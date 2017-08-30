Tesla Attempts To Raid California Coffers Stalls In Senate

The bill has smaller annual benefit and open to all BEV manufacturers further reducing benefit to any single company

California "Tesla" bill has now changed dramatically and there is no longer an appropriation to go with the bill

In July, we wrote an article about how Tesla has been attempting to gain a massive subsidy for its Model 3. The language in the original California AB-1184 bill was crafted carefully to provide tens of thousands of dollars of benefit to Model 3 purchasers.

In that article, we observed that Tesla may not be able to push through that bill in its then form and concluded as follows:

“But Tesla fans should not celebrate too soon. The bill is so outrageous that we expect the opposition to this bill to intensify as interested parties understand what the bill is about.”

“However, when other manufacturers get a wind of this bill, they will likely lobby for and succeed in including, most, if not all long-range BEVs in the bill. This would imply that GM with its Bolt, BMW with its i3 line, Nissan with its Leaf 2, and Kia with its expected Soul 2 may also benefit from the boondoggles. If so, the share of Tesla pie from the subsidy can shrink dramatically.”

As expected, the bill appears to have hit problems and has been recently revised. The current version strips the bill of much of the Tesla bias and also puts the funding for the program into question.

Here are the key changes to the bill from the previous version:

The title of the bill was changed to remove the word “appropriation” from the bill. As such, there is now no funding attached to the bill.

The $3B in proposed benefits from the bill has been extended to cover 5 additional years. In effect, the intended annual benefit from the bill has been cut by about 45%.

Future funding specifically excludes rate payer funds from utilities. It appears that utilities learnt a few lessons in the past when yet another Elon Musk led enterprise, SolarCity, raided rate payers for solar and storage. California utilities seem to have moved explicitly to ensure that they are not the source of funding.

The category restriction of “compact vehicle” has been removed. This change means the bill is no longer exclusive to Model 3 class of vehicles and any funds under this bill will be available to Battery Electric Vehicles of all sizes.

The $500M annual appropriation language has been removed. This change makes the bill largely toothless. Now the bill has to find a funding source in a difficult budgetary environment. Unless a source of funding is found, this bill may be viewed as a wish.

Will This Version Of The Bill Pass And Become A Law?

As far as the passage of the bill goes, we are unsure what such a passage would accomplish. The tightening of the appropriation language makes it very difficult for the bill to be funded.

In spite of the lack of funding, the bill remains poor public policy because, in effect, it promotes inefficient or luxury car manufacturers with high vehicle prices. The language of the bill also remains too vague to determine what actual benefits car owners can expect.

Nevertheless, the bill is no longer tilted heavily in Tesla’s favor. Given the changes to widen the scope, there may no longer be intense opposition to the bill from other EV makers. It is conceivable that a further diluted version of the bill could pass.

Prognosis

Even if the bill passes, it should be noted that the benefits are spread out over a much longer period, and are no longer Tesla specific.

As currently written, with about $250M in potential annual benefit split between many BEVs, the bill is unlikely to boost any single EV manufacturers’ prospects significantly. Especially, we are skeptical Tesla can see a meaningful benefit from this bill.

The bill could potentially benefit a few thousand EV buyers to the tune of tens of thousands of dollars. On the downside, we can expect to see some stalling of the BEV demand as savvy purchasers await the final bill before making purchase decision. While opportunistic buyers of BEVs may exploit the generosity of the bill, we are skeptical that there will be any widespread benefits from this bill.

