'I'm Not Going To Consume Sell-Side Research For The Foreseeable Future'

In an article this morning, Bloomberg paints the picture of a typical fund manager arriving at work:

When hedge-fund manager Dario Sacchetti gets into work each morning, he’s met with an inbox filled with sell-side research reports. “We receive a lot - definitely more than 20 a day.”

As I have written about previously (I, II), this is changing.

Come January, money managers like Sacchetti will have to pay thousands of dollars to read basic research reports and potentially several hundred thousand to access services such as private discussions with a bank’s most sought-after analysts. The ban on sending clients free analysis, one of the most talked-about aspects of Europe’s upcoming MiFID II rules, means Sacchetti will “drop research not deemed necessary.”

Not surprisingly, I-bank research providers are thinking about how to maintain and monetize their existing businesses. Since they were never forced to charge for research, it turns out there may be a huge mismatch between what typical sell-side research costs to produce, and how much its consumers are willing to pay for it:

“The numbers I’ve heard in terms of what’s going to be paid looks completely impossible for smaller managers,” said Samuel Gruen, who started Lightfield Capital last year and whose his firm manages $20 million from London.

Many, I believe, will be forced to cut costs - and to put much more thought into what they have that's truly worth paying for and how much they can charge for it. Case in point, Deutsche Bank (DB) last week. Again, via Bloomberg:

Deutsche Bank AG has halved the price of its fixed-income and macro research as competition mounts in the run-up to Europe’s MiFID II regulations, three people with knowledge of its plans said. The German lender proposes to charge asset managers 30,000 euros a year for up to 10 users, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. This was cut from the 60,000 euros it had initially planned after other banks revised their prices lower, according to a memo sent to clients. A spokesman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment. The revised Markets in Financial Instruments Directive will force firms to charge for research separately from other services such as trading. With less than five months to go before the Jan. 3 start date, investment banks are locked in negotiations with their money-manager clients over how best to comply with the rules.

Once they start discounting, it's hard to know where things will end up. As Zero Hedge points out, banks may find themselves shocked by the bid/ask spread between what they think their daily pearls of financial wisdom are worth versus the value that asset managers are willing to ascribe to those services:

Literally no one knows the true 'value' of research, not even the investment banks that are selling it. Up until now, equity research has been treated as a 'freebie' given away to institutional clients in return for trading commissions but that is all about to change thanks to the European Union’s MiFID II regulations, which require asset managers to separate trading commissions from investment-research payments. Unfortunately, at least for the Investment Banks of the world, while the cost of generating equity research may be substantial, it turns out that the true 'value', as defined by institutional clients' maximum willingness to pay for reports, may be much less... Of course, as we said before, almost any amount of money seems, at least to us, to be too much to have the same people give you the same advice over and over again, namely "buy more stocks, faster." There, we just summarized 90% of all equity research that will ever be written for the rest of history in 4 simple words and completely free of charge. You're welcome.

In the Investor Marketplace, we started from the other end: Authors who had built an engaged audience on Seeking Alpha launched for-pay research services that had to justify their prices (which are a heck of a lot less than 60,000 euros a year) on day one. Many of them offer free trials and money-back guarantees; we care about investors finding the service that is right for them, and that they're happy with the product they're buying.

It's hard to know where this ends up; clearly there is value in some elements of sell-side research (such as their models). But increasingly, the research spend will flow to providers whose business model forces them to create real value for investors.