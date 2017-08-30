Kraft-Heinz Should Buy Coca-Cola, Not PepsiCo

Rumors are that Kraft-Heinz might be looking at PepsiCo or Colgate-Palmolive, but Coca-Cola would be the better merger opportunity.

Backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and 3G Capital, there are many reasons for Kraft-Heinz to pursue another mega-deal.

After losing out on Unilever, Kraft-Heinz might still be on the lookout for a massive acquisition.

By Bob Ciura

The consumer staples sector could be about to enter a period of major consolidation. This is already happening to some degree, as seen in the beer and tobacco industries, and now the food and beverage industry could be next.

Many potential deals have surfaced over the past year. For example, last year beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) was reportedly kicking the tires on The Coca-Cola Company (KO). In addition, Kraft-Heinz (KHC) tried to buy Unilever (UL) for $143 billion.

These deals have more in common than meets the eye. Activist investor 3G Capital owns a stake in AB-Inbev, and Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) is Coca-Cola’s largest shareholder. Also, 3G and Berkshire teamed up to complete the merger between Heinz and Kraft Foods, which eventually became Kraft-Heinz.

It’s not inconceivable that Kraft-Heinz might try again. Berkshire and 3G together own 50% of the company. Buffett and 3G have proven they are more than willing to pursue huge acquisitions of companies with strong brands, particularly in the consumer goods industry.

This article will discuss the potential targets for Kraft-Heinz, if Buffett decides to load up his elephant gun again.

Business Overview

The time is right for large, multi-national food and beverage companies to merge. Slow economic growth and changing consumer tastes have limited their organic growth opportunities, and low interest rates have kept capital cheap for high-quality borrowers. Slow-growth industry giants can buy a competitor, and immediately add revenue growth, along with even greater earnings growth potential, thanks to cost synergies.

After the merger, Kraft-Heinz is now the fifth-largest food company in the world. It has more than 200 brands, eight of which each generate at least $1 billion in annual sales.

Source: Investor Fact Sheet, page 2

The billion-dollar brands include Kraft, Heinz, Oscar Mayer, Philadelphia, Velveeta, Lunchables, Maxwell House, and Planters. But Kraft-Heinz is having difficulty generating growth.

Consumer preferences are changing in the U.S., with a clear shift from packaged, shelf-stable products, toward alternatives like natural and organics. The ‘middle-aisle’ companies—even the best-in-class brands like Kraft-Heinz—are struggling in this environment.

In 2016, Kraft-Heinz’s net sales declined by 3.5%. After excluding the impact of currency exchange, organic revenue inched 0.3% higher last year. Revenue growth remains elusive for Kraft-Heinz. Organic sales declined 1.8% in the first six months of 2017. That said, cost cuts drove 15% growth in adjusted earnings-per-share over the first half, which demonstrates the ability to generate strong earnings growth from cost synergies.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 4

Post-merger cost cuts are typical with huge mergers, since companies can add several percentage points to earnings growth, by eliminating duplicated functions across the business. An acquisition could be helpful to the consumer goods industry specifically, since a number of huge companies have found it difficult to generate revenue growth organically.

Kraft-Heinz expects to realize $1.7 billion in cumulative integration cost savings by the end of 2017. To make sure the strong earnings growth continues over the long term, Kraft-Heinz is in need of a new growth catalyst.

And, with investors like Warren Buffett and 3G, Kraft-Heinz has all the backing it needs to complete a huge acquisition. Buffett and 3G have rarely shied away from making large takeovers, particularly when the earnings growth potential is attractive. Buffett has a fondness for industry-leading brands and companies with competitive moats, while 3G is extremely adept at slashing costs. Plus, a deal could potentially allow Buffett to get out of his Coca-Cola position tax-free, similar to the Duracell deal with Procter & Gamble (PG).

There has been some discussion of Kraft-Heinz going after PepsiCo (PEP). Indeed, PepsiCo has many strong brands, but Kraft-Heinz would be better served pursuing Coca-Cola.

Growth Prospects

PepsiCo is generating plenty of earnings growth on its own. In 2016, organic revenue and adjusted earnings-per-share increased 4% and 9%, respectively. In comparison, Coca-Cola’s earnings-per-share rose 5%, as revenue grew 3% for 2016.

The discrepancy has only widened so far in 2017. Over the first six months, Coca-Cola’s adjusted earnings are flat, while PepsiCo’s increased 10%. PepsiCo’s stronger growth is due to its food business, specifically its Frito-Lay snacks. In North America, Frito-Lay grew organic revenue at three and a half times the revenue growth rate of its beverage businesses, over the first half of the year.

In addition to Frito-Lay, PepsiCo also has a wide range of healthier food brands, such as Quaker, Sabra, and Kevita.

Coca-Cola does not have a snacks business. Its revenue is generated entirely from beverages, and specifically carbonated sodas. The company has diversified its beverage offerings, by adding several brands of juices, teas, and water to its product line. But Coca-Cola and Diet Coke are still the flagships.

Source: 2017 CAGNY Presentation, page 15

Coca-Cola dominates sparkling beverages, with more than half of total category market share. Sparkling beverages accounted for more than 70% of Coca-Cola’s worldwide sales volumes last year. The problem is that soda is one of the items squarely in the cross-hairs of the more health-conscious consumer. Consumption of soda in the U.S. is at a 30-year low.

In a difficult environment, revenue declines in the core sparkling beverages will likely outweigh growth in new products, given Coca-Cola’s exposure to soda. As a result, Coca-Cola could benefit more than PepsiCo, from 3G’s laser-like cost-cutting.

It does not seem likely that Kraft-Heinz will make another pursuit of Unilever, given that the first attempt did not end well. In order for an acquisition to move the needle for a company as large as Kraft-Heinz, the takeover company needs to be of a significant size. Smaller consumer products manufacturers like Kimberly-Clark (KMB), Clorox (CLX), or Colgate-Palmolive (CL) don’t have food and beverage businesses. As a result, there does not seem to be nearly as much potential for cost synergies for Kraft-Heinz.

That leaves Coca-Cola and PepsiCo as the next-likeliest takeover targets, and it seems that Coca-Cola has more fat to trim.

Final Thoughts

Investors count on large-cap consumer stocks for dividends, and these food and beverage stocks don’t disappoint in that regard. Kraft-Heinz and Coca-Cola qualify as blue chips, which we define as companies with 100+ year operating histories, with 3% dividend yields. You can see the full list of blue chip stocks here.

Plus, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are Dividend Aristocrats, a group of companies in the S&P 500 Index, with at least 25+ years of consecutive dividend increases. You can see all 51 Dividend Aristocrats here.

They are still high-quality dividend stocks, with solid 3%+ yields. But for Kraft-Heinz and Coca-Cola, in time stagnating revenue growth could eventually drag down their dividend growth rates as well. This is why a period of industry consolidation could be a positive catalyst for investors.

The old saying “if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again” seems to apply here. If Kraft-Heinz were to take another shot at an acquisition, Coca-Cola might be the best candidate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.