serviced is proving too big a mountain to hold up the stock quote. Allergan has been a huge disappointment for investors a number of years, as pictured on the graph below. I mentioned Allergan in a bearish January article, when the stock traded near today's $220 level. The stock price was able to retrace some of its steep 2016 losses into March, but has found it tough sledding since then.

Actual operating cash flow has only amounted to $1.3 billion the past four quarters, as it rationalizes and restructures its portfolio of assets. Versus nearly $40 billion in net liabilities after subtracting current assets, Wall Street has been getting nervous. The company has been trying to bring down leverage in 2016-17, but weak cash flows may require the selling of existing assets and/or drugs under development. If the company runs into problems, like a spike in interest expense or a large class-action liability lawsuit, selling parts of the company may be become an option to raise capital. On a normalized basis into 2018, Wall Street estimates are calling for $6-7 billion in annual cash flow generation, still a low reading vs. $40 billion in adjusted liabilities. Against Johnson & Johnson's similar net liabilities being 2x annual cash flow, Allergan's 6-7x ratio is quite extended, best case scenario.

For safety and liquidity, Allergan's balance sheet scores in the bottom 15% of all the stocks my system sorts weekly. Holding an enormous $111 billion in goodwill and intangible assets vs. $75 billion in shareholder equity has proven quite problematic historically for sustaining business owner worth. Allergan's negative $36 billion tangible book value is a major headwind to long-term shareholder value creation, if pharmaceuticals under development are not approved by the FDA.

Earnings, cash flow and revenues are forecasted to rise only marginally in coming years by Wall Street analysts. The company has little room for error on the business plan execution side. So many divisions and moving parts, including anticipated big drug blockbusters in the development pipeline, mean any drug disappointment or adverse economic change could torpedo the stock price.

Medtronic

I wrote a bearish article in February on Medtronic. Basically, this company has maxed out its profit margins and pays little in taxes on those profits, now based in low tax-rate haven Ireland. Without substantial organic revenue growth, lower U.S. corporate tax levels and share buybacks at an overvalued quote won't create much support for Medtronic long-term. The stock is selling for 3.7x trailing 12-month revenues and 16x cash flow. Versus 10-year averages of 3x sales and 11x cash flow, Medtronic's valuation is quite high. Alas organic sales are barely growing 3% year-over-year, about the macroeconomic inflation rate.

Its balance sheet looks quite problematic. The Covidien merger in 2015 brought the tax inversion benefit with its Irish headquarter, but also a tremendous amount of goodwill/intangible assets and new leverage for shareholders. At the end of July, the company held $63 billion in "assets" you cannot touch or resell in a liquidation situation. Compare this enormous number to $51 billion in shareholders book value. New owners are paying $108 billion in market capitalization for a company with a negative $12 billion in net hard assets you can easily sell. Against alternative options like real estate or companies with tangible book values, investors in Medtronic are purchasing an unspoken promise by management that earnings and revenues will increase down the road. If the world economic environment changes unexpectedly eroding demand for medical devices, or a huge liability lawsuit emerges, or someone invents a better patented heart device, what will hold up the stock price? Net liabilities, after current assets are subtracted, represent 4.5x trailing cash flow annually, an above industry norm multiple. Overall, the Medtronic balance sheet scores in the bottom 25% of the universe of equities I sort for safety and liquidity.

You would think Medtronic's expected low single digit growth rate by Wall Street analysts into 2019, and weak balance sheet would translate into an equally low valuation for its stock. Nope, it remains richly valued against the S&P 500 and other similar medical device companies. Past growth and a brand name reputation have encouraged investors to buy Medtronic. You can see on the chart below, however, the stock price has been rolling over since the summer of 2016, and minor new highs reached in June were not accompanied by volume buying enthusiasm. My system anticipates any stumble in Medtronic's business operations could hammer the stock price to new multi-year lows quickly, a 15%-20% drop.

