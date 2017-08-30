Sears: Still Dying

One thing I keep wondering is how long does Sears Holdings (SHLD) have before it could possibly declare bankruptcy. Of course, there are other paths that could be taken, such as a buyout by Eddie Lampert or Fairholme, but absent that happening, the future does not look kind for shareholders of the firm. In what follows, I will cover some more recent data and give my thoughts on what it all means for the company and its shareholders moving forward. My general conclusion is that the picture here is anything but nice.

Is this the progress we've heard about?

Earlier this year, the management team at Sears announced that it had plans to reduce costs by $1.25 billion. This was up from the prior guidance of a $1 billion cut. At first glance, this kind of strategy sounds great and, indeed, it could help to save the company. That said, my fear when writing about this news was that Sears' definition of cutting costs might actually be cutting costs by allowing sales to fall. That's the easy way to trim expenses and post a pretty headline, but it does nothing of substance for the retailer or its shareholders.

Sadly, my fears appear to be coming true. If you look at the table below, you'll see that, in the first half of this year, the company's costs, relative to sales, have not really improved at all. In fact, the gross margin of merchandise sales has worsened, falling from 17.9% in 2016 to 16.5% this year. Services and other costs have done better, rising from 40.8% of sales to 43.6%, but this only makes up 20.1% of revenue. As a result of this, the sum of merchandise and services and other sales has actually dipped only very modestly from 22% of sales to 21.9%. Moving on down the income statement, we arrive at selling, general, and administrative costs. According to management, these expenses in the first two quarters of this year have averaged 30.4% of sales, up from 27% of sales in 2016.

Some of you may be saying that by including first quarter results, a time when Sears was still just rolling out their cost-savings plan (they announced it in February), the data might be skewed. Well, interestingly, if you look at the table below, you'll see that the results for just the second quarter of this year are similar to the year-to-date numbers. This was even after management announced, in April of this year, that it had "actioned" $700 million of what would now be a $1.25 billion cost reduction.

The truth of the matter is that Sears' cost reduction plan has been meaningless thus far. Sales of the company in the second quarter of this year were down 22.9% compared to the same quarter of 2016. This was driven not only by store closures, but also by comparable store sales plummeting. In the second quarter, comps fell by 11.5% year-over-year. Sears stores led the drop, falling 13.2%, while Kmart posted a sizable drop of 9.4%. It's easy to see costs fall when sales are plummeting. I reckon I could take another $1 billion off its expense line if I just allowed sales to fall by a similar amount.

Some investors might point out the fact that, so far this year, management has reported a net loss of only $7 million for Sears. This is far better than the $866 million seen the same half of 2016. However, what matters most is not earnings, which have been affected by asset sales. Rather, we should pay attention to Sears' operating cash flow. In the table below, you can see two different measures of operating cash flow that deserve attention.

*Created by Author

The first of these is pure operating cash flow as defined by GAAP. This is actually the accurate number to look at, which shows that operating outflows this year have been $1.138 billion compared to an outflow in 2016's first two quarters of $640 million. That said, one issue about cash flows, in my opinion, is that temporary changes in current assets and liabilities can affect this metric. To adjust for this, I stripped out cash flows that were driven by changes in these categories. What I came up with is that the adjusted operating cash flow this year has been -$1.069 billion, which is a bit better but is still worse than 2016's $958 million in outflows.

This doesn't mean nothing is happening

It is possible that I am being a bit harsh on Sears. After all, while there are problems at the firm and the cash flow picture is downright scary, management appears to be trying to improve some things. Take, for instance, their decision to close or sell underperforming stores. So far this year, between stores that have been sold/closed and those that are slated to be sold/closed, investors can count on the retailer having 358 fewer locations in operation than they had at the end of 2016's fiscal year. Proceeds from asset sales already this year have totaled $460 million and another $160 million has taken place subsequent to the second quarter.

Some of these proceeds have been used toward debt reduction. Right now, total debt and lease obligations stand at $4 billion. This is down from the $4.16 billion seen as of the end of 2016's fiscal year, but is far higher than the $3.55 billion seen at the end of the second quarter of last year. I suspect that further asset sales will work some of this debt down moving forward, but at the end of the day the cash outflows will kill the retailer if nothing is done to improve margins over just "cutting costs".

There have been other steps taken by management recently. One of these is their announcement that they are able to exercise lease terminations that will save an estimated $52 million per year. In addition to this, the company struck a deal with Amazon (AMZN) to include Alexa into its Kenmore products that will now be sold on amazon.com. Earlier this month, management also announced that it struck another licensing deal for its Kenmore and Diehard brands, but it's uncertain how much this, or its deal with Amazon, might help its financial condition on the whole.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that I fear for Sears. While the company has an interesting asset base that may deliver attractive returns for anybody who ends up owning them, its cash flow issues are still a problem. Falling sales are pretty much offsetting cost reductions, comparable store sales are falling, and the company is selling off as many of its stores as it can. Overall, I don't have any real faith in the company's ability to survive the long haul at this stage but I pray, for the sake of shareholders, that I am proven wrong.

