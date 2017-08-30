Virco: Hidden Micro-Cap Gem

Just recently, I wrote some very negative things about the broader markets, focused on valuation, geopolitics, and the economic cycle, which I believe is going to be proven in the near-term through market volatility. When the volatility period ends, investors should be ready to put cash to work. One area of the market that remains an opportunity is small and micro cap value stocks. I asked some friends to send me their value picks from a long perspective and this is the first one.

Virco Mfg. Corporation (VIRC) currently trades with a GAAP P/E ratio of 3.31. Looking at the trailing results, one would notice a large one-time tax benefit of $18 million or $1.18 per diluted share. Adjusting for the one-time item, the stock still trades at a stretch P/E of 16, but the analyst following the stock believes that the company will earn about 56 cents a share next year. That's a forward P/E of 9.11, making this a good value stock.

Virco is a manufacturer of office and school furniture. This means that the largest customers are governmental and corporate, not individual consumers. In the business cycle, this is helpful to smooth out swings in spending. However, being located in California, one may want to look back at the most recent fiscal crunch felt by that state. In 2009, California issued IOUs to vendors, as the state was in a budget shortfall. After cuts throughout the system and improved economic conditions, the state had a budget surplus in 2013. These conditions were notable outside of California as well. The general business environment for this type of company was not good nationwide. This period coincided with losses and restructuring charges at the company.

In the long-run, there may be some pent up demand for educational spending. Population growth is one component. The other component is prior spending levels. U.S. Educational Construction Spending is near levels seen more than a decade ago. A comprehensive infrastructure spending bill could benefit Virco.

Another financial concern is the company's pension obligation. If a sudden drop in interest rates takes place, the company will need to increase the liability for employee retirements. However, on the flip side, an increase in rates will provide a nice benefit. The company also discloses that the pension plan will be affected by equity market volatility.

"Volatility in the equity markets or interest rates could substantially increase our pension costs and have a negative impact on our operating results. We sponsor one qualified defined benefit pension plan, the Virco Employee Retirement Plan (the "Employee Plan"), and one nonqualified pension plan. The difference between plan obligations and assets, or the funded status of the Employee Plan, significantly affects net periodic benefit costs of our Employee Plan and our ongoing funding requirements with respect to the Employee Plan. The Employee Plan is funded with trust assets invested in a diversified portfolio of debt and equity securities and other investments."

It may be best to exclude pension costs and income from a calculation of operating earnings.

Overall, Net Sales, Gross Profit, and Interest Expense are all showing favorable trends over the past three years.

With investors pouring tremendous amounts of money into index funds, the largest portion of invested cash is flowing into stocks within the largest indices, like the S&P 500. This leaves a large number of smaller niche companies with reduced stock valuations. Lower valuations means a higher return on investment. For a buy and hold type of investor, this is favorable.

This stock may be one to add to your buy list in the next market downturn.