Walgreens and CVS

The potential for Amazon (AMZN) entering the market in an already crowded pharmaceutical retailing environment is really bad news for Walgreens and CVS. CVS took over the pharmacy in Target (TGT) stores a few years ago, so Wal-Mart (WMT) remains the biggest competitive threat for the two nationally, as of this writing. Wal-Mart locations are likely the lowest-cost store retailer currently in the industry. However, Amazon could quickly set up shop in the pharmacy business by adding windows at its recently purchased Whole Foods outlets. Plus, Wal-Mart and Amazon may both be working on delivery options to your doorstep in the next year or two. Clearly, the local pharmacy store business model is under attack and smart investors realize it. Take a look at their weakening stock quotes below the last 24 months, charted on stockcharts.com.

Both companies are struggling to grow and have very leveraged balance sheets, not a great combination if new competitors are about to break down your door and steal your customers. Shareholders have to be brave (or crazy) to continue investing capital in them. CVS has more leverage of the two, and a large negative tangible book value. With $36 billion in debt and a large negative $17 billion tangible book value, you can see why the CVS stock price is having issues as business trends stagnate. Net liabilities after subtracting current assets are running around 4x trailing cash flow annually. Wal-Mart and Target have similar ratios in the low-3 range. Walgreens net liabilities represent 3.3x years of current cash flow generation, and the organization holds a slightly positive tangible book value. For comparison Target retains $11 billion of tangible book value, while Wal-Mart owns $56 billion in positive net hard asset worth.

Profit margins have already been compressing from heated competition for years. CVS reported a 3.9% net margin after taxes in 2013 vs. 3.0% today, as Walgreens fell from 3.7% in 2014 to 3.5% in 2016. 2017-18 revenue and income estimates from Wall Street analysts are looking for minimal expansion in their underlying businesses. With revenues growing near nominal U.S. macroeconomic projections of 3%-4% annual increases, and earnings per share expansion only somewhat higher at mid-single digits, Walgreens and CVS can be termed low growth assets at this stage.

Valuations are higher than an investor would guess. I broke down the Walgreens overvaluation story in a Seeking Alpha post in June. Not only is the company the most leveraged in its history today, but the stock is trading well above 10-year averages, cyclically adjusted, of price to book value, revenues, cash flow and earnings. CVS appears to have better value at first glance, as basic ratios of underlying business results are slightly less expensive than Walgreens. Nevertheless, much greater leverage means this selection will likely feel the effects of increasing competitive pressures more acutely. In other words, if Amazon and Wal-Mart (plus many large grocery chains for that matter) expand the delivery of medicine to your home for the same or lower cost than the big pharmacy chains, earnings and cash flows could implode rapidly.

Final Thoughts

Many of the picks in my first article on the top momentum buys in health care, along with those listed in this article are part of the Victory Formation long/short model portfolio I discussed in my article update last week.

The top buys hold stronger underlying business setups and stock buying momentum than Eli Lilly, Allergan, Medtronic, Walgreens and CVS. My system is forecasting the relative momentum trends of the last 3-6 months to continue into yearend. It is entirely possible several or more of the worst positioned equities in this article will outperform the S&P 500, if we get an overwhelming Wall Street sell-off, albeit a decline in price may still occur. Health care equities are recognized as defensive in nature, with more stable underlying product demand in a weakening economy. Plus, bear markets usually encourage money to move from cyclical sectors (sell) toward ones with more reliable demand historically (buy).

Investors owning the weakening health care giants in this article may want to sell their positions in favor of alternatives ready to rise in price. If you are contemplating a long position, I hope you feel the urge to do more research and reevaluate your desire to buy. For aggressive traders and investors, short sales may fit your portfolio design best. Just like my article discussing Celgene as the long and Eli Lilly as the short in a pair trade combination, investors can pick and choose from my two articles to create similar spread ideas. The goal of a properly hedged long/short position is to engineer trading ideas that are less dependent on general market direction to earn a profit. As always, I recommend investors consult a registered financial advisor before making any trade.

